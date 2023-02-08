Black Celebs Who Appeared On Disney Channel Before They Were Super Famous

Related
Celebs Who Worked For Other Celebs Before They Became Famous Themselves
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Wife tries to kick stepdaughter out of house she thinks her husband owns, but it's actually in the stepdaughter's name
One stepmother gets a rude awakening when she tries to be mean and kick her visiting stepdaughter out of "her house" when the husband was not home. The stepdaughter takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
ABC's Dax Tejera Choked to Death While His Kids Were Left Unattended in Hotel Room
The ABC News producer died on Dec. 23.
New Film Explains 'How Not To Date While Trans' With Humor And Heart
HuffPost caught a sneak peek of Nyala Moon's comedy, which follows a transgender woman's seemingly never-ending search for love in New York.
Fox News Valentine’s Day Chat Takes A Turn With Anchor's Divorce Announcement
“F**k Valentine’s Day,” Julie Banderas told Greg Gutfeld before revealing the split.
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
Billboard Names SZA Its 2023 Woman Of The Year
The "SOS" artist will be honored at an award ceremony on March 1.
'Pro-Life Spider-Man' Maison Des Champs Tells Tucker Carlson 'Abortion Is Like Climbing A Skyscraper'
The anti-abortion daredevil had Twitter climbing the walls over comments he made on Fox News after his Super Bowl week stunt.
Dwayne Johnson Reveals 'Big Problem' In Hairy New Behind-The-Scenes Pic
He promised the monsters in his upcoming action movie "Red One" will be "quite spectacular."
Seth Meyers Taunts Marjorie Taylor Greene Over 'Long Island Dance Mom' Meltdown
"Why is she wearing a white fur coat to the State of the Union address?"
Pamela Anderson Responds After Tim Allen Denies Claim He Flashed Her 32 Years Ago
Anderson first made the accusation against her “Home Improvement” co-star in her new memoir. “You can’t make that stuff up,” she contends.
TODAY.com
The ‘red nail theory’ is going viral on TikTok. Experts explain if it really works
If you’re stuck in a romantic rut, you may want to try painting your nails red. At least that is what some TikTok users are attempting in an effort to enhance their love lives. The “red nail theory,” a term coined by TikTok creator Robyn Delmonte, aka @GirlBossTown, has...
Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Engagement To Cole Tucker With A Sweet Post
The couple first sparked dating rumors in 2020.
Roseanne Barr Claims ABC Wanted Her To Die By Suicide In Wild New Interview
The former "Roseanne" star says the network that fired her for a racist tweet can "kiss my ass."
'Daily Show' Guest Host Chelsea Handler Blasts 'Disgusting' Airplane Habits
"Remember when people used to dress up?” asked the comedian. “Now it’s just like camel toe, feet — disgusting.”
Dax Tejera: Surprising Cause Of Death Revealed For 37-Year-Old ABC News Producer
The "This Week" executive producer was dining out with his wife when he was struck by tragedy.
Mischa Barton Recalled Being Encouraged To Sleep With Leonardo DiCaprio In Resurfaced Interview
The "O.C." star reportedly said in 2005 that her publicist suggested that she sleep with the older actor.
