Read full article on original website
Related
How to Sleep Better: Tips for Waking Up in the Middle of the Night
If you're wondering how to sleep better, you're not alone. In fact, according to a study by the CDC, one in three adults is not getting enough sleep on a regular basis. We've established that sleep is essential—it's recommended to have at least seven hours or more to maintain healthy brain function and physical health. But when you're not getting adequate rest due to waking up in the middle of the night, it can lead to frustration and anxiety. Not only are you awake, but you're doing the dreaded dance of “How much shut-eye can I get if I doze off at this exact moment?” or “Should I just stay up?”
9 things you’re hoarding, which you should throw away right now
Even the most organized of housekeepers can hang onto things they shouldn’t. Here are 9 things most people are guilty of hoarding, and why you should get rid of them.
TODAY.com
‘Lightheaded, coughing a lot’: 30-year-old man shares symptoms of widow maker heart attack
As a distiller, Dave Conway, then 30, often worked in a hot environment, which included climbing ladders and rolling barrels. He wasn’t so surprised when he felt lightheaded and tired. After Googling his symptoms, he thought he had heat exhaustion, but they didn’t improve and soon he struggled to breath. Again, he turned to the Internet and thought perhaps pneumonia was to blame.
This $7 Best-Selling Kitchen Tool Will Clear Up Your Countertops & Cupboards In Seconds
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In our quest to build a Nancy Meyers-worthy kitchen, there’s always a trade-off between function and aesthetics. You want all your daily-use (or most-days-use) appliances out on the counter where you can see them, but you don’t want your countertops looking like one big power strip with long lines of electrical cords snaking their way back to the nearest outlet. Luckily, there are kitchen organizing tools that can solve nearly every problem including this one, and you don’t have to...
AMA
Massive study uncovers how much exercise is needed to live longer
Consistent exercise is good for a person’s health and well-being—that is well known. But how many minutes of moderate or vigorous physical activity are needed to lower the risk of premature mortality? A study published in the journal Circulation defines that number and shares guidance on what level of physical activity is needed to maintain health and improve fitness.
3 Simple Exercises Trainers Swear By To Get Rid Of Bloating & Fatigue
Unfortunately some days we wake up with painful bloat and fatigue, and when this is the case, one of the best things you can do is get up and moving. There are plenty of ways to get your digestion flowing and help you wake up, from a cup of coffee to a cold shower but one of the best things to do is stretch your body with some soothing yoga poses or go on a brisk walk.
Which vitamins may help combat fatigue and boost energy, according to dietitians
Certain vitamins, like B vitamins or vitamin D, may be able to help alleviate feeling tired or fatigued, especially for those who are deficient.
Is walking good exercise? Plus, the health benefits of including more cardio in your routine
Is walking good exercise? Personal trainer reveals all you need to know about the benefits for your health
CNBC
What it feels like when your mental health condition becomes a punchline: 'It actually drives people further into hiding'
You may sometimes make what you think is a light-hearted joke about mental health conditions like saying someone is "acting bipolar," or claiming you have OCD, simply because you like to keep things tidy. But if you don't actually have obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) or bipolar disorder (BPD), those jokes can...
CNET
Adding Vitamin E to Your Diet: Benefits, Foods and Cautions
You may already be familiar with vitamin E from your skin care products. Applied topically, vitamin E can help protect your skin from UV damage. But did you know that you also need it in your diet? Like many nutrients, vitamin E is essential to human development and function. The vitamin includes eight compounds, but only one of those is used in the human body -- alpha-tocopherol.
Reducing calories may help you live longer, a new study suggests
A randomized study finds reducing calories can slow the pace of aging by up to 3%.
MedicalXpress
Exercise solution for gym-going women with continence concerns
Women with continence issues are reluctant to continue many sports and gym programs, but new research has found a way to help women undertake resistance training that will help reduce the risk of stress urinary incontinence. It involves women engaging in a Kegel exercise program that will tighten pelvic floor...
TODAY.com
The ‘red nail theory’ is going viral on TikTok. Experts explain if it really works
If you’re stuck in a romantic rut, you may want to try painting your nails red. At least that is what some TikTok users are attempting in an effort to enhance their love lives. The “red nail theory,” a term coined by TikTok creator Robyn Delmonte, aka @GirlBossTown, has...
Woman Paints Tiled Entryway Floors Despite Everyone Telling Her She’d Regret It
Her house, her rules.
Are there places you should still mask in, forever? Three experts weigh in
NPR asked COVID-19 experts how we should keep weighing risk as we enter the fourth year of the pandemic.
boxrox.com
What happens to your body when you sleep?
Find out what happens to your body when you sleep. You do it every day (or at least you should) and it is what gives you that recharged feeling after a few hours. Sleeping is incredibly important to stay healthy, stay fit and more, but let me guess: you don’t know what happens to your body when you sleep, right? At least not fully.
psychologytoday.com
How You Can Become an Ideal Love Partner
Understanding how we view time perspectives can help us let go of past and present negative experiences and behaviors. When our time perspectives lean toward the negative, not only are we affected, but so are those we know and love. By helping a significant other, we can also help ourselves.
The Do's And Don'ts Of Getting A Massage, According To Massage Therapists
Should you remove all of your clothes? Is it bad practice to fall asleep during a treatment? What about engaging in conversation?
AOL Corp
Dating while dying: Finding love when I have 9 years left to live
A little over a year ago I shared my story about being diagnosed with late-stage breast cancer and being told I have about 10 years to live — 15 if I’m lucky. So much has happened since then — from landing a dream job at a new company to deciding to remove my ovaries as part of my cancer treatment, my life post-terminal cancer diagnosis has surprised me in so many ways.
Yoga: Modern research shows a variety of benefits to both body and mind from the ancient practice
Yoga’s surge in popularity in the past decade has spurred more research into its effects. The combination of physical movement and mindfulness provides a wide range of health benefits.
Comments / 0