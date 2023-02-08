Read full article on original website
Historic Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House in Fayette, Missouri
The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row houses
kjluradio.com
Mexico man sentenced to seven years in prison for two drug-related cases involving methamphetamine
An Audrain County man is sentenced to a total of seven years in prison for two separate drug-related cases from 2021. Elliot Kitson, of Mexico, pleaded guilty Monday, February 6 to possession of a controlled substance. That arrest happened in June after an informant contacted the Audrain County Sheriff’s Department to report Kitson was distributing methamphetamine. When officers arrested him, they found 73 grams of meth hidden in his waistband.
kwos.com
2034 parole hearing set for convicted Columbia killer Lynlee Renick
Convicted Columbia killer Lynlee Renick will have to serve at least 12 more years in prison, before she’s eligible for parole. Renick is the former Columbia spa owner convicted of second degree murder for the high-profile 2017 death of her husband Ben inside his snake barn near New Florence, a rural town near I-70 in Montgomery County.
kjluradio.com
DWI trial date set for Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism
A jury trial is scheduled for Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism for a DWI case in Randolph County last year. Chism is charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest for an incident last October in Moberly. Officers were called to a fast-food restaurant to investigate someone hitting their drive-thru barrier. When officers arrived, they allegedly found Chism asleep in his truck in the parking lot. Arresting officers said Chism had an open alcoholic beverage in his truck, smelled of alcohol, was slurring his speech, and had vomit on his shirt. When asked to exit the vehicle, Chism allegedly refused and had to be pulled from his truck. He also refused to submit to a blood or alcohol test.
KOMU
Pettis County clerk sues commission and IT department for alleged non-consensual recordings
PETTIS COUNTY - The Pettis County clerk and two employees claim they were recorded without consent in a lawsuit filed Wednesday. Bill Taylor, Pettis County presiding commissioner; Jim Marcum, western district commissioner; Israel Baeza, eastern district commissioner; and Brett Denomme, the director of the county's information technology department, are named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
kjluradio.com
More than $50,000 worth of stolen items uncovered at Miller County home
Charges are filed against three people after deputies uncover drugs and stolen property while serving a search warrant in Miller County. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office reports it conducted the search on Tuesday, along with members from the Mid-MO Drug Task Force and Crocker Police Department, at a home in Brumley on Hidden Bluff Circle.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man identified & arrested as person who stabbed woman found along Highway 63
Columbia Police arrest a man suspected of causing serious stab wounds to a woman early Friday morning. Police reported Saturday that after Ian Frantz, 21, of Columbia, was identified as the suspect, they quickly located him and took him into custody. Franz is facing charges of first-degree domestic assault resulting...
kttn.com
Additional suspect charged in regard to shooting in Keytesville
The Highway Patrol reports another person was charged on February 9th in relation to the shooting in Keytesville on January 20th in which one person died. Fifty-year-old James Johnson of Keytesville faces charges in Chariton County of second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, delivery of a controlled substance, and two counts of tampering with physical evidence. He is to be held at the Randolph County Jail without bond.
KOMU
Suspect arrested in connection to stabbing on Highway 63
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested Ian Manual Frantz, 21, Saturday, in connection to the stabbing of an adult female. She was found alongside Highway 63 on Friday morning. Frantz was charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and an active parole violation warrant. The victim was found...
Yellowstone Star Coming to Missouri – Everything You Need to Know
One of the biggest shows on TV right now is Yellowstone, and one of the lead actors will be coming to Missouri. Forrie J Smith who plays Llyod Pierce will be coming to Missouri and not that far from the Tri-States. On his personal Facebook page, he made the big announcement and the times and locations where you can meet him.
Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired in the 700 block of Demaret Dr in northeast Columbia around 4:00 a.m. Saturday. ABC 17 News crews spoke with the MU Healthcare EMS staff on scene and they said they responded to a shots-fired emergency medical call and transported one The post Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Woman, stabbed, found along Highway 63 in Columbia
Sheriff's deputies and police found a woman who had been stabbed on the side of Highway 63 on Friday morning. The post Woman, stabbed, found along Highway 63 in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Shawn Long sentenced to five years' probation in death of Battle High School student
Shawn Long, 19, was sentenced to five years' probation Friday after pleading guilty last month to the involuntary manslaughter of a Battle High School student in January 2022. Long appeared before Judge Kevin Crane in Boone County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon. Long's guilty plea meant that his criminal charge had been reduced from first-degree to second-degree involuntary manslaughter, a Class E felony.
krcgtv.com
7 Brew coffee makes donation and drops new shop, bringing 50 new jobs to Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — The drive-thru coffee shop 7 Brew is creating new opportunities and providing donations for local organizations in need. On Wednesday, along with their building drop, they donated $2,000 to the Fire Museum of Jefferson City. The Museum and the fire department have an over century-long rapport with Jefferson City.
Missouri’s Most Beautiful Town Will Have You Asking For More Wine
One visit to the most beautiful town in Missouri will have you wanting more wine and cheese. Hermann, Missouri, home to wine trails and antique shops has now been named by Travel and Leisure as one of the most beautiful small towns to visit. Hermann is just a fun place to get away and relax, enjoy some local shops, and of course, will have you asking for another glass of wine.
Watch Elk Hunter Become the Hunted By a Fierce Mountain Lion
There have been numerous mountain lion sightings recently in Missouri. Most are short encounters where the cats flee back into the woods as soon as they're seen. One elk hunter recently learned the hard way that he had become the hunted - stalked by a fierce mountain lion. In Missouri,...
Woman charged in 2021 crash that injured baby
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Marshall woman has been charged and issued a summons in relation to a 2021 Boone County crash that hurt a baby after it was ejected from a vehicle. Sonniquka McKamey, 30, is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree assault and armed-criminal action. An initial appearance is scheduled The post Woman charged in 2021 crash that injured baby appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Gravois Mills Man Facing Multiple Charges Including Unlawful Use Of A Weapon
A 33-year-old Gravois Mills man faces several charges after being arrested in Morgan County. Courthouse records show that Devin John Meinershagen is charged with unlawful use of a weapon exhibiting, unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated, escape or attempted escape from custody, assault special victims and resisting arrest. Meinershagen...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for illegally possessing firearm
A Jefferson City man with a history of violent criminal behavior is sentenced to federal prison. Malik Miller, 25, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years and eight months in federal prison. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Miller was arrested...
