TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. In brief: It only takes one good game to set a pricing precedent, and for Nintendo that title appears to be The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We already know that Nintendo's next Zelda adventure will drop for the Switch on May 12 and thanks to the recent Nintendo Direct presentation, we now have pricing data to go along with it.

2 DAYS AGO