Read full article on original website
Related
Family of Emmett Till files lawsuit demanding sheriff arrest Carolyn Bryant Donham
In a federal lawsuit filed earlier this week, a family member of Emmett Till is demanding that Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks serve an arrest warrant from 1955 on Carolyn Bryant Donham for her role in the death of Till.
deltanews.tv
Boles vs. GLH suddenly settled
Big developments in Greenville in a controversy with origins in Leflore County. Our News Partners at The Taxpayers Channel report tonight that the discrimination trial between Dr. Preston Boles and Greenwood Leflore Hospital will not move ahead Monday as planned. Federal District Judge Debra Brown late today announced in denying...
Mississippi doctor gets 5-year sentence in hospice fraud
GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi physician has been sentenced to five years in prison for healthcare fraud connected to hospice operations in the state’s impoverished Delta region. Federal prosecutors said Dr. Scott E. Nelson, 58, of Cleveland, Mississippi, was medical director for several fraudulent hospice operations. A jury convicted him last April. Evidence presented during the […]
kicks96news.com
Aggravated Assault, Shoplifting, and Possession Charges in Leake and Attala
SUMMER N HUNT, 31, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting, ACSO. Bond $1,000. ROBBY S HUTCHISON, 37, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000. JUSTIN D ICKOM, 22, of Kosciusko, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $1,171.25, $0.
2 plead guilty to Mississippi community college embezzlement
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Two former Coahoma Community College employees pleaded guilty to conspiracy and embezzlement on Monday. State Auditor Shad White said Gwendolyn Jefferson and Stacie Neal pleaded guilty to making more than $750,000 of personal purchases while using Coahoma Community College credit cards and checks. According to White, the two women purchased […]
KHBS
LeFlore County Sheriff: Man accused of firing at officers in Spiro has died
SPIRO, Okla. — Law enforcement in Spiro shot and killed a man Thursday they accused of firing at police officers the day before. Damon Henderson was shot and hit in the abdomen, LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry said. Henderson died from his injuries at the hospital. OSBI is investigation the shooting.
breezynews.com
Several EMS Assists, Loud Music and a Prowler in Attala
2:44 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to check an alarm at the Lower Elementary School on Veterans’ Memorial Drive. 9:46 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries in the parking lot or Tractor Supply on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
WLBT
Two arrested, charged in death of 16-year-old in Yazoo County
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged two people in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old. Chief Investigator Noble Brooks, Jr. says the following people are behind bars. Kendrick Terell Myers, 19, charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. James...
wtva.com
Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House
(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
deltadailynews.com
Clarksdale Police Discover Theft Operation, Two Arrested
Clarksdale, MS – Clarksdale Police uncovered a major theft operation, resulting in the recovery of thousands of dollars in stolen goods. A search warrant executed in the Oakhurst area of the city led to the discovery of several stolen items, including TVs, air conditioning window units, iPads, PlayStations, and other electronics.
Two plead guilty in Coahoma Community College fraud scheme
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two former Coahoma Community College employees were sentenced to five years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to conspiracy and embezzlement, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced. Former employees Gwendolyn Jefferson and Stacie Neal were arrested in June 2019 after authorities say they made over $750,000 in personal purchases with Coahoma […]
actionnews5.com
Delta State University graduate wins Grammy award
CLEVELAND, Miss. (WMC) - A Delta State University graduate took home the Grammy award this past Sunday night. Audrianna Johnson, a graduate of Delta State University in the class of 2018, won the award for Best Roots Gospel Album. This award was for the engineering she did on “The Urban Hymnal,” a gospel performance album recorded by the Tennessee State University Marching Band.
Comments / 0