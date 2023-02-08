ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Athletic suggests two players the Vikings could draft in it's latest mock draft.

By Matt Anderson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mfTWX_0kh4wG3j00

Throughout the early portion of the NFL season, many mock drafts have had the Minnesota Vikings taking cornerback with their first selection in the NFL Draft. When the Vikings announced Monday that they had hired Brian Flores to be their defensive coordinator, it meant that cornerback was likely going to be a continued theme this offseason.

Diante Lee of the Athletic continued that trend when he released his mock draft on Wednesday, with the Vikings selecting Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III.

“Clark Phillips III is a bit on the smaller side in comparison to the other top corners in this class, but Minnesota must improve its coverage defenders. Also, Phillips is a competitive guy and doesn’t back off because of physical disadvantages. He’s a fluid mover, makes plays at the catch point and tackles well for his weight. Minnesota also might consider a player such as Baylor DT Siaki Ika here”

Phillips is a smaller cornerback but would instantly bring the physicality needed in a Brian Flores defense. Lee also suggested in his mock that the Vikings could look to go defensive tackle with their first pick. Either way, defense continues to be the theme for mock drafts and likely will stay that way until free agency arrives.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Vikings could be forced to make shocking cut this offseason

Vikings wideout Adam Thielen has out-priced his stay in Minnesota and could be a cap casualty this offseason. Adam Thielen could be considered something of a hometown hero on the Minnesota Vikings having been raised in the state and played on his hometown team for the last nine years. Unfortunately, he may need to grow new roots elsewhere.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The 3 Longtime Vikings Who Could Be Traded

Let’s get you caught up on the Minnesota Vikings offseason. The team hired Brian Flores as defensive coordinator on Monday and will make a decision on extending — or not extending — Kirk Cousins’ contract in the next five weeks. Those are the first two mammoth dominos of the offseason, beyond the shadow of a doubt.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Broke the Internet

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins dusted off his “Kirko Chainz” persona on Thursday night, breaking into a tune in front of the NFL’s Honor Ceremony capacity crowd — and live national audience. Cousins shared the stage with show host and singer Kelly Clarkson, and the rest...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey finishes 2nd for Comeback Player of the Year award

The Carolina Panthers had this year’s runner-up for The Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award . . . for six games. On Thursday night, the honors—at NFL Honors—went to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Smith’s inspiring 2022 campaign—one in which he passed for 4,281 yards, 30 touchdowns and a league-leading 69.8-percent completion rate—earned him 28 first-place votes en route to the hardware.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kelly Clarkson hilariously roasted Tom Brady with a cover of ‘Since U Been Gone’ at the NFL Honors

Kelly Clarkson hosted the 2023 NFL Honors on Thursday and, as expected, gave fans a performance to remember with a roast of Tom Brady to boot. The singer-songwriter turned television personality became the first woman to host the event and came out firing with some incredible burns in her opening monologue. Given Clarkson’s prestigious singing career, it was no surprise that she’d eventually break out into song during the event.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Which teams in the Pac-12 have the most returning players in 2023?

As the offseason in college football rolls along, one of the main things that fans and media members try to do in their spare time is figure out which teams are going to be the best in the upcoming season. There may be new coaches at different places or top-ranked recruiting classes that can be used to encourage many, and give hope to certain fan bases, but one of the biggest factors in determining which teams will have a leg up going forward is returning players. Quite simply, the teams who bring back the highest number of players from the previous...
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Super Bowl LVII: Staff Predictions

Football season ends on Sunday when the Eagles and Chiefs battle in Super Bowl LVII. Both are looking for their second title in the past six seasons. Only one former Notre Dame player is on either roster. Quarterback Ian Book is the third stringer for the Eagles. Forty-five former Fighting Irish players have won a Super Bowl. Will Book become No. 46? As predicted by most, Book is the first quarterback from the 2021 draft class to reach Super Bowl Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders, Rivera searching elsewhere this offseason

The third year will bring a third approach by the Washington Commanders to their offseason program of obtaining their next quarterback. Following the 2020 season, the Commanders liked what they had seen from Taylor Heinicke in the playoff game loss to Tampa Bay, so the Commanders signed Heinicke to a two-year contract to be the veteran backup. They also went out and signed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick to be the starter.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
267K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy