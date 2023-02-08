Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Attacks Pair Of Stars In Surprise Return To WWE SmackDown
"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" stormed back onto WWE programming in a surprise appearance during Friday night's "SmackDown." Rousey's entrance music interrupted Shayna Baszler, who had just made her own interruption to cut a promo on Natalya, who retaliated by calling Baszler a "knockoff version of Rousey." Baszler responded by making some pointed comments about how her own career and accomplishments in pro wrestling predated Rousey's arrival in the industry. However, moments after Rousey hit the ring it became clear that she and Baszler were still on the same page. After teasing a faceoff, they both attacked Natalya. Shotzi ran down to the ring to try to even the odds but proved to be no match for the duo of Rousey and Baszler, who stood tall in the ring at the end of the segment. Later, WWE announced Rousey and Baszler will face Natalya and Shotzi on next Friday's "SmackDown."
bodyslam.net
WWE Write The Usos Off TV Due To Upcoming Trip To Canada
As seen on WWE SmackDown this week, Jey Uso reunited with Jimmy Uso to defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against Braun Strowman and Ricochet. The twins had a successful title defense. Jimmy asked Jey about his loyalty to The Bloodline after the match. Jey didn’t give a definitive answer....
bodyslam.net
Jim Ross Says Stone Cold Steve Austin Doesn’t Need To Compete At WrestleMania
Last month, Stone Cold Steve Austin was rumored to be a possible opponent for Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns in the light of Dwayne Johnson’s absence at The Showcase Of Immortals this year. However, neither match is on the cards as of yet. On his Grilling JR podcast, Jim...
bodyslam.net
WATCH: WWE Reveals Top 10 Superstars Attacking Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns can’t catch a break. Roman Reigns was attacked by Sami Zayn from behind at the Royal Rumble and on last weeks SmackDown. But, the current WWE Undisputed Universal Champion has been attacked many times in the past, so much so that WWE has put out the Top 10 Superstars Attacking Roman Reigns. From former friends like Seth Rollins to foes like Bray Wyatt, check out the top 10 below!
ewrestlingnews.com
Natalya & Her Sister Post New Video, SmackDown News, Asuka, More
You can check out some highlights from this week’s episode of “SmackDown Lowdown” below:. You can also check out the “Top 10 Moments” from Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:. You can check out the latest vlog from Natalya and Jenni Neidhart below:
bodyslam.net
The Bunny May Have Suffered A Concussion On AEW Dynamite, Possibly A Broken Orbital Bone
This week’s AEW Dynamite saw The Bunny take on Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s World Championship. The match ended earlier than planned after what appeared to be a botched maneuver by Jamie Hayter. According to a report by PW Insider, the belief backstage is that “she may...
bodyslam.net
Thunder Rosa Was Backstage At This Week’s AEW Dynamite
The former AEW Women’s Champion has been working hard rehabbing her injuries and clearly, she is feeling much better now. She still appears backstage at shows despite her injury hiatus. According to PW Insider, Thunder Rosa was present backstage at the February 8 taping of Dynamite, which took place...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Who WWE Sees as the Top Female Babyfaces and Heels on RAW
A leaked internal list has revealed the top five babyfaces and heels for the WWE RAW women’s division, courtesy of PWInsider. As of this writing, there is no information available on tag teams, but we will keep you updated. Below are the top five female babyfaces and heels for...
bodyslam.net
Thunder Rosa Did Spanish Commentary For AEW Dynamite This Week
The former AEW Women’s Champion has been working hard rehabbing her injuries and clearly, she is feeling much better now. She still appears backstage at shows despite her injury hiatus. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Thunder Rosa was part of the Spanish commentary team on this...
bodyslam.net
Jade Cargill Feels She’s Now Ready To Challenge For The AEW Women’s World Championship
The AEW’s women’s division is currently divided into two. There’s the main card where the likes of Britt Baker, Saraya, and Jamie Hayter are and then there’s the mid-card that consists of wrestlers like Jade Cargill and Red Velvet and it looks like the TBS Champion is ready to transition to the main card.
bodyslam.net
Live WWE SmackDown Results – 2/10/23 – Will Jey Uso Show Up? Tag Title Match, Number 1 Contenders Match And More!
This week’s SmackDown will be another show centred around The Bloodline while we will also find out a new number 1 contender for GUNTHER’s Intercontinental Championship as a fatal four way will take place on tonight’s show. This article will be updated from 8PM EST. Paul Heyman...
bodyslam.net
Seth Rollins Says It Pains Him To Say Negative Things About CM Punk
CM Punk’s run in WWE came to a shocking conclusion after the Royal Rumble in 2014 when he was frustrated with the company, leading him to simply walk out. He had not competed in a ring for seven years until his AEW debut in 2021. Clearly, quite a few...
bodyslam.net
CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results (2/10/23)
CMLL presented its show “CMLL Viernes Espectacular” on Friday, February 10, 2022. The event took place at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico & aired live on Ticketmaster’s Pay-Per-View Page. The show started CMLL’s annual “Torneo de Parejas Increibles” Tourney, pitting rivals from across the promotion into teams, with the two finalist teams facing each other next week.
ringsidenews.com
Top WWE NXT Superstar Out Of Action With Eye Injury
WWE has a roster loaded to the brim with talent in NXT, but one star might not be around for a bit. You never know when an injury can come around, because they never happen at a good time, and this is no exception. JD McDonagh’s addition to the brand saw a great talent find his way stateside, but now an injury is getting in the way.
bodyslam.net
CM Punk Drops Cryptic Video Story About Forgiveness
In recent memory, CM Punk has been rumored to be making a potential return to WWE. However, despite rumors of a possible contract buyout, it doesn’t seem like Tony Khan will let Punk switch over to their biggest rival anytime soon. CM Punk recently posted an Instagram Story that...
bodyslam.net
Does AEW Need Women’s Tag Team Championship?
Women’s wrestling in the US has changed a lot since the days of the divas era, and women’s wrestling as a whole being considered the rest point of a show. Women’s wrestling nowadays is considered by most fans on the same level as men’s wrestling. As progress is being made regarding women’s wrestling, promotion have added more championships for them to compete for, like we’ve seen in WWE with their tag team titles for the women’s division, and the subject of this piece in AEW with the TBS title; But many wonder if AEW’s women’s division could use a tag team title.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bianca Belair Gives Update On Hulu Series With Montez Ford: “I’m Excited For It”
WWE Superstar and current Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently joined ComicBook Nation for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the EST giving an update on the Hulu reality series she is filming alongside her husband, fellow WWE star Montez Ford. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
bodyslam.net
Jerry Lawler Is Now Out Of ICU After Stroke
Jerry Lawler is out of ICU. Jerry Lawler’s Twitter account sent out an update for fans. They announced that Lawler is out of the ICU now, and he is set to return to his Fort Myers Florida home for outpatient rehab. We’re sending out our best to Jerry “The...
bodyslam.net
AEW Books Litany Of Matches For AEW Dynamite Next Week
AEW have announced a litany of matches for AEW Dynamite. AEW announced that Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will square off against La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH and Perro Peligroso) in a Texas Tornado Tag Team Match next week on Dynamite. AEW announced that Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will square off against La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH and Perro Peligroso) in a Texas Tornado Tag Team Match next week on Dynamite.
The Usos Retain, McIntyre And Sheamus Dominate, Mark Briscoe Appears | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, February 10. - Jimmy Uso had trouble contacting Jey Uso, who hadn't been seen since he walked out on The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble. Paul Heyman told him he'd have to defend the titles by himself. Jimmy then went to the ring for his scheduled SmackDown Tag Team Championship match against Ricochet and Braun Strowman. He was seemingly by himself, but right before the match was set to start, Jey Uso came down through the crowd. The brothers embraced, proving that they were on the same page. Despite an impressive performance by Strowman and Ricochet, The Usos retained the gold.
Comments / 0