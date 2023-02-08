Read full article on original website
Dymension Raises $6.7m and Releases Testnet for a Network of Modular Layer-2 RollApps
Blockchain scaling startup Dymension has completed a $6.7M raise and announced the release of its public testnet. Leading blockchain VCs and angel investors joined the round having been impressed by Dymension’s vision and execution. Dymension (‘Home of the RollApps’) is building a rollup development kit (‘RDK’) for their modular...
How AI is Helping Property Managers
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has made its way into real estate by automating certain processes for investors, landlords, and property managers. For instance, just like sensors installed on cars, sensors in smart home appliances can help you predict when maintenance or replacement is needed. Although this specific technology hasn’t been released...
Tesla Paid Me $426 to Help PGE
The Tesla-PGE Virtual Power plant program pays $2 per kWh. I was paid $426 for my participation in 2022 in the program. My Powerwalls provide PGE with 213 kWh of emergency power. This over 20 hours of support over several power outages. There are over 5000 people signed up for...
Tesla Producing 12 Megapacks Per Day from Lathrop Factory
Dillon Loomis reports from a credible source that the Tesla Megapack factory in Lathrop is currently producing 12 Megapacks per day. This would be over 1000 Megapacks per quarter and about 4.2 GWh per quarter. This would be 42% of the stated 40 GWH per year capacity of the factory.
1000 Megawatt Hour $438 Million Tesla Megapack Project in Ontario
The Oneida Energy Storage Project (1000 MWh) is the largest of its kind in Canada and amongst the largest in the world. It will provide a gigawatt-hour of much needed capacity to the Ontario grid, while prioritizing local Indigenous partnerships and environmental benefits. NRStor and Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (“SNGRDC”) have been jointly developing the Project since 2018 and are also pleased to announce Northland Power’s participation as an equity and operating partner.
