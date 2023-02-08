Read full article on original website
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
scstudentmedia.com
Springfield wrestling celebrates senior night with 29-15 win over WPI
During the tail-end of the 2019-20 Springfield College wrestling season, the Pride were red hot. The season was capped off with a tremendous showing at the NCAA Division III Northeast Regional Championships, where Springfield sent four student-athletes to the national tournament – as well as finishing fourth among the 17 teams in the competition with 112 points.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Renaissance School basketball player becomes 1,000 point scorer
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - In this week’s Friday Night Frenzy feature story, Western Mass News spoke with a basketball player from Springfield Renaissance School who hit a milestone most people only dream of. C’Niyah Hines, a senior at the Springfield Renaissance School recalled the day she hit her 1,000...
scstudentmedia.com
Springfield women’s basketball falls behind early, can’t close gap against Smith
The Springfield College women’s basketball team was consistently outpaced by Smith College at home on Wednesday night in Blake Arena, ultimately dropping the contest by a final score of 74-56. Springfield was down by eight points at the end of the first quarter, and the deficit would balloon from...
westernmassnews.com
Mild winter temperatures has golfers hitting local courses
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Of all sports, one that hundreds in western Massachusetts have been doing this winter is golf and the mild temperatures, including the ones we saw on Friday, have played a big role. It may still be winter, but it might as well be spring already. It...
hcspire.com
Flooding Emergency In Loyola Hall
Over the past weekend, freezing temperatures broke records throughout New England, including Worcester, where temperatures of 10 degrees below zero broke the previous record of minus 7 degrees for early February in 1931. In addition to these temperatures, high winds throughout campus made the weather dangerously extreme, with wind chills nearing 40 degrees below zero and wind gusts over 45mph. In anticipation of this cold weather, the College’s Office of Residence Life and Housing sent an email to all student residents on campus informing them to properly prepare for the dangerously cold temperatures by remaining indoors as much as possible to avoid health-related issues and closing all dorm windows to avoid any building-related damage, specifically stating that “It does not take long in those types of extreme low temperatures to freeze pipes near an open window. Even heating pipes can freeze that are close to an open window in-between heating cycles. Please ensure that your windows are closed for tomorrow and this weekend.”
2 Massachusetts Schools Top The List For “Best In The World”!
How's this for impressive, Berkshire County? Out of over 2,000 schools from 95 countries, the state of Massachusetts captured the TOP TWO SPOTS for the best universities IN THE WORLD!. And even more impressive is this statistic: 13 Massachusetts schools in total made the list. What list am I referring...
ludlowcub.com
Fundraiser Held in Honor of Andrew McDonald
A fundraiser will be held in honor of the Andrew McDonald fund on Sunday, February 26 at 2:00 p.m., at Mario’s Restaurant in East Longmeadow. McDonald was a LHS student who died suddenly in 2022, and he also worked at Mario’s. In honor of McDonald’s heritage, the restaurant...
Westfield superintendent surprises 6 educators with excellence in teaching award
WESTFIELD — Five veteran teachers and one teacher new to the profession were named 2023 Pioneer Valley Excellence in Teaching Award winners in Westfield this week. Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski surprised the winners at their schools on Feb. 7. Winners have demonstrated exemplary teaching practices and have had a strong...
More Mass. trivia featured on ‘Jeopardy!’ — this time a Springfield question
Massachusetts-related questions have been a common occurrence on “Jeopardy!” this week. Wednesday night’s contestants drew blanks when asked to identify the former name of an iconic Boston skyscraper. Monday’s players fared no better on another Boston question, this one asking about the city’s first Black police officer.
Individuals dumped dead Pitbull in West Springfield
West Springfield Animal Control is searching for the individuals responsible for dumping a deceased dog in West Springfield.
Road Trip Worthy: Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Will Have Your Sundae Overflowing
There is nothing like a good ice cream sundae. I mean, you start off with your favorite ice cream flavor and add all your favorite toppings, what sweet treat is better than that (especially on a hot day)?. Well, one little restaurant and ice cream place in Newton, MA, may...
WestMass ElderCare, Taino Restaurant team up for senior lunch program
WestMass ElderCare is serving more than nutritious meals at its Latino Restaurant Elder Dining Service. It’s offering seniors the opportunity to socialize, improve their health and save money on food. The Latino Restaurant Elder Dining Service began at Taino Restaurant in November but had been offered through the former...
earnthenecklace.com
Heather Hegedus Leaving Boston 25 News: Where Is the Anchor Going?
Heather Hegedus has spent half her career providing Boston residents with all the latest local and national news. Now after 11 years, Heather Hegedus announced she is leaving Boston 25 News in February. Those who have watched the veteran news anchor for years want to know what’s next for her and where she is going. More importantly, they are hoping she will remain in Boston. Find out what Heather Hegedus said about her departure from FOX station WFXT.
Wind Advisory with gusts up to 50MPH in Massachusetts amid temperatures in the 50s
A Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday with gusts up to 50 mph possible.
No significant Massachusetts snowstorms so far this winter
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with how this is usually a pretty snowy time of year.
Rain coming to Mass. Thursday ahead of ‘near record’ warmth Friday, weather service says
Southern New England can expect some rain showers Thursday afternoon and evening before transitioning to a warm start Friday that could see highs of 60 degrees at the end of the work week, the National Weather Service said Wednesday. Chances for spotty precipitation will rise between noon and 6 p.m.,...
Frankie Ferrentino brings family legacy to Frankie’s Pizza: ‘It’s in our blood’
Frankie Ferrentino has always grown up around pizza. From making pizza boxes as a young boy to finally getting his hands on pizza dough at age 12, he credits his upbringing to the flourishing business he owns now. “This is all we do; it’s in our blood,” he told MassLive....
Three Springfield schools identified as district’s top priorities for building grant program
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield School Committee unanimously authorized the superintendent of schools to submit statement to the Massachusetts School Building Authority saying the district is potentially interested in participating in its program to renovate or rebuild schools. In its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday, the committee said its top priorities...
Massachusetts Can Expect a Big Warm Up Very Soon…Late April Temperatures
By and large, this winter has been kind to Massachusetts so far. Sure, we have had some bouts of snow and a few frigid periods which is to be expected in the Bay State this time of year. For the most part, though, the snow has been few and far between and the temperature for a good chunk of the time has been above average. Hey, I'll take it.
Nursing home shutdowns in Chicopee, Westfield, Springfield due to state regulations cost 362 jobs
Northeast Health Group Inc., owner of four nursing homes it says will close because of new state regulations that make them too expensive to operate, will lay off 362 workers. The company reported planned layoffs to a different state agency, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, and the layoffs were included Friday in Labor and Workforce Development’s weekly report required by the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act.
