Decision Made On Damar Hamlin's Future With NFL
A decision has been made regarding Damar Hamlin's future with the NFL.
Emmitt Smith Takes Shot At Former Cowboys OC Kellen Moore
Kellen Moore and the Cowboys agreed to mutually part ways on January 29th. Despite departing as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator nearly two weeks ago, current and former Dallas players have continued to share thoughts on the decision. Yesterday, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said, "I’m ...
Deion Sanders says Justin Jefferson, today's NFL wide receivers can't be compared to him
Coach Prime doesn't think it's fair to compare the wide receivers of today to him in his prime
Gronk to Cowboys' Jerry Jones: 'Please Call Me!'
As the Cowboys look for a new kicker, Rob Gronkowski made sure to throw his hat in the ring.
Cowboys QB Cooper Rush to Sign with Kellen’s Chargers?
“I’ve never been a free agent before and we’ll see what’s happens. It’s uncharted territory we’ll get there when we get there.” - Cowboys QB Cooper Rush
New Commanders Owners Wanted to Fire Ron Rivera, Hire Sean Payton?
Sean Payton was in talks to return to the NFC East as the new leader of the Washington Commanders, according to the coach.
NFL world reacts to shocking Damar Hamlin news
Just over a month ago, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered an absolutely terrifying injury that left him in need of life-saving CPR on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Since the incident, Hamlin has seen quite a miraculous recovery and was even in attendance for the team’s division-round playoff game. And while a month ago he Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Damar Hamlin news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Thursday Is a Massive Day for 2 Vikings
Annually right before the Super Bowl, one of the league’s most important events occurs. Singer Kelly Clarkson will host the NFL honors on Thursday. Nationally televised on NBC and NFL Network at 8 p.m. CT, the event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards like MVP and Offensive Player of the Year and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A current and a former Viking could be in the spotlight.
Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag
Josh Jacobs will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason as the Las Vegas Raiders declined his fifth-year option last April. After putting together the best season of his career, keeping Jacobs will now be an expensive proposition for Las Vegas, and the running back made that clear Thursday. Jacobs told Pro Football Talk Live... The post Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Fans Roast Kelly Clarkson’s Preposterous Dallas Cowboys Dress at NFL Honors
Grammy Award-winning pop artist Kelly Clarkson stole the show with her fashion choice at the 2023 NFL Honors Thursday. Clarkson, the Fort Worth, Texas, native, came to the stage to deliver the opening monologue wearing a Dallas Cowboys-themed dress. The bodice portion of Clarkson’s dress is essentially a long-sleeve jersey of Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, while the skirt has the last names of every notable Cowboys player from quarterback Dak Prescott to guard Zack Martin.
Lovie Smith Firing by Texans Named One of NFL's Most Controversial Events of 2022
CNN recently discussed the most controversial events of the season and lists former Texans head coach Lovie Smith's firing as one of them
Eagles WR A.J. Brown: Falcons in 'Good Hands' with Arthur Smith
Before the Super Bowl this weekend, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown had some nice things to say about Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith. Brown was coached by Smith for two seasons with the Tennessee Titans.
Sean Payton addresses Russell Wilson, decision to pass on Cardinals
Terry Bradshaw made a bit of noise during Super Bowl week, saying ex-Fox coworker Sean Payton was leery of working with either Russell Wilson or Kyler Murray. Payton interviewed with two teams that roster returning quarterbacks — the Broncos and Cardinals — and two teams without settled starters (Panthers, Texans). He ended up choosing Denver, but Bradshaw said he accepted the Broncos’ offer in spite of Wilson and did not want to work with Murray, via Newsday’s Tom Rock. Noting when Bradshaw is interviewed, “you hold your breath, because you don’t know what’s going to come out,” Payton addressed why he chose the Broncos — a job that will feature a Wilson cleanup task in 2023.
Colts reportedly pivoting away from Jeff Saturday in HC search
The Colts have delivered this hiring period’s top non-Sean Payton-related headlines. Both the team’s steady interest in retaining Jeff Saturday and its connection with a third round of interviews have injected confusion into a drawn-out search. As this process (presumably) hits the homestretch, neither may be in the...
Report: Eric Bieniemy ‘Remains a Viable Candidate’ for Colts HC Job
Despite him not landing a second interview, don't rule Bieniemy out of the running just yet.
New York Giants 2023 UFA Primer: S/LB Landon Collins
Landon Collins would reportedly like to retire as a member of the Giants. But will the UFA get that chance?
Buccaneers interview Rams' Thomas Brown for OC job
A new name has been added to the list of candidates for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator vacancy. The team announced on Friday that Rams tight ends coach Thomas Brown interviewed with the Buccaneers to discuss their OC position. The meeting was conducted virtually, and came not long after...
Josh Gordon, Vic Beasley, Martavis Bryant highlight XFL rosters
The XFL will begin its third try next week. The rebooting league’s latest season will begin Feb. 18, nearly two months before USFL 2.0’s second season is scheduled to start. This setup will make for a strange winter-spring period in which two minor leagues of sorts will be...
Trevor Lawrence to be involved in Jaguars’ free agent plans?
The Jaguars finished the 2022 season strong, taking a significant step forward and advancing to the divisional round of the playoffs. Much of their success came about, of course, from the play of quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The second-year passer is set for a continued large role in the team in an off-field capacity.
