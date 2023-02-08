ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Chick-fil-A is testing a cauliflower sandwich

Chick-fil-A’s newest chicken sandwich doesn’t feature chicken. The Atlanta-based fast-food chain on Thursday said it is testing a cauliflower sandwich in three markets: Charleston, S.C., the Greensboro-Triad region of North Carolina and Denver. The sandwich is made with a fillet of whole cauliflower that is marinated, breaded, seasoned,...
CHARLESTON, SC
Chipotle appears to be testing a new concept

A new concept called Farmesa is scheduled to open as part of a Kitchen United Mix food hall coming to Santa Monica, Calif., this month. The outlet is rumored to be a new brand from Chipotle Mexican Grill. Is it true? It appears so. Clue No. 1: The trademark for...
SANTA MONICA, CA

