Google releases Chrome 110, parts ways with Windows 7
What just happened? Windows 7 was initially released to manufacturing on July 22, 2009, and is no longer officially supported by Microsoft. And now, one of the most popular operating systems for PC is losing support from yet another extremely popular application - Google Chrome.
Microsoft is testing a native RGB-lighting controller in Windows 11
Something to look forward to: Whatever your opinion of RGB-covered accessories, their popularity can't be denied. Selecting the myriad of colors and patterns they display usually means installing third-party software such as iCue for Corsair products or Razer Synapse, but it appears that Microsoft is working on a native universal controller within Windows 11 for all RGB accessories.
Apple's new patent hints at plans of adding a camera to the Apple Watch
Through the looking glass: Apple was granted a new patent for a detachable watch-based camera retention system earlier this week. The patent includes a detachable band design and a quick-release retention mechanism to support a watch-based camera. While there's no guarantee it will be produced, the patent is good indication that Apple is actively looking to deliver new features for their watch-wearing fans.
Reddit recommends users set up 2FA following confirmed data breach
What just happened? Reddit CTO Christopher Slowe has issued a post detailing a data breach targeting the network's systems. The attackers successfully accessed Reddit's business documents and data but failed to access any primary production systems. The post details the nature of the February 5th attack, summarizes Reddit's response to the intrusion, and provides users with steps to set up two-factor authentication measures.
Android 14's first developer preview is available now
Forward-looking: Android 13 has been out for barely half a year, and Android 12's market share still hasn't leveled off, but Google is already laying the foundations for Android 14. Google's statement announcing the first preview of its next mobile operating system indicates an increased focus on multiple form factors and noteworthy changes regarding legacy software.
Arm CPUs forecast to capture a quarter of laptop market by 2027
In brief: Global PC shipments dipped more than 16 percent last year and the outlook for the majority of 2023 isn't much better, but there is at least one ray of hope in an otherwise stormy sky.
Mozilla developers are remaking Thunderbird, sort of
In context: Once upon a time, Mozilla was seemingly abandoning the Thunderbird project to focus exclusively on Firefox. Things changed in 2020, when the MZLA subsidiary was established to manage the mail client, and now the developers have announced a clear plan about how they will improve the program within the next three years.
Study finds more workers using ChatGPT without telling their bosses
A hot potato: The chatbot craze is reaching further than anyone thought. A recent study finds that 43 percent of professionals use AI tools, including ChatGPT, for work-related tasks. The majority, nearly one-third, are doing so without letting their boss know.
Check out Gen-1, a generative AI for creating videos
What just happened? The original start-up that conceived one of the earlier machine learning algorithms for artwork creation is now back with a new product. Gen-1 can turn video clips into something completely different, with a seemingly unprecedented quality compared to similar tools.
Mount & Blade II mod uses ChatGPT to procedurally generate dialogue
Forward-looking: The conversation surrounding ChatGPT has centered primarily on search engines and automated writing. However, one modder recently released a proof of concept for using generative AI text in video games. Early tests of the POC show the system has flaws but presents the idea that it could become viable for certain games.
Zelda's new $70 base price could set precedent for more expensive Switch games
In brief: It only takes one good game to set a pricing precedent, and for Nintendo that title appears to be The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We already know that Nintendo's next Zelda adventure will drop for the Switch on May 12 and thanks to the recent Nintendo Direct presentation, we now have pricing data to go along with it.
