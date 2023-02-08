ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Alec Abeln discusses being promoted as Vols' tight ends coach

By Dan Harralson
 3 days ago
Tennessee announced the promotion of Alec Abeln on Feb. 2.

Abeln will serve as the Vols’ tight ends coach in 2023. He served as an offensive analyst from 2021-22 at Tennessee under head coach Josh Heupel.

“Alec has played an integral role in our offensive staff room over the past two years, and we are excited to elevate him to tight ends coach,” Heupel said. “Alec played for me and has been a part of our staff at multiple programs. He is detail-oriented with a relentless work ethic. He has built great relationships among our players and staff. Alec is eager to get on the field, and I know we will continue to raise the standard of our tight end unit under his watch.”

Abeln met with media for the first time Wednesday. His media availability can be watched below.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

