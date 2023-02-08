ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

DPD: 20-year-old in custody after stabbing father

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police were dispatched Friday evening at approximately 8:12 p.m. for reports of a domestic dispute at a home in the 7600 block of Faust. Police say, a 20-year-old female stabbed a 54-year-old male who has been identified as the woman's father. The man was transported...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

'A frustrating feeling': Southgate nonprofit targeted repeatedly by thieves

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Downriver nonprofit is in need of help after months of being targeted by thieves. Arkay Incorporated in Southgate, a nonprofit serving adults with developmental disabilities, has had multiple vehicles and catalytic converters stolen. The thefts have sidelined some of the vehicles in their fleet. The vehicles are needed to transport clients to and from activities and the facility itself.
SOUTHGATE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Oakland County man electrocuted in plumbing accident

DETROIT (WXYZ) — An Oakland County man has died after an electrical accident in an apartment in Detroit. Fire crews say a man in his 60s was working on the plumbing in the Russell Woods Apartments on Webb and LaSalle Tuesday Night. Detroit Fire Chief James Harris says he believes the plumber stepped in standing water and was electrocuted by a live wire.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Huron-Clinton Metroparks, local orgs partner to offer free swim lessons

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Huron-Clinton Metroparks has partnered with several local organizations to offer free swim lessons this winter at seven indoor locations throughout metro Detroit. “Last year we committed to making the free swim program bigger than 2022’s, and bigger the year after that,” said Metroparks director, Amy...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Southfield-based charity witnesses lives saved as they help Turkey earthquake victims

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you want to help people survive the devastation left by an earthquake in Turkey, a local charity wants to connect with you. Helping Hand for Relief and Development, which is headquartered in Southfield, has launched a $5 million campaign to provide relief and assistance for victims of the Kahramanmaras earthquake in southern Turkey. It raised more than a million dollars in a matter of days.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Tv20detroit.com

US foreclosure filings are up 36%, Michigan is in the top 3

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Data from ATTOM's January 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows foreclosure filings across the country are up 36% from a year ago. Among the states with the highest foreclosure filings? Michigan. Michigan ranks third in the nation behind Delaware and Illinois. John Kallabat, bankruptcy...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Brighter this weekend with milder temps

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a low of 26°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:. Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Colder air returns with a few flurries/snow showers

TONIGHT: A few flurries/ snow showers overnight. Otherwise breezy and cloudy with a low of 36°. Wind: W 10-25 mph. FRIDAY: Breezy and colder, a few afternoon flurries/snow showers with a high of 39°. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a low of 24° and a...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit mayor releases proposed plan for $156M budget surplus

(WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan submitted a spending plan for a $156 million budget surplus on Thursday. It now moves to the Detroit City Council for approval. According to the mayor's office, he plans to spend the money replacing sidewalks, removing dangerous buildings and trees, updating transportation infrastructure and more.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Troy High School students raise $33K to support fellow students struggling

TROY, Mich. — Students at Troy High School raised over $33,000 after a week of fundraising. The school calls the annual tradition Activist Week. Every year students pick a charity to raise money for. This year, the students decided to keep the money for other THS students who may be silently struggling.
TROY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy