Baltimore, MD

Athlon Sports

Emmitt Smith Takes Shot At Former Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Kellen Moore and the Cowboys agreed to mutually part ways on January 29th. Despite departing as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator nearly two weeks ago, current and former Dallas players have continued to share thoughts on the decision.  Yesterday, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said, "I’m ...
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to shocking Damar Hamlin news

Just over a month ago, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered an absolutely terrifying injury that left him in need of life-saving CPR on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Since the incident, Hamlin has seen quite a miraculous recovery and was even in attendance for the team’s division-round playoff game. And while a month ago he Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Damar Hamlin news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
VikingsTerritory

Thursday Is a Massive Day for 2 Vikings

Annually right before the Super Bowl, one of the league’s most important events occurs. Singer Kelly Clarkson will host the NFL honors on Thursday. Nationally televised on NBC and NFL Network at 8 p.m. CT, the event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards like MVP and Offensive Player of the Year and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A current and a former Viking could be in the spotlight.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag

Josh Jacobs will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason as the Las Vegas Raiders declined his fifth-year option last April. After putting together the best season of his career, keeping Jacobs will now be an expensive proposition for Las Vegas, and the running back made that clear Thursday. Jacobs told Pro Football Talk Live... The post Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Roast Kelly Clarkson’s Preposterous Dallas Cowboys Dress at NFL Honors

Grammy Award-winning pop artist Kelly Clarkson stole the show with her fashion choice at the 2023 NFL Honors Thursday. Clarkson, the Fort Worth, Texas, native, came to the stage to deliver the opening monologue wearing a Dallas Cowboys-themed dress. The bodice portion of Clarkson’s dress is essentially a long-sleeve jersey of Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, while the skirt has the last names of every notable Cowboys player from quarterback Dak Prescott to guard Zack Martin.
DALLAS, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Sean Payton addresses Russell Wilson, decision to pass on Cardinals

Terry Bradshaw made a bit of noise during Super Bowl week, saying ex-Fox coworker Sean Payton was leery of working with either Russell Wilson or Kyler Murray. Payton interviewed with two teams that roster returning quarterbacks — the Broncos and Cardinals — and two teams without settled starters (Panthers, Texans). He ended up choosing Denver, but Bradshaw said he accepted the Broncos’ offer in spite of Wilson and did not want to work with Murray, via Newsday’s Tom Rock. Noting when Bradshaw is interviewed, “you hold your breath, because you don’t know what’s going to come out,” Payton addressed why he chose the Broncos — a job that will feature a Wilson cleanup task in 2023.
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Buccaneers interview Rams' Thomas Brown for OC job

A new name has been added to the list of candidates for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator vacancy. The team announced on Friday that Rams tight ends coach Thomas Brown interviewed with the Buccaneers to discuss their OC position. The meeting was conducted virtually, and came not long after...
TAMPA, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

