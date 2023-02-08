Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of White Savior #2, out next Wednesday from co-writer/artist Eric Nguyen, co-writer Scott Burman, and colorist Iwan Joko Triyono. Yesterday, Todd Parker was ignoring his grandfather’s story about the decimation of the ancient Japanese village of Inoki. Today, Todd is stranded in Inoki just days before its destruction. The good news is that he knows how this turns out. The villagers place their trust in a savior who is anything but a savior. But how is he going to convince them not to follow that man when they’ve branded our scrawny hero the village idiot? Todd Parker, ignorer of stories passed down from generation to generation, is the only thing standing between Inoki and destruction.

1 DAY AGO