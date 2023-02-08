Read full article on original website
DPD: 20-year-old in custody after stabbing father
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police were dispatched Friday evening at approximately 8:12 p.m. for reports of a domestic dispute at a home in the 7600 block of Faust. Police say, a 20-year-old female stabbed a 54-year-old male who has been identified as the woman's father. The man was transported...
Sheriff's office investigating after drivers hit by ice in different areas of Rochester Hills
(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's office thinks someone may be targeting drivers in a small area of Rochester Hills. Over the past week, they've received at least five reports from people who say they were driving when a chunk of ice hit their car. Most incidents happened on or near Tienken Road.
'A frustrating feeling': Southgate nonprofit targeted repeatedly by thieves
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Downriver nonprofit is in need of help after months of being targeted by thieves. Arkay Incorporated in Southgate, a nonprofit serving adults with developmental disabilities, has had multiple vehicles and catalytic converters stolen. The thefts have sidelined some of the vehicles in their fleet. The vehicles are needed to transport clients to and from activities and the facility itself.
Seniors at Detroit apartment complex want answers following string of catalytic converter thefts
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Seniors at the Whittier Manor Senior Apartments in Detroit are reporting a number of catalytic converter thefts. They say a faulty gate and an unresponsive landlord are to blame. Jean Price was one of the unfortunate victims. She said the gate, or lack thereof, is partially...
Oakland County man electrocuted in plumbing accident
DETROIT (WXYZ) — An Oakland County man has died after an electrical accident in an apartment in Detroit. Fire crews say a man in his 60s was working on the plumbing in the Russell Woods Apartments on Webb and LaSalle Tuesday Night. Detroit Fire Chief James Harris says he believes the plumber stepped in standing water and was electrocuted by a live wire.
Pothole-riddled road damaging vehicles, disrupting traffic in Flat Rock, neighbors say
FLAT ROCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Peters Road in Flat Rock is causing a lot of problems for surrounding neighborhoods. People say the potholes are damaging cars and messing with traffic patterns. There's now a petition circulating to get the road paved. "I changed all four of my tires six...
Hazel Park teacher charged for allegedly writing bomb threat, placing it in classroom
HAZEL PARK, MI (WXYZ) — A Hazel Park teacher is now facing charges after allegedly writing a note found at Hazel Park Junior High School that sent the entire school into lockdown. The note, according to police said the school would be blown up the next day. The incident...
Costume helps 5-year-old Westland boy fight cancer with superpower strength
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Video recorded just months ago shows 5-year-old Grayson Johnson of Westland full of energy as he plays flag football. Then, in November, his mom Alyssa Johnson says he started tiring easily. “And coming home from school exhausted. I thought he has to be fighting some...
Huron-Clinton Metroparks, local orgs partner to offer free swim lessons
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Huron-Clinton Metroparks has partnered with several local organizations to offer free swim lessons this winter at seven indoor locations throughout metro Detroit. “Last year we committed to making the free swim program bigger than 2022’s, and bigger the year after that,” said Metroparks director, Amy...
Southfield-based charity witnesses lives saved as they help Turkey earthquake victims
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you want to help people survive the devastation left by an earthquake in Turkey, a local charity wants to connect with you. Helping Hand for Relief and Development, which is headquartered in Southfield, has launched a $5 million campaign to provide relief and assistance for victims of the Kahramanmaras earthquake in southern Turkey. It raised more than a million dollars in a matter of days.
Detroit City Clerk requests salary increase; calls pay disparity 'insulting'
DETROIT (WXYZ) — You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who would say that Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey doesn't have a lot on her plate. Winfrey manages a budget of over $17 million and oversees approximately 200 full and part time employees and about 10,000 poll workers. "I'm over...
US foreclosure filings are up 36%, Michigan is in the top 3
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Data from ATTOM's January 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows foreclosure filings across the country are up 36% from a year ago. Among the states with the highest foreclosure filings? Michigan. Michigan ranks third in the nation behind Delaware and Illinois. John Kallabat, bankruptcy...
'Everybody loved Shep.' Inside the Highland Park barber shop nearing 80 years in business
(WXYZ) — As we continue our Black History Month coverage throughout the month of February, we're shining a light on the people and places that make metro Detroit special. In Highland Park, there is a small business that has been a constant since the 1940s: Shep's Barber Shop. “It’s...
National Pizza Day is Thursday; here are the best spots to get Detroit-style
(WXYZ) — Detroit has some of the best pizza in the country. We know it, and everyone else knows it. Feb. 9 marks National Pizza Day, and you can celebrate by getting Detroit-style pizza. Also, did you know that Thursday, June 23, the country celebrates the delicious square pizza...
Detroit Weather: Brighter this weekend with milder temps
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a low of 26°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:. Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes.
Detroit Weather: Colder air returns with a few flurries/snow showers
TONIGHT: A few flurries/ snow showers overnight. Otherwise breezy and cloudy with a low of 36°. Wind: W 10-25 mph. FRIDAY: Breezy and colder, a few afternoon flurries/snow showers with a high of 39°. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a low of 24° and a...
Detroit mayor releases proposed plan for $156M budget surplus
(WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan submitted a spending plan for a $156 million budget surplus on Thursday. It now moves to the Detroit City Council for approval. According to the mayor's office, he plans to spend the money replacing sidewalks, removing dangerous buildings and trees, updating transportation infrastructure and more.
Troy High School students raise $33K to support fellow students struggling
TROY, Mich. — Students at Troy High School raised over $33,000 after a week of fundraising. The school calls the annual tradition Activist Week. Every year students pick a charity to raise money for. This year, the students decided to keep the money for other THS students who may be silently struggling.
