The Oneida Energy Storage Project (1000 MWh) is the largest of its kind in Canada and amongst the largest in the world. It will provide a gigawatt-hour of much needed capacity to the Ontario grid, while prioritizing local Indigenous partnerships and environmental benefits. NRStor and Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (“SNGRDC”) have been jointly developing the Project since 2018 and are also pleased to announce Northland Power’s participation as an equity and operating partner.

1 DAY AGO