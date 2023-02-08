ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

scstudentmedia.com

Springfield wrestling celebrates senior night with 29-15 win over WPI

During the tail-end of the 2019-20 Springfield College wrestling season, the Pride were red hot. The season was capped off with a tremendous showing at the NCAA Division III Northeast Regional Championships, where Springfield sent four student-athletes to the national tournament – as well as finishing fourth among the 17 teams in the competition with 112 points.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Mild winter temperatures has golfers hitting local courses

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Of all sports, one that hundreds in western Massachusetts have been doing this winter is golf and the mild temperatures, including the ones we saw on Friday, have played a big role. It may still be winter, but it might as well be spring already. It...
WESTFIELD, MA
hcspire.com

Flooding Emergency In Loyola Hall

Over the past weekend, freezing temperatures broke records throughout New England, including Worcester, where temperatures of 10 degrees below zero broke the previous record of minus 7 degrees for early February in 1931. In addition to these temperatures, high winds throughout campus made the weather dangerously extreme, with wind chills nearing 40 degrees below zero and wind gusts over 45mph. In anticipation of this cold weather, the College’s Office of Residence Life and Housing sent an email to all student residents on campus informing them to properly prepare for the dangerously cold temperatures by remaining indoors as much as possible to avoid health-related issues and closing all dorm windows to avoid any building-related damage, specifically stating that “It does not take long in those types of extreme low temperatures to freeze pipes near an open window. Even heating pipes can freeze that are close to an open window in-between heating cycles. Please ensure that your windows are closed for tomorrow and this weekend.”
WORCESTER, MA
ludlowcub.com

Fundraiser Held in Honor of Andrew McDonald

A fundraiser will be held in honor of the Andrew McDonald fund on Sunday, February 26 at 2:00 p.m., at Mario’s Restaurant in East Longmeadow. McDonald was a LHS student who died suddenly in 2022, and he also worked at Mario’s. In honor of McDonald’s heritage, the restaurant...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Heather Hegedus Leaving Boston 25 News: Where Is the Anchor Going?

Heather Hegedus has spent half her career providing Boston residents with all the latest local and national news. Now after 11 years, Heather Hegedus announced she is leaving Boston 25 News in February. Those who have watched the veteran news anchor for years want to know what’s next for her and where she is going. More importantly, they are hoping she will remain in Boston. Find out what Heather Hegedus said about her departure from FOX station WFXT.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Three Springfield schools identified as district’s top priorities for building grant program

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield School Committee unanimously authorized the superintendent of schools to submit statement to the Massachusetts School Building Authority saying the district is potentially interested in participating in its program to renovate or rebuild schools. In its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday, the committee said its top priorities...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Nursing home shutdowns in Chicopee, Westfield, Springfield due to state regulations cost 362 jobs

Northeast Health Group Inc., owner of four nursing homes it says will close because of new state regulations that make them too expensive to operate, will lay off 362 workers. The company reported planned layoffs to a different state agency, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, and the layoffs were included Friday in Labor and Workforce Development’s weekly report required by the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act.
CHICOPEE, MA

