Roger Waters has rerecorded The Dark Side of the Moon without Pink Floyd

By Fraser Lewry
 3 days ago

Roger Waters has rerecorded Pink Floyd 's classic The Dark Side Of The Moon – and he's done so without any of the current members of Pink Floyd.

Waters, who's currently engaged in another war of words with his former Pink Floyd bandmate David Gilmour , revealed the news in an interview with The Daily Telegraph [paywalled link].

"I wrote The Dark Side of the Moon," Waters tells the Telegraph 's Tristram Fane Saunders. "Let’s get rid of all this ‘we’ crap! Of course we were a band, there were four of us, we all contributed – but it’s my project and I wrote it. So... blah!”

Saunders, who was played Waters' rerecording of the 45-million-selling album, reports that " Time , that young man’s lament for mortality, sounds terrific with his old man’s timbre. Breathe is wonderfully reimagined as a slow, acoustic groove. A country-tinged Money could be a late Johnny Cash cut, with Waters growling charismatically at the very bottom of his register.

"But, surprisingly, Waters seems to have decided that what was wrong with the original album’s beautiful instrumental tracks was that they didn’t have Waters talking all over them. Now they do."

Elsewhere in the interview, Waters takes his formers bandmates to task, claiming, "They can’t write songs, they’ve nothing to say. They are not artists! They have no ideas, not a single one between them. They never have had, and that drives them crazy.”

He also reiterates his views on the war in Ukraine saying, "The Ukraine is a deeply divided country. In fact, it’s not really a country at all, it’s only been there since Khrushchev, 1956. So it’s a patchy sort of vague experiment.”

Meanwhile, Waters has also addressed The UN about the war in Ukraine. You can watch the video below.

