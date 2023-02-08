Read full article on original website
Related
Chelsea make shocking Christian Pulisic decision
American soccer star Christian Pulisic will soon be departing Chelsea, according to one media report. Multiple sources told ESPN that Christian Pulisic will be out the door as Chelsea eyes a “radical overhaul” of its squad ahead of a summer clearout. Pulisic joined Chelsea on an estimated £58 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. Read more... The post Chelsea make shocking Christian Pulisic decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Football transfer rumours: Tottenham make Kane decision; Real Madrid reach Haaland agreement
Friday's football transfer rumours include Tottenham and Harry Kane, Real Madrid and Erling Haaland, Ben Chilwell, Jude Bellingham, Romelu Lukaku and more.
Manchester City: Likely punishment for the club revealed
In a stunning turn of events, the Premier League have hit Manchester City with over 100 charges. But what will happen if the club receive a guilty verdict?. Following a four-year investigation, ‘The Cityzens’ are accused of breaking the rules over the course of nine seasons between 2009/10 to 2017-18. The reigning league champions are accused of failing to provide accurate financial information regarding club revenue, sponsorship revenue and operating costs.
New European Super League announced, replacing the Champions League for good
The new European Super League has no permanent memebers and will replace the Champions League
