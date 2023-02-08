ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WCIA

New Illinois bill would require EMS workers to wear body cameras

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — More emergency services workers in Illinois may be required to wear body cameras. A new bill sponsored by Sen. Doris Turner (D-Springfield) would require the use of body cameras by EMS workers supplied by their employer to film all their interactions with members of the public. All ambulances would also have […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Thousands of plaintiffs now protected after judge issues temporary restraining order in 4th lawsuit against Illinois ‘assault weapons’ ban

(The Center Square) – Thousands of plaintiffs are now covered by a temporary restraining order issued by judges in four separate lawsuits against Illinois’ “assault weapons” and magazine bans. The ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazine capacities has been in effect since January 10. Four temporary restraining orders have been put in place, with […]
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Pritzker signs name change bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed House Bill 2542 into law. The law will allow people on criminal registries and those convicted of identity fraud to change their names, but only for specific reasons. Under current state law, anyone on a criminal registry cannot...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is it illegal to record a conversation in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While there may be times you are tempted to record a phone converstation without someone knowing it, legal experts would warn you against the practice. Illinois law makes it a felony to intercept, record or transcribe any private telephone or electronic communication unless all parties give their consent, under 720 Ill. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
qrockonline.com

IDNR’s Office of Law Enforcement Looking To Hire

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Office of Law Enforcement is seeking applicants for the position of conservation police officer trainee. Conservation police officers enforce state laws intended to protect Illinois’ natural and recreational resources. They are also called upon to assist other agencies in emergency situations and rescue operations. IDNR’s Office of Law Enforcement currently has a staff of 148 conservation police officers and is looking to expand its ranks by 25 with the newest class of trainees. For more information click here.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

New law modernizes name change process for prior felons

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A new law signed Friday will allow people with felony convictions to legally change their name after marriage, gender transition, or for their own safety, which they were not permitted to do in the past. House Bill 2542, signed by Gov. JB Pritzker Friday, will...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

ACLU-IL applauds passage of name change law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The ACLU of Illinois applauded Governor JB Pritzker for signing House Bill 2542 on Friday, a measure that repeals and amends restrictions and provisions contained in Illinois’ name change law. The organization said the current law creates a barrier for people living with felony...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Three restraining orders in four weeks of Illinois’ gun ban with more cases pending

(The Center Square) – One month since Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines in Illinois, the stack of federal and state challenges continues. On Jan. 10, Pritzker signed a law banning the sale of more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and more than 15 rounds for handguns. Firearms that lawmakers defined as “assault weapons” already in possession by Illinoisans would have to be registered with Illinois State Police starting Oct. 1...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Caulkins to seek permanent injunction in gun ban case

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Macon County Circuit Court judge Rodney Forbes has granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) against enforcement of the states ban on the sale and purchase of semi-automatic weapons also referred to as assault weapons. The lawsuit seeking the injunction was filed by State Representative Dan...
MACON COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Plaintiffs in Macon County weapons ban lawsuit emerge victorious

(25 News Now) - Another temporary restraining order has been issued against the assault weapon ban in Illinois. A Macon County judge’s ruling followed a ruling from the Fifth District Appellate Court based on an equal protection claim. The temporary restraining order means that the State of Illinois cannot...
MACON COUNTY, IL
Chicago Defender

Landmarks Illinois awards more than $25,000 in grant funding to preservation projects across the state

CHICAGO – Landmarks Illinois has awarded $25,500 in grant funding to preservation projects in the communities of Chicago, Effingham, El Paso, Gibson City, Macomb and Middletown. The matching grants were awarded through Landmarks Illinois’ Preservation Heritage Fund and Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund for Illinois grant programs.
CHICAGO, IL
khqa.com

ISP metropolitan enforcement groups and drug task forces in 2022

The Illinois State Police (ISP), working with local law enforcement and community partners, continues to decrease the supply of opioids and other drugs devastating many neighborhoods. In 2022, the ISP Metropolitan Enforcement Groups and Drug Task Forces seized 679 firearms, 26,679 pounds of drugs, and arrested 1,942 individuals across the...
ILLINOIS STATE
thebengilpost.com

Illinois Conservation Police recruiting new class of trainees

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Office of Law Enforcement is seeking applicants for the position of conservation police officer trainee. Conservation police officers enforce state laws intended to protect Illinois’ natural and recreational resources. They are vested with full state-wide police authority and are trained to the highest standards for law enforcement professionals in Illinois. Conservation police officers serve as an important link between IDNR and its constituencies, and they are often called upon to assist other agencies in emergency situations and rescue operations.
ILLINOIS STATE

