How Papa Johns flipped pizza upside-down and came out with a new crust type

Why immigration isn't solving restaurants' labor problems—at least in the U.S. All stakeholders seem to agree that comprehensive reform is needed. But that’s where agreement ends. Cash flow decline at McDonald's restaurants shows the impact of inflation. The Bottom Line: High food costs and more discounts led to...
Chick-fil-A is testing a cauliflower sandwich

Chick-fil-A’s newest chicken sandwich doesn’t feature chicken. The Atlanta-based fast-food chain on Thursday said it is testing a cauliflower sandwich in three markets: Charleston, S.C., the Greensboro-Triad region of North Carolina and Denver. The sandwich is made with a fillet of whole cauliflower that is marinated, breaded, seasoned,...
CHARLESTON, SC
Chipotle appears to be testing a new concept

A new concept called Farmesa is scheduled to open as part of a Kitchen United Mix food hall coming to Santa Monica, Calif., this month. The outlet is rumored to be a new brand from Chipotle Mexican Grill. Is it true? It appears so. Clue No. 1: The trademark for...
SANTA MONICA, CA

