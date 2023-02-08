ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

coolsandiegosights.com

Nautical Neighbors swim through Oceanside!

An exquisite stained glass mural titled Nautical Neighbors was installed last summer in the heart of Oceanside. All the abundant sea life swimming through the mural was designed and created by Don Myers and assembled by the citizens of Oceanside. You can see this very beautiful public art at the...
OCEANSIDE, CA
nomadlawyer.org

The 10 Best Places to Live in San Diego

Best Places to Live in San Diego: San Diego seems straight out of a postcard with scenic hikes, an impressive skyline, year-round pleasant weather, and over 175 miles of coastline. Located on the southwestern tip of California, the state also has a vibrant arts and culture scene, excellent schools, and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Navy Pier will be converted into 'Freedom Park'

SAN DIEGO — The California Coastal Commission Thursday issued a permit for a plan to convert Navy Pier into a public park along San Diego Bay's North Embarcadero, in what project proponents are calling a major milestone. The Port of San Diego and USS Midway Museum are spearheading the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Santee YMCA to prohibit public nudity after transgender scandal

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The YMCA in Santee announced it will be limiting nudity within its facility after an incident involving a transgender individual caused major community backlash. Protesters gathered on the lawn of the Santee YMCA after a female minor spoke out about walking into the women’s locker...
SANTEE, CA
KPBS

Local chef brings the flavor of New Orleans to San Diego

One way to honor Black History Month is by celebrating Black culture. That's something San Diego Chef Quinnton Austin does every day in the food he cooks. His restaurants, Louisiana Purchase in North Park and Q&A Restaurant and Oyster Bar in Oceanside, take diners on culinary trips to New Orleans and the creole and cajun food Austin grew up with.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theatlasheart.com

21 Best Restaurants in Oceanside, California [Must-Try Places]

Find the best restaurants in Oceanside for fine dining, beachside breakfasts, chic cocktails, and all the fish tacos you can eat. Oceanside, a laid-back beach town in San Diego County’s northern corner, is fast becoming the hottest SoCal destination for foodies. With several top-notch gastropubs setting up shop in...
OCEANSIDE, CA
surfer.com

Weekend Forecast (Southern California)

Overview: (February 10 – 12) After a fairly calm week, this weekend is shaping up to be pretty active across SoCal. Models have come into agreement that a system that’s currently producing 25-30’ waves will make its way down the Pacific Coast and give us some pretty nice ground swell this weekend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
times-advocate.com

First new crematorium in San Diego in decades opens in Escondido

“Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come.”—Victor Hugo. It’s not often that we think of the funeral business in terms of the cutting edge of societal evolution. However, the business of death, like everything else, is changing to fit the times. This is...
ESCONDIDO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

10 San Diego Stores to Check Out When Redecorating Your Home

So, you’ve deep-cleaned your house in the spirit of spring, brought that pothos back from the brink (we’ve all been there), and dropped off that box of mystery novels and old camping gear at the donation center…but your crib is still feeling a little blah. Revitalize your home with updated furnishings or fresh accents to make your dwelling a relaxing space to chill after work and an envy-inducing spot for entertaining.
SAN DIEGO, CA

