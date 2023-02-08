ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WITF

Fiery Ohio derailment raises railroad safety questions

The fiery derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals — sending a huge plume of smoke in the air and forcing residents of a small Ohio town to evacuate — has highlighted the potentially disastrous consequences of train accidents and raised questions about railroad safety. The railroad industry...
OHIO STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania lawmakers face multibillion-dollar budget question after major school funding ruling

Should the ruling stand, Gov. Josh Shapiro and the divided Pennsylvania legislature will be faced with a multibillion-dollar challenge with no prescribed solution. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. A long-awaited ruling on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Lawyer: GOP Congressman George Santos had 2017 Pennsylvania theft charge expunged

The case was ultimately dismissed after Santos said the nine checks, totaling more than $15,000, were from a checkbook that had been stolen from him. U.S. Rep. George Santos was charged with criminal theft in Pennsylvania in 2017 in connection with bad checks apparently used to buy puppies from dog breeders, according to a lawyer who said she helped the Republican with the case.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pa. school districts and lawmakers praise court’s school funding decision, but for different reasons

Both are reacting to a state court decision that declared the current public school funding formula unconstitutional. Reactions from school districts, education advocates, and lawmakers to a first-of-its-kind state court decision that declared Pennsylvania’s school funding model unconstitutional ranged from praise to disagreement about how to move forward. For...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Tests negative, Sen. John Fetterman leaves hospital

(Washington) — Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman left a hospital in Washington after a two-day stay, his office said Friday, following a spell of lightheadedness that prompted the visit as he recovers from a stroke he suffered last year on the campaign trail. In a statement, Fetterman’s office said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Millions will lose emergency food stamp payments next month

Pittsburgher Michelle Ricketts, 63, is bracing for the coming loss of more than $200 from her monthly grocery budget. She’s one of millions of Americans who had been getting extra pandemic-related assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called SNAP or food stamps. Those additional payments will be...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Judge deems Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional

A judge declared Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional Tuesday, a historic decision that should transform the way the state funds public education. The lawsuit filed by multiple school districts, parents, and advocacy groups in 2014 argues the state’s funding of K-12 education is inadequate to the point that it violates its constitution.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania buys Susquehanna River islands for conservation

Independence and Bailey’s Island are now state forest lands. A pair of Susquehanna River islands near Harrisburg’s Harvey Taylor Bridge have a new owner: the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources bought Independence and Bailey’s Islands for $160,000 in late January. The agency aims...
HARRISBURG, PA
WITF

Poorer districts win challenge to Pennsylvania’s public school funding

The school districts that sued included the School District of Lancaster and the Shenandoah Valley School District. A Pennsylvania judge ruled Tuesday that the state’s system of funding public schools falls woefully short and violates students’ constitutional rights, siding with poorer districts in a lawsuit launched nearly a decade ago in pursuit of billions of dollars in additional annual aid.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Journalist Roundtable

It’s Friday when the Spark host journalists to discuss and provide insight into the news of the week. We focused on two significant stories that could have an impact on Pennsylvania taxpayers — the historic Commonwealth Court ruling that how Pennsylvania funds its schools is unconstitutional and three special elections that give Democrats a majority in the State House.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Democrats won Pennsylvania House, but bipartisan gap remains

Voters who kept three Pittsburgh-area state House seats in Democratic hands this week effectively also flipped control away from the Republican majority that has run the chamber for more than a decade, one of a handful of legislative bodies across the United States where partisan control shifted in recent months.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania voting officials are still fighting election deniers

It’s been 27 months since President Biden won the 2020 election. But that election continues to haunt officials in the Philadelphia suburb of Delaware County, Pa., who are still dealing with lawsuits alleging election fraud, despite no substantial evidence, and ongoing criticism from some local residents during public meetings.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

PennDOT is looking for feedback on driving behaviors

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is seeking public input on traffic safety and driving behaviors with an online survey. PennDOT first implemented the survey in 2010 as part of a requirement to get federal funding. The survey isn’t required anymore, but PennDOT has continued to ask drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians their attitudes about highway safety and how they behave behind the wheel.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

