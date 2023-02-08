Read full article on original website
pointloma-obmonthly.com
San Diego Foundation gets $100 million gift from late Ocean Beach entrepreneur — no strings attached
Late Ocean Beach clothing magnate and investor Jay Kahn donated $100 million to the San Diego Foundation — a stunning gift without restriction from a donor whom foundation executives say they never cultivated. “Jay Kahn was a compassionate man who loved San Diego and wished for his legacy and...
coolsandiegosights.com
Nautical Neighbors swim through Oceanside!
An exquisite stained glass mural titled Nautical Neighbors was installed last summer in the heart of Oceanside. All the abundant sea life swimming through the mural was designed and created by Don Myers and assembled by the citizens of Oceanside. You can see this very beautiful public art at the...
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Best Places to Live in San Diego
Best Places to Live in San Diego: San Diego seems straight out of a postcard with scenic hikes, an impressive skyline, year-round pleasant weather, and over 175 miles of coastline. Located on the southwestern tip of California, the state also has a vibrant arts and culture scene, excellent schools, and...
Navy Pier will be converted into 'Freedom Park'
SAN DIEGO — The California Coastal Commission Thursday issued a permit for a plan to convert Navy Pier into a public park along San Diego Bay's North Embarcadero, in what project proponents are calling a major milestone. The Port of San Diego and USS Midway Museum are spearheading the...
pointloma-obmonthly.com
At first community meeting, Midway Rising’s sports arena redevelopment plan is met with cheers and jeers
A crowd of about 100 people gathered Feb. 8 to pepper executives from Midway Rising with questions about the group’s proposed 48-acre development that stands to replace San Diego’s aging sports arena and reshape the broader Midway District. The workshop-style event — held at the Education First International...
San Diego family donates to sober living home after brother overdoses
Logan Ryan, 21, struggled with substance abuse, but found help at the First Step House of North County.
NBC San Diego
Planning a Beach Bonfire? City of San Diego Imposes New Rules on Wood-Burning Beach Fires
One of San Diego’s favorite activities during the summer months, when the days are warmer and longer, are beach bonfires. But, soon, the experience may cost you either more money or more time. The San Diego City Council approved a ban on wood-burning fires outside of city-provided rings on...
New affordable rental apartments open in San Diego
New affordable rental apartments will become available to those looking for a home in the Chollas View neighborhood, housing officials announced Thursday.
kusi.com
Santee YMCA to prohibit public nudity after transgender scandal
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The YMCA in Santee announced it will be limiting nudity within its facility after an incident involving a transgender individual caused major community backlash. Protesters gathered on the lawn of the Santee YMCA after a female minor spoke out about walking into the women’s locker...
Voiceof San Diego
North County Report: What the Point-in-Time Count Revealed About North County Homelessness
Last month, 1,600 volunteers took to the streets to count and survey homeless people in each city across San Diego County. In North County, that count comes with its own set of challenges. The homeless population is much more spread out, compared to downtown San Diego, but it is increasingly growing.
Disabled seniors still trapped in Lemon Grove apartment building
SAN DIEGO — A new sign on the elevator at the Citronica II senior apartment building in Lemon Grove says elevator ropes replacement work is scheduled for Feb. 13 through Feb. 17 and normal service will resume as soon as completed. That means people on floors 2 through 4...
The Modern Churro Opening in Downtown Vista
Cuban Coffee, Sandwiches, and Desserts Planned at Vista Cafe
This popular Los Angeles flea market can now be found in San Diego
San Diegans would used to have to travel up north to get to one of these quintessential Los Angeles marketplaces, but not anymore as one of the most popular of these bazaars, Silverlake Flea, has come down south with a new satellite location: Moonlight Marketplace in Encinitas.
29 San Diego County Schools Receive California Purple Star Distinction
A state program recognizing schools that support the unique needs of military-connected students and families has named 29 schools in San Diego County as California Purple Star Schools. Twenty-eight schools in seven of the county’s public school districts, as well as one public charter school, have earned the distinction this...
KPBS
Local chef brings the flavor of New Orleans to San Diego
One way to honor Black History Month is by celebrating Black culture. That's something San Diego Chef Quinnton Austin does every day in the food he cooks. His restaurants, Louisiana Purchase in North Park and Q&A Restaurant and Oyster Bar in Oceanside, take diners on culinary trips to New Orleans and the creole and cajun food Austin grew up with.
theatlasheart.com
21 Best Restaurants in Oceanside, California [Must-Try Places]
Find the best restaurants in Oceanside for fine dining, beachside breakfasts, chic cocktails, and all the fish tacos you can eat. Oceanside, a laid-back beach town in San Diego County’s northern corner, is fast becoming the hottest SoCal destination for foodies. With several top-notch gastropubs setting up shop in...
surfer.com
Weekend Forecast (Southern California)
Overview: (February 10 – 12) After a fairly calm week, this weekend is shaping up to be pretty active across SoCal. Models have come into agreement that a system that’s currently producing 25-30’ waves will make its way down the Pacific Coast and give us some pretty nice ground swell this weekend.
Explore San Diego County’s 8,000 restaurants — and the food safety risks inspectors found
In the last three years, one third of San Diego County restaurants have had at least one major food safety violation, according to an inewsource analysis of publicly available inspection data. San Diego County is home to nearly 16,000 retail food facilities, from restaurants and caterers to schools and vending...
times-advocate.com
First new crematorium in San Diego in decades opens in Escondido
“Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come.”—Victor Hugo. It’s not often that we think of the funeral business in terms of the cutting edge of societal evolution. However, the business of death, like everything else, is changing to fit the times. This is...
sandiegomagazine.com
10 San Diego Stores to Check Out When Redecorating Your Home
So, you’ve deep-cleaned your house in the spirit of spring, brought that pothos back from the brink (we’ve all been there), and dropped off that box of mystery novels and old camping gear at the donation center…but your crib is still feeling a little blah. Revitalize your home with updated furnishings or fresh accents to make your dwelling a relaxing space to chill after work and an envy-inducing spot for entertaining.
