A man gags on his food at the Cheesecake Factory and is shocked at what he pulls out of his mouth
An article in the Daily Dot reports that a woman named Brittany has gone viral on TikTok after she claimed that she and her boyfriend had an unusual incident at a Cheesecake Factory.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Chick-fil-A is testing a cauliflower sandwich
Chick-fil-A’s newest chicken sandwich doesn’t feature chicken. The Atlanta-based fast-food chain on Thursday said it is testing a cauliflower sandwich in three markets: Charleston, S.C., the Greensboro-Triad region of North Carolina and Denver. The sandwich is made with a fillet of whole cauliflower that is marinated, breaded, seasoned,...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Chipotle appears to be testing a new concept
A new concept called Farmesa is scheduled to open as part of a Kitchen United Mix food hall coming to Santa Monica, Calif., this month. The outlet is rumored to be a new brand from Chipotle Mexican Grill. Is it true? It appears so. Clue No. 1: The trademark for...
