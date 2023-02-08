Read full article on original website
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
ICYMI: Speed Camera Program Launches Today — Speed cameras will be installed near eight schools across Fairfax County today (Friday). For the first 30 days, drivers who go 10 mph or more over the speed limit will get a warning with no citation. After that, fines could go up to $100. [FFXnow]
ffxnow.com
Farmers market workers in Reston, Merrifield and Oakton unionize
Workers at the regional nonprofit FRESHFARM, which operates three farmers markets in Fairfax County, voted to unionize with United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 400 earlier this week. FRESHFARM worker Ariana MacMartin told FFXnow that the hope is a union can help workers at the farmers markets negotiate for...
ffxnow.com
Whimsical worlds of Dr. Seuss to take over Tysons Corner Center this spring
The Cat in the Hat will pay Tysons a visit this spring, and unlike in his eponymous book, he’s giving plenty of advance notice. The anthropomorphic feline is set to appear alongside the Lorax, the Grinch and other classic Theodor Geisel characters in “The Dr. Seuss Experience” that will take up residence at Tysons Corner Center starting April 7.
ffxnow.com
Obituary: Gaetano (Guy) Rando (1936-2023)
Gaetano (Guy) Rando (Age 87) On Tuesday, January 10th, Gaetano Rando, loving father of four children, passed away at 86. Gaetano (Guy) was born on Sept. 4, 1936, in Brooklyn, New York, to Domenico and Constantina (Iannacone) Rando. He received his Bachelor of Science from Syracuse University in 1959. He went on to earn his master’s in landscape architecture at Harvard University in 1961.
ffxnow.com
Reston native honored by county for international humanitarian work
Reston native Nate Mook was honored by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Tuesday (Feb. 7) for his humanitarian work around the globe. A Restonian who attended South Lakes High School, Mook served as the former CEO for the World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization founded by chef and philanthropist Jose Andres that serves chef-prepared meals to communities hit by natural disasters and other crises.
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: Fairfax County will launch speed camera pilot at eight schools Friday
Fairfax County is adding speed cameras to monitor drivers around schools for the first time. The photo speed-monitoring devices will be installed near eight schools across the county tomorrow (Friday) as part of a pilot program approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in December, the county announced today.
ffxnow.com
Most and least expensive condos sold in Fairfax County (Jan-Feb 2023)
This past week saw 98 homes sold in Fairfax County. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 143 condos were sold. Let’s take a look at some of the most and least expensive condos sold over the past month. 1650 Silver Hill Drive #1407 — $1,247,500 (2 Beds...
ffxnow.com
Herndon Middle School teacher pays off student meal debts, which have increased in FCPS
At Herndon Middle School, a teacher has taken the issue of student meal debt in his own hands. Science and special education teacher Gabe Segal has worked with other staff and nonprofit organizations to pay off more than $1,000 in student meal debts at the school. “I’ve always prided myself...
ffxnow.com
PBS show will tour Town of Vienna houses, landmarks on Monday
The Town of Vienna has a chance to make the nation envious with its upcoming appearance on the PBS TV show “If You Lived Here.”. The D.C. area house-hunting series will take its hosts, Washingtonians John Begeny and Christine Louise, on a tour of Vienna’s history, landmarks and residential real estate offerings in an episode set to air Monday (Feb. 13).
ffxnow.com
County board challenges FCPS over delay of cameras on school bus stop-arms
Fairfax County officials have waited a decade now for public school buses to be outfitted with video cameras, and their patience is wearing thin. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Tuesday (Feb. 7) asking Fairfax County Public Schools to explain why it has yet to implement a school bus stop-arm camera program that staff started exploring back in 2013.
ffxnow.com
NEW: Paid parking is coming to RTC West
(Updated at 11:40 a.m.) Reston Town Center and its neighboring development RTC West now have one thing in common: paid parking. Real estate investment trust company JBG Smith plans to institute paid parking at the office and retail complex, a representative for the company told FFXnow. The first three hours...
ffxnow.com
Driver wanted by FCPD rams state trooper vehicle during I-395 chase
The Fairfax County Police Department recovered a vehicle it was searching for last night (Wednesday) with the help of the Virginia State Police, which arrested the driver after an intense pursuit on I-395. The 2006 Cadillac sedan landed on the FCPD’s radar on Jan. 29, when one of its officers...
