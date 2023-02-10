Open in App
Van Buren, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Four injured in Van Buren shooting including suspected shooter

By Justin TrobaughC.C. McCandless,

11 days ago

Editor’s Note: A previous version of the story stated the wrong number of injured. The correct number of injured is four.

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Van Buren police are investigating a shooting that injured four people including the suspected shooter on Feb. 8.

Cpl. Megan Slayton confirmed that police responded to a shooting in the area of Henry Street and said that one suspect is in custody.

Police Chief Jamie Hammond says officers found four men shot around 4 p.m.

Hammond says the shooting happened during an argument among the men. That is when police say one of the men pulled a gun and started shooting at the other three. Then, one of those men returned fire striking the first shooter.

Hammond says this isn’t something they typically deal with.

“It’s pretty chaotic, and considering the resources that we had, too, four gunshot victims. I don’t know the numbers, but I don’t think Van Buren has four ambulances on staff at any given time. So, that was probably pretty chaotic, but we got them taken care of,” Hammond said.

Hammond says the shooting is an isolated incident.

All four people were taken to a nearby hospital. One of the men has been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

