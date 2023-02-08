ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Rep. Santos not invited to meeting with NY Governor on Capitol Hill; calls to step down continue

By Basil John
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cximj_0kh5Whpx00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Rep. George Santos was noticeably absent from a meeting Wednesday between the governor of New York and her state’s congressional delegation.

“No one noticed George Santos was not here,” Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-N.Y.) said.

Despite being a current member of New York’s congressional delegation, Santos didn’t get an invite to meet with Gov. Kathy Hochul on Capitol Hill.

“We’re talking about their work on committees and he’s not a committee member,” Hochul said.

FILE — Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Jan. 25, 2023. Federal authorities are investigating a military veteran’s claim that Santos raised $3,000 for life-saving surgery for his pet dog several years ago, then never turned over the money for the animal’s care, according to a published report. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) described the meeting as productive “partly because we had no charlatans like George Santos in the meeting.”

The meeting comes only hours after Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), confronted Santos on the House floor, telling him he doesn’t belong in Congress. It’s an idea Molinaro and Rep. Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.) agree with.

“And I’m glad he said directly to Congressman Santos what many of us have been saying and thinking,” Molinaro said.

“I’m glad Sen. Romney joined what myself and my New York colleagues, Democrat and Republican, have been saying for weeks,” Ryan said.

Romney is only one of the numerous lawmakers from both parties calling on Santos to step down.

“George is just playing a game now and it’s detrimental, not only to this institution and the work we do, it’s detrimental to him,” Molinaro said.

Rep. Nick La Lota says Santos is hurting New York.

“He’s literally taking all the oxygen out of the room and any work that we can do on either side of the aisle that is beneficial to the people that we represent,” La Lota said.

However, Santos has given no indication he has any plans to resign.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy’s newly appointed sergeant at arms opposed installing security fencing around the Capitol for Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

The fencing went up over the weekend. Security split: The Capitol Police Board, a three-member body that makes security decisions for the Capitol complex, split 2-1 last week in favor of erecting a temporary security fence ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, according to two people familiar with the decision.
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

McCarthy says Santos will be removed from Congress if investigation finds he broke law

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) will be removed from Congress if an investigation finds that he broke the law. Santos is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee. The investigation resulted from revelations that the freshman congressman had lied about numerous parts of his life and career. In addition to the Ethics Committee inquiry, Santos is currently under investigation by a variety of federal and state entities.
WOMEN - Wild Orchid Media and Education Network, Inc.

Disgraced Former NY Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo Carves Up Biden on Border Crisis

In a scathing report against POTUS, Cuomo says “The Southern states were right.”. Cuomo has recently been very critically outspoken against President Biden’s chaotic open border policy and lighting up this administration’s level of preparedness to address the situation at the border as unprepared, even going as far as to claim that the “southern states were right.”
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Democrats Trying To Add New State

D.C. statehood has been a topic of controversy for several years in American politics, as Democrats have continued to try and put forward the measure, arguing that the nearly 700,000 people that life there are entitled to a voice in Congress, whereas Republicans argue that the move to add the District of Columbia as a state is only to add another blue vote to the table.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Santos getting icy reception from House GOP

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is getting an icy reception from colleagues in the House GOP even as he receives committee assignments and continues to serve his constituents on Long Island. Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) calls him a “bad guy;” Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) describes him as an “imposter.” A handful of other House Republicans have…
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy