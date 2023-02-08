ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tysons, VA

Morning Notes

ICYMI: Speed Camera Program Launches Today — Speed cameras will be installed near eight schools across Fairfax County today (Friday). For the first 30 days, drivers who go 10 mph or more over the speed limit will get a warning with no citation. After that, fines could go up to $100. [FFXnow]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Farmers market workers in Reston, Merrifield and Oakton unionize

Workers at the regional nonprofit FRESHFARM, which operates three farmers markets in Fairfax County, voted to unionize with United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 400 earlier this week. FRESHFARM worker Ariana MacMartin told FFXnow that the hope is a union can help workers at the farmers markets negotiate for...
RESTON, VA
Whimsical worlds of Dr. Seuss to take over Tysons Corner Center this spring

The Cat in the Hat will pay Tysons a visit this spring, and unlike in his eponymous book, he’s giving plenty of advance notice. The anthropomorphic feline is set to appear alongside the Lorax, the Grinch and other classic Theodor Geisel characters in “The Dr. Seuss Experience” that will take up residence at Tysons Corner Center starting April 7.
TYSONS, VA
Obituary: Gaetano (Guy) Rando (1936-2023)

Gaetano (Guy) Rando (Age 87) On Tuesday, January 10th, Gaetano Rando, loving father of four children, passed away at 86. Gaetano (Guy) was born on Sept. 4, 1936, in Brooklyn, New York, to Domenico and Constantina (Iannacone) Rando. He received his Bachelor of Science from Syracuse University in 1959. He went on to earn his master’s in landscape architecture at Harvard University in 1961.
RESTON, VA
Reston native honored by county for international humanitarian work

Reston native Nate Mook was honored by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Tuesday (Feb. 7) for his humanitarian work around the globe. A Restonian who attended South Lakes High School, Mook served as the former CEO for the World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization founded by chef and philanthropist Jose Andres that serves chef-prepared meals to communities hit by natural disasters and other crises.
RESTON, VA
PBS show will tour Town of Vienna houses, landmarks on Monday

The Town of Vienna has a chance to make the nation envious with its upcoming appearance on the PBS TV show “If You Lived Here.”. The D.C. area house-hunting series will take its hosts, Washingtonians John Begeny and Christine Louise, on a tour of Vienna’s history, landmarks and residential real estate offerings in an episode set to air Monday (Feb. 13).
VIENNA, VA
County board challenges FCPS over delay of cameras on school bus stop-arms

Fairfax County officials have waited a decade now for public school buses to be outfitted with video cameras, and their patience is wearing thin. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Tuesday (Feb. 7) asking Fairfax County Public Schools to explain why it has yet to implement a school bus stop-arm camera program that staff started exploring back in 2013.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NEW: Paid parking is coming to RTC West

(Updated at 11:40 a.m.) Reston Town Center and its neighboring development RTC West now have one thing in common: paid parking. Real estate investment trust company JBG Smith plans to institute paid parking at the office and retail complex, a representative for the company told FFXnow. The first three hours...
RESTON, VA

