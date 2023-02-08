Read full article on original website
A man gags on his food at the Cheesecake Factory and is shocked at what he pulls out of his mouth
An article in the Daily Dot reports that a woman named Brittany has gone viral on TikTok after she claimed that she and her boyfriend had an unusual incident at a Cheesecake Factory.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
How Papa Johns flipped pizza upside-down and came out with a new crust type
Why immigration isn't solving restaurants' labor problems—at least in the U.S. All stakeholders seem to agree that comprehensive reform is needed. But that’s where agreement ends. Cash flow decline at McDonald's restaurants shows the impact of inflation. The Bottom Line: High food costs and more discounts led to...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Chick-fil-A is testing a cauliflower sandwich
Chick-fil-A’s newest chicken sandwich doesn’t feature chicken. The Atlanta-based fast-food chain on Thursday said it is testing a cauliflower sandwich in three markets: Charleston, S.C., the Greensboro-Triad region of North Carolina and Denver. The sandwich is made with a fillet of whole cauliflower that is marinated, breaded, seasoned,...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Chipotle appears to be testing a new concept
A new concept called Farmesa is scheduled to open as part of a Kitchen United Mix food hall coming to Santa Monica, Calif., this month. The outlet is rumored to be a new brand from Chipotle Mexican Grill. Is it true? It appears so. Clue No. 1: The trademark for...
