Fiery Ohio derailment raises railroad safety questions
The fiery derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals — sending a huge plume of smoke in the air and forcing residents of a small Ohio town to evacuate — has highlighted the potentially disastrous consequences of train accidents and raised questions about railroad safety. The railroad industry...
Residents worry about going home, toxic gas from Ohio train derailment
Brittany Dailey stood outside her hotel watching black smoke darken the sky 10 miles to the east as crews burned toxic chemicals from tanker cars that derailed just down the street from her home. The faint smell of chlorine hung in the air Monday night while she wondered even if...
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visits Pittsburgh-area home to tout Biden abandoned well money
Pa. expected to get $330 million over 10 years to plug wells. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland was in Western Pennsylvania Thursday touting new funding available to clean up abandoned oil and gas wells. President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, passed in 2021, allocated a record $4.7 billion for...
Pittsburgh-area auto shredder to reduce pollution, fumes and dust after EPA order
Company must reduce hours, remove fuel and batteries before shredding. The EPA has ordered a metal recycler near Pittsburgh to limit its hours of operations and its emissions, after years of complaints about smell, smoke and emissions from the site. Officials from Metalico Pittsburgh, Inc., which shreds vehicles on Neville...
Pittsburgh advocates say a train derailment like the one in Ohio could be catastrophic in the city
Gov. Josh Shapiro issued a dire warning on Monday afternoon to Pennsylvania residents near the border of Ohio where a train derailment was threatening lives in East Palestine. Rail operator Norfolk Southern was planning to release toxic fumes from five of the derailed cars into the atmosphere at 3:30 p.m., and some residents still had not evacuated.
Officials urge evacuation near train derailment, fearing explosion
Officials monitoring the smoldering, tangled wreckage of a train derailment in northeastern Ohio urgently warned hundreds of nearby residents who had declined to evacuate to do so Sunday night, saying a rail car was at risk of a potential explosion that could launch deadly shrapnel as far as a mile.
28 ‘Uniters’ from southcentral Pa. recruited to tackle hate crimes
With hate crimes on the rise in Pennsylvania, a new coalition representing a cross-section of ideologies and cultures will use their differences to look for new ways to buck the trend. Uniting to Prevent Targeted Violence (UPTV) has recruited 28 people from Adams, Dauphin, Franklin, and York counties – all...
Pennsylvania lawmakers face multibillion-dollar budget question after major school funding ruling
Should the ruling stand, Gov. Josh Shapiro and the divided Pennsylvania legislature will be faced with a multibillion-dollar challenge with no prescribed solution. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. A long-awaited ruling on...
Lawyer: GOP Congressman George Santos had 2017 Pennsylvania theft charge expunged
The case was ultimately dismissed after Santos said the nine checks, totaling more than $15,000, were from a checkbook that had been stolen from him. U.S. Rep. George Santos was charged with criminal theft in Pennsylvania in 2017 in connection with bad checks apparently used to buy puppies from dog breeders, according to a lawyer who said she helped the Republican with the case.
Pa. school districts and lawmakers praise court’s school funding decision, but for different reasons
Both are reacting to a state court decision that declared the current public school funding formula unconstitutional. Reactions from school districts, education advocates, and lawmakers to a first-of-its-kind state court decision that declared Pennsylvania’s school funding model unconstitutional ranged from praise to disagreement about how to move forward. For...
Tests negative, Sen. John Fetterman leaves hospital
(Washington) — Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman left a hospital in Washington after a two-day stay, his office said Friday, following a spell of lightheadedness that prompted the visit as he recovers from a stroke he suffered last year on the campaign trail. In a statement, Fetterman’s office said...
Millions will lose emergency food stamp payments next month
Pittsburgher Michelle Ricketts, 63, is bracing for the coming loss of more than $200 from her monthly grocery budget. She’s one of millions of Americans who had been getting extra pandemic-related assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called SNAP or food stamps. Those additional payments will be...
Judge deems Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional
A judge declared Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional Tuesday, a historic decision that should transform the way the state funds public education. The lawsuit filed by multiple school districts, parents, and advocacy groups in 2014 argues the state’s funding of K-12 education is inadequate to the point that it violates its constitution.
Pennsylvania buys Susquehanna River islands for conservation
Independence and Bailey’s Island are now state forest lands. A pair of Susquehanna River islands near Harrisburg’s Harvey Taylor Bridge have a new owner: the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources bought Independence and Bailey’s Islands for $160,000 in late January. The agency aims...
Poorer districts win challenge to Pennsylvania’s public school funding
The school districts that sued included the School District of Lancaster and the Shenandoah Valley School District. A Pennsylvania judge ruled Tuesday that the state’s system of funding public schools falls woefully short and violates students’ constitutional rights, siding with poorer districts in a lawsuit launched nearly a decade ago in pursuit of billions of dollars in additional annual aid.
Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman hospitalized after feeling lightheaded
Initial tests at George Washington University Hospital did not show evidence of a new stroke. U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Democrat who suffered a stroke during his campaign last year, was hospitalized Wednesday night after feeling lightheaded while attending a Senate Democratic retreat, his office said. Initial tests at...
Journalist Roundtable
It’s Friday when the Spark host journalists to discuss and provide insight into the news of the week. We focused on two significant stories that could have an impact on Pennsylvania taxpayers — the historic Commonwealth Court ruling that how Pennsylvania funds its schools is unconstitutional and three special elections that give Democrats a majority in the State House.
Democrats won Pennsylvania House, but bipartisan gap remains
Voters who kept three Pittsburgh-area state House seats in Democratic hands this week effectively also flipped control away from the Republican majority that has run the chamber for more than a decade, one of a handful of legislative bodies across the United States where partisan control shifted in recent months.
Pennsylvania voting officials are still fighting election deniers
It’s been 27 months since President Biden won the 2020 election. But that election continues to haunt officials in the Philadelphia suburb of Delaware County, Pa., who are still dealing with lawsuits alleging election fraud, despite no substantial evidence, and ongoing criticism from some local residents during public meetings.
PennDOT is looking for feedback on driving behaviors
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is seeking public input on traffic safety and driving behaviors with an online survey. PennDOT first implemented the survey in 2010 as part of a requirement to get federal funding. The survey isn’t required anymore, but PennDOT has continued to ask drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians their attitudes about highway safety and how they behave behind the wheel.
