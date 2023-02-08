Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Has a very popular IN-N-OUT Burger Restaurant
Love Sushi is Located in Orange County, California
Lulu's Caafe' Restaurant Has a Second Location in Rancho Santa Margarita, California
Beaumont, CA real estate market update
The Stand Sells Hamburgers, Sandwiches, and More
Black Bear Diner Heading to Menifee
Black Bear Diner was founded in 1995 in Mount Shasta, California
Eater
A Giant New Orange County Project Promises Craft Beer, Steaks, and a Swimming Pool
Ambitions were lofty when Modern Times Beer opened its Leisuretown location in Anaheim in September 2020, even if the timing wasn’t ideal. At 33,000 square feet, Leisuretown was billed as a huge play place for Orange County craft beer drinkers, with different areas to drink, dine, or just hang out in poolside cabanas, but two years later the property closed with little fanfare. Now two hospitality veterans in Brad Kominek (a well-respected brewer) and Isaias Hernandez, of the growing chain Smoke and Fire, have taken over the operation.
menifee247.com
Santa Rosa Academy spelling bee champions advance
Parker Buchanan, 4th grade; Queenie Chen, 5th grade; and Wynter Pepper, 8th grade, will represent Santa Rosa Academy at the County Spelling Bee Competition. These three finalists made it through 16 Rounds of the Spelling Bee and went through the last six rounds competing against each other without making a mistake.
dailytitan.com
The 714 Market pops up with food, fun and shopping
The 714 Market returned to Orange County with its first event of the year on Sunday at Golden Road Brewing in Anaheim. The free pop-up of small businesses and local vendors kicked off 2023 with a Valentine “Rock & Roses” event featuring more than 40 local artisans and makers, a meet and greet with Valentine Minnie Mouse, face painting and free hair tinsel.
KESQ
Changes for the upcoming weekend
A trough of low pressure will move into Southern California this weekend, bringing various changes to our desert weather. Clouds have already begun to move across the Southland. Next up is the return of an onshore flow. Winds will remain light for Saturday morning, which is good news for the...
Autoblog
2023 Grand National Roadster Show Mega Photo Gallery | Hot rod heaven
POMONA, Calif. — From an outsider's perspective, it would be easy to assume that the Grand National Roadster Show has always been a Southern California institution. After all, it celebrates the diverse postwar car culture of the region — hot rods, lead sleds, lowriders, and more. However, the show had its roots in NorCal in 1950 when Al Slonaker and his hot rod club showed their custom cars at the Oakland Expo.
Viral video shows riders stuck on sinking boat at Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride
A viral TikTok revealed riders on the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction in Disneyland had to be rescued after the ride stopped and the boat began to sink.
beachcomber.news
Coyotes Turn Empty Long Beach Home Into Den
Seeing a coyote walking down a busy street is not as uncommon as most would think. Everyone in their lives has had a run-in with them. In most cases, these animals stay clear of people and mind their own business. And in the rare, and often severe cases, cities like Long Beach are left with the responsibility of removing coyotes from its streets and neighborhoods.
NBC Los Angeles
Corona Mexican Restaurant Targeted in String Burglaries
As many small businesses struggle to get back on their feet after the pandemic, some are facing what they call a new epidemic, burglaries. Mi Tierra, a Mexican restaurant in Corona, has been targeted five times in less than and year. "You don't sleep for days thinking that they're going...
Lake Elsinore's message to would-be 'super bloom' visitors: Do not come. You could be arrested
Lake Elsinore, which was overrun by visitors four years ago when heavy winter rains produced a "super bloom" of wild poppies, has a message for the public after this year's deluge: Do not come. You could be arrested.
housebeautiful.com
The 10 Best Places to See the Super Bloom in California This Spring
Plant lovers are counting down the days until they can feast their eyes on this year's Super Bloom—bright blankets of flowers that covers the hillsides of California—but might need to adjust their itinerary. According to KTLA, the mayor of Lake Elsinore has announced that Walker Canyon will be closed to all visitors for the foreseeable future. Though the Southern California park has been a particularly amazing place to view (and Instagram) the horticultural happening, an increased turnout in 2019 trampled Lake Elsinore poppies, disrupted wildlife, and created an unhabitable environment for residents. The good news? There are tons of other sites in California where you can catch lesser-known but totallly spectacular super blooms, so we rounded them up for your planning purposes.
menifee247.com
Five Paloma Valley High athletes sign letters of intent
Paloma Valley High this week celebrated five student-athletes who signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college. Four of the athletes are members of the Wildcats baseball team. Brendan Moore, Isaiah Alcala and Gavin Hughes all signed with Simpson University of Redding, California. Teammate AJ Kendall has chosen to attend David and Elkins College in West Virginia.
tourcounsel.com
Bella Terra | Shopping mall in Huntington Beach, California
Bella Terra is an outdoor shopping mall in Huntington Beach, California. It was built on the site of the former Huntington Center. The center's current anchors are; Kohl's, Burlington Coat Factory, Barnes & Noble, Cinemark Theaters, Whole Foods Market, and Costco Wholesale. The Huntington Center was the first enclosed, all-weather...
Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD
Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Parents React To School Lockout In Cathedral City
A close call for another school here in the valley, but fortunately authorities and school officials worked promptly to ensure everyone’s safety. “It did scare me a little bit. When I was crossing the stop. I saw a bunch of cops. The first thing you think is you know something’s happening at the school.” says Armando Diaz, a parent whose child attends Rio Vista Elementary School.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Suspected of Molesting Elsinore Child
MURRIETA (CNS) – A 51-year-old man suspected of molesting a Lake Elsinore girl was being held Friday on $500,000 bail. Victor Saragusa Morones of Temecula was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and annoying a minor.
Hot air balloon flies too close to I-10, makes hard landing
A hot air balloon made a close landing on the Interstate 10 freeway at the Monroe exit in Indio Wednesday evening. A viewer sent in video of the balloon just barely making it over the freeway. Another video shows the balloon's basket tipping over with people inside as it made a hard landing. The viewer The post Hot air balloon flies too close to I-10, makes hard landing appeared first on KESQ.
Off-duty OC deputy dies in Riverside County crash
An off-duty Orange County sheriff's deputy was killed in a crash today in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances weren't immediately clear. The fatality occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said paramedics reached the location a short The post Off-duty OC deputy dies in Riverside County crash appeared first on KESQ.
Off-duty O.C. deputy dies in Elsinore crash
An off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a crash on Thursday in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances weren’t immediately clear.
Two women convicted of killing casino visitor during robbery
Two women who robbed and fatally assaulted a senior at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula were convicted today of first-degree murder and other offenses.
