MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two former Coahoma Community College employees were sentenced to five years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to conspiracy and embezzlement, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced. Former employees Gwendolyn Jefferson and Stacie Neal were arrested in June 2019 after authorities say they made over $750,000 in personal purchases with Coahoma […]

CLARKSDALE, MS ・ 5 DAYS AGO