Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
The Vanderbilt Legacy: Exploring the Rise and Fall of America's Richest FamilyLord GaneshNew York City, NY
Nettie's House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls Has a New Policy: 'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted to Dine'Zack LoveTinton Falls, NJ
Monthly direct payments of $400 available to Americans - will you get one?Aneka DuncanPaterson, NJ
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
Elizabeth Holmes still shows 'no remorse to her victims' and continues to live on an estate costing $13,000 a month, prosecutors say
Elizabeth Holmes' estate costs $13,000 a month to maintain, according to her cash flow statements, prosecutors said in a court filing.
Financier who fatally plunged from NYC rooftop bar was dad of 3 who recently filed for divorce
The financier who plunged to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar was identified Thursday as a Connecticut dad of three who filed for divorce from his wife one day before he died, according to police sources and court records. Dale L. Cheney 46, plummeted from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York on West 45th Street near Seventh Avenue, in front of at least two witnesses around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities and the sources said. He landed on the street below and was pronounced dead, cops said. The death is being investigated as a suspected suicide, an NYPD spokesperson...
Elizabeth Holmes booked a 1-way ticket to Mexico for a friend's wedding while out on bail, prosecutors say
The founder of Theranos was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison last November. She is currently free while her lawyers appeal the decision.
Todd Chrisley serving his time in one of America’s cushiest prisons
Reality TV star Todd Chrisley reported to federal prison on Tuesday to begin his 12-year sentence — and he couldn’t have asked for a better place to serve. FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security facility in Pensacola, Florida, has been labeled as one of the “cushiest” in America. The facility, which opened in 1988, is usually reserved for white-collar crime that includes wire fraud, mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Prominent defense attorney, Allan Ellis, described the prison as a “pretty laid-back experience,” and idles more along the lines of a “camp.” Former US Rep. Chris Collins, who served New York’s 27th congressional...
New Trump photo with mobster surfaces a day after outrage over ex-mob boss photo op
A photo taken during the summer of 2022 shows a grinning former president Donald Trump flashing a thumbs up gesture while posing with John Alite, a podcaster and motivational speaker who was once a hitman for the Gambino crime family.Alite, who confirmed the authenticity of the photo in a phone interview with The Independent, described himself as a political independent who supported Mr Trump’s push for criminal justice reform, and said his support for the ex-president is well known. Though he described himself as a media figure who “speaks out against the street” and encourages young people to refrain...
Trump's Connection to Jeffrey Epstein Explained by Roger Stone
Talk about Trump's ties to Epstein reemerged this week after the ex-president reshared a Truth Social post accusing Governor Ron DeSantis of grooming minors.
Disgraced Former NY Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo Carves Up Biden on Border Crisis
In a scathing report against POTUS, Cuomo says “The Southern states were right.”. Cuomo has recently been very critically outspoken against President Biden’s chaotic open border policy and lighting up this administration’s level of preparedness to address the situation at the border as unprepared, even going as far as to claim that the “southern states were right.”
NBC San Diego
San Diego Judge Orders Million$ for Victims of What Prosecutors Call Ponzi Scheme
A San Diego federal judge Thursday ordered one of the leaders of an alleged investment fraud scheme involving cryptocurrency to pay more than $17 million in restitution to around 800 victims worldwide. The restitution order stems from a grand jury indictment returned against the owners and operators of cryptocurrency company...
Trump risks 'hush money' charges carrying up to 4 years in prison, say ex-Manhattan prosecutors
"This will be a dog's fight, beginning to end," an ex-Manhattan investigations chief predicts of the looming contest between Trump and prosecutors.
NC Supreme Court: Death row prisoner says Black jurors excluded from his murder trial
“Prosecutors were encouraged to paint Black jurors as exhibiting ‘resistance to authority,’ an ‘air of defiance,’ ‘lack of eye contact,’ and ‘anti-prosecution tendencies,” filing argues.
Detroit's 'gutsy' federal judge who pulled off a rare move is set to retire
After 25 years on the bench, U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts — a legal pioneer who fought to have more diverse juries in federal court, became the only Black woman to serve as president of the Michigan Bar Association and pulled off the rare move of throwing out a high-profile domestic terrorism case a decade ago — is stepping down. Roberts will retire Sept. 1, leaving behind a legacy of advocacy for equality, justice, truth —...
Bronx man, wife get decade in prison for terror support
NEW YORK (AP) — A husband-wife militant duo will spend about a decade in prison after each of them pleaded guilty to trying to provide material support to a terrorist organization. Prosecutors say the man told a law enforcement officer posing as a terrorism sympathizer that he wanted to carry out a terror attack in […]
Second lawyer who participated in Molotov cocktail attack during George Floyd protests sentenced to over a year in prison
A second former New York lawyer has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison for participating in a Molotov cocktail attack during a New York City protest in 2020 following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
abovethelaw.com
Biglaw Firm Undercuts Pro Bono Effort In Pennywise, Pound Foolish Move
These firms will have to reenter the hiring market some day. Protecting their brand as an employer is ultimately more important than saving a couple grand today. Paul Hastings just curbed the number of hours associates may count toward their 2000-hour annual billing requirement. While historically unlimited, associates may now only count “up to 100 hours” of pro bono toward meeting hours and, by extension, remaining in the firm’s good graces come bonus time (though any requests to increase this amount may be granted with advance approval).
Ben Crump becomes first living Black attorney to have school named after him
A Florida university has become the first in the nation to name its law school after a practicing Black attorney. The Benjamin L. Crump College of Law at St. Thomas University was renamed in a ceremony earlier this week. Crump is a prominent civil rights attorney. Over the years, he has represented families of Black…
abovethelaw.com
Robot Lawyer CEO Discovers Too Late That He Should Have Let The Chatbot Handle His Interviews
But there can be zero dispute that the 26-year-old CEO made a spectacularly bad choice when he agreed to do Bob Ambrogi’s Legalnext podcast. Ambrogi’s avuncular prodding nudged Browder, who recently made headlines by offering $1 million to anyone who would allow his company’s AI to argue a case before the Supreme Court, to say some insanely damning things.
abovethelaw.com
Federal Judge Thinking Outside The Box On Abortion Rights
Here’s how Lexis Search Advantage | Transactional unites internal and external research to create better deals faster. Hint: The request stems from a criminal case against defendants accused of blocking access to an abortion clinic. A report from our friends at Thomson Reuters will help you benchmark legal spend,...
Ex-con Larry Atkinson charged in 1994 NYC double-slay claims he’s innocent in court: ‘I didn’t do it!’
The ex-con charged in the brutal 1994 double slaying of a Harlem mom and her daughter yelled out in a Manhattan courtroom to proclaim his innocence Tuesday. “I’d like to say something, judge,” career criminal Larry Atkinson called out during his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court. “I didn’t do it!” Atkinson, 64, wore jeans and an olive sweatshirt — and used a walker — as he appeared before Criminal Court Judge Jay Weiner facing two counts of second-degree murder in the case. He was busted by the NYPD Cold Case Squad at 7:30 a.m. Monday in the decades-old deaths of Sarah...
abovethelaw.com
How To Build A Tech-Focused Immigration Law Practice
Running an immigration law firm can be extremely difficult. It’s tough to stay on top of all the regulatory changes and political maneuvering — not to mention the fact that you still need to run an efficient law practice. So, to discuss all the issues involved, we invited...
