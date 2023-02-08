Read full article on original website
New Illinois bill would require EMS workers to wear body cameras
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — More emergency services workers in Illinois may be required to wear body cameras. A new bill sponsored by Sen. Doris Turner (D-Springfield) would require the use of body cameras by EMS workers supplied by their employer to film all their interactions with members of the public. All ambulances would also have […]
Thousands of plaintiffs now protected after judge issues temporary restraining order in 4th lawsuit against Illinois ‘assault weapons’ ban
(The Center Square) – Thousands of plaintiffs are now covered by a temporary restraining order issued by judges in four separate lawsuits against Illinois’ “assault weapons” and magazine bans. The ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazine capacities has been in effect since January 10. Four temporary restraining orders have been put in place, with […]
khqa.com
Pritzker signs name change bill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed House Bill 2542 into law. The law will allow people on criminal registries and those convicted of identity fraud to change their names, but only for specific reasons. Under current state law, anyone on a criminal registry cannot...
wpsdlocal6.com
Illinois governor signs House bills, abolishes life without parole for those under 21
ILLINOIS — Gov. JB Pritzker today signed several House bills into law, including changes to prison sentencing. House Bill 1064 abolishes life without parole for people under 21. This will be effective Jan. 1, 2024. HB 2542 allows certain individuals who were previously convicted of a felony to legally...
Is it illegal to record a conversation in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While there may be times you are tempted to record a phone converstation without someone knowing it, legal experts would warn you against the practice. Illinois law makes it a felony to intercept, record or transcribe any private telephone or electronic communication unless all parties give their consent, under 720 Ill. […]
qrockonline.com
IDNR’s Office of Law Enforcement Looking To Hire
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Office of Law Enforcement is seeking applicants for the position of conservation police officer trainee. Conservation police officers enforce state laws intended to protect Illinois’ natural and recreational resources. They are also called upon to assist other agencies in emergency situations and rescue operations. IDNR’s Office of Law Enforcement currently has a staff of 148 conservation police officers and is looking to expand its ranks by 25 with the newest class of trainees. For more information click here.
Central Illinois Proud
New law modernizes name change process for prior felons
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A new law signed Friday will allow people with felony convictions to legally change their name after marriage, gender transition, or for their own safety, which they were not permitted to do in the past. House Bill 2542, signed by Gov. JB Pritzker Friday, will...
khqa.com
ACLU-IL applauds passage of name change law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The ACLU of Illinois applauded Governor JB Pritzker for signing House Bill 2542 on Friday, a measure that repeals and amends restrictions and provisions contained in Illinois’ name change law. The organization said the current law creates a barrier for people living with felony...
Three restraining orders in four weeks of Illinois’ gun ban with more cases pending
(The Center Square) – One month since Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines in Illinois, the stack of federal and state challenges continues. On Jan. 10, Pritzker signed a law banning the sale of more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and more than 15 rounds for handguns. Firearms that lawmakers defined as “assault weapons” already in possession by Illinoisans would have to be registered with Illinois State Police starting Oct. 1...
New report says nurses at Illinois facility forced patients to dig through their own feces
Newly released reports from the Illinois Department of Human Services' watchdog office reveal shocking instances of cruelty, abuse and poor care of patients who have mental illnesses and developmental disabilities at a state-run facility in rural southern Illinois. The eight reports, obtained last month under the Illinois Freedom of Information...
WAND TV
Caulkins to seek permanent injunction in gun ban case
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Macon County Circuit Court judge Rodney Forbes has granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) against enforcement of the states ban on the sale and purchase of semi-automatic weapons also referred to as assault weapons. The lawsuit seeking the injunction was filed by State Representative Dan...
25newsnow.com
Plaintiffs in Macon County weapons ban lawsuit emerge victorious
(25 News Now) - Another temporary restraining order has been issued against the assault weapon ban in Illinois. A Macon County judge’s ruling followed a ruling from the Fifth District Appellate Court based on an equal protection claim. The temporary restraining order means that the State of Illinois cannot...
Landmarks Illinois awards more than $25,000 in grant funding to preservation projects across the state
CHICAGO – Landmarks Illinois has awarded $25,500 in grant funding to preservation projects in the communities of Chicago, Effingham, El Paso, Gibson City, Macomb and Middletown. The matching grants were awarded through Landmarks Illinois’ Preservation Heritage Fund and Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund for Illinois grant programs.
Illinois law would regulate rate hikes for car insurance companies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois General Assembly is considering legislation that would put in place an oversight board to subject auto insurance companies to the same scrutiny as utility companies when it comes to rate hikes. Rep. Will Guzzardi (D-Chicago) introduced House Bill 2203, the Motor Vehicle Insurance Fairness Act. Fifteen consumer, community, and […]
Latest Data Shows 15 Illinois Counties at Elevated COVID-19 Community Level
According to the latest data from Illinois health officials and the CDC, 15 of the state's 102 counties are currently at an elevated community level of COVID-19, an increase from five counties last week. Of the 15 counties at an elevated level, one is currently at a "high" COVID-19 community...
khqa.com
ISP metropolitan enforcement groups and drug task forces in 2022
The Illinois State Police (ISP), working with local law enforcement and community partners, continues to decrease the supply of opioids and other drugs devastating many neighborhoods. In 2022, the ISP Metropolitan Enforcement Groups and Drug Task Forces seized 679 firearms, 26,679 pounds of drugs, and arrested 1,942 individuals across the...
thebengilpost.com
Illinois Conservation Police recruiting new class of trainees
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Office of Law Enforcement is seeking applicants for the position of conservation police officer trainee. Conservation police officers enforce state laws intended to protect Illinois’ natural and recreational resources. They are vested with full state-wide police authority and are trained to the highest standards for law enforcement professionals in Illinois. Conservation police officers serve as an important link between IDNR and its constituencies, and they are often called upon to assist other agencies in emergency situations and rescue operations.
Improper unemployment payments cost Illinois taxpayers $28B
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Improperly-paid unemployment benefits have left Illinois taxpayers on the hook to the tune of $28 billion. Of the $888 billion paid during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 21% was improper, according to the Inspector General in a testament in Washington on Wednesday. In total, that comes to $191 billion in wasted […]
fox32chicago.com
Illinois monthly diaper allowance: Lawmakers push for legislation to help families
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Two Chicago-area lawmakers are pushing for the creation of a monthly diaper allowance. It is estimated one in three families nationwide don't have the money to purchase diapers. "In 2004, nobody was talking about diaper need," said Lee Ann Porter of the Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank. "I...
Illinois proposes new act to support families in need: The Family Leave Insurance Act
SPRINGFIELD, IL. - Illinois has submitted a bill to its legislature to create the Family Leave Insurance Act. This act aims to support eligible employees who need to take time off from work to care for a new child, an adopted or foster child or a family member with a serious health condition.
