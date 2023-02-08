ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

247Sports

Maryland's Kevin Willard breaks down win over Penn State, Hart's big performance, home crowd and more

Maryland won its tenth consecutive conference home game on Saturday with a 74-68 victory over Penn State in the XFINITY Center. The Terrapins are now 17-8 overall and 8-6 in the Big Ten with a 13-1 home record this season. After the game, head coach Kevin Willard praised senior guard Hakim Hart for his role in the win. Hart recorded a season-high 23 points, five rebounds and four assists.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Wisconsin defensive end Jacob Woida breaks down decision to join the herd

Jacob Woida did not have to ponder his preferred walk-on opportunity at Colorado for very long. The 6-foot-2, 240-pound defensive end from Hartland (Wisc.) Arrowhead already dreamed of a future in the Centennial State before he spoke with new Buffs offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Sean Lewis...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Penn State Daily Headlines: Saturday, February 11

Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Cristian Driver details transition to receiver in Year 2 with Penn State

Soon after signing Liberty Christian (Argyle, Texas) High School standout and four-star recruit Cristian Driver in December 2021, James Franklin acknowledged an open-ended nature to his positional outlook at Penn State. The Nittany Lions initially offered him a scholarship on defense, then Driver expressed a desire play receiver in college before ultimately circling back to a plan at defensive back, which is where he was introduced on Signing Day.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

