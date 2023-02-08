Read full article on original website
Legislation creating parents’ bill of rights, limiting what educators teach moves forward
The Missouri Senate is one step closer to approving an education reform package after days of meetings behind closed doors.
30-year cold case: Iowa college student’s body found in Missouri
The complex case of Tammy Zywicki: A New Jersey woman, on her way to college in Iowa, was found murdered in Missouri. LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — It’s been 30 years since the body of Tammy J. Zywicki, an Iowa college student, was discovered on the side of a rural section of Interstate 44 in Southwest Missouri. To this date, the kidnapping and murder of Zywicki, remains unsolved. But today (2/10) the Sheriff of Lawrence County spoke about the cold case, saying that authorities haven’t given up on finding a suspect, or information that would lead to an arrest. Anything that would would give Zwicki’s family some closure.
Record $2.04B Powerball jackpot remains unclaimed: What if the winner never comes forward?
(NEXSTAR) — One lucky winner in Washington just scored a $747 million Powerball jackpot, but an even bigger winner in California is still out there. It’s been three months since lottery officials announced a Powerball ticket worth $2.04 billion had been sold at a convenience store in Altadena. California lottery officials have yet to confirm a winner has claimed the prize.
You Paid For It: Who is responsible for cleaning up St. Charles water contamination?
The mayor of St. Charles wants Ameren to pay the $40 million cost of relocating the water wells.
What are these shapes? The Missouri Google Map mystery
There are some odd shapes that appear on Google Earth if you zoom over I-44 near Eureka, Missouri.
St. Louis County Assessor warns of vehicle value issue on some 2023 Personal Property Declarations
The St. Louis County Assessor says some 2023 personal property declarations mailed to taxpayers show inaccurate vehicle values.
Innocent or inappropriate? Michigan school confiscates student’s pig drawing
HORTON, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan 11-year-old’s drawing was taken by school officials after it was deemed “inappropriate,” and her parents want an apology. “Everybody is refusing to remove the artwork, and they are refusing to apologize, and those are the only two things I’ve asked for,” said mother Sierra Carter.
St. Charles County prosecutor concludes deadly force by officers justified
A prosecutor for St. Charles County has decided that the use of deadly force by two police officers on Jan. 17 was justified.
Windows shattered overnight at several St. Charles Main Street businesses
Some business owners in St. Charles woke up to some disturbing news Saturday, learning that someone shattered their windows overnight.
New Illinois bill helping craft breweries ship straight to your doorstep
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois consumers may soon be able to buy their favorite craft beers from the comfort of their homes. A new proposed bill would allow brewers to apply for a license to directly sell to consumers online and ship it to a 21-year-old or older customer’s doorstep. The bill was filed Friday and is sponsored by Sen. Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago).
Man sentenced to prison for dozens of St. Louis area catalytic converter thefts
ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man will be spending the next nine months in prison and paying his victims over $46,000 for a series of thefts. Matthew Jennings, 31, was sentenced for stealing 39 catalytic converters from vehicles across the St. Louis area. The Department of Justice...
Baby dies from fentanyl exposure; St. Louis County mother charged
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police arrested a St. Louis County mother after her baby recently died from fentanyl exposure. Cherelle Nolan, 32, faces one felony of endangering the welfare of a child in the case. Police say Nolan’s one-year-old baby girl died from fentanyl exposure. According to...
Four wanted for St. Charles credit card thefts
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Police are searching for four men accused of stealing credit cards and using them for various purchases in St. Charles. The St. Charles Police Department says all four used “fraudulent credit cards” Thursday to purchase items from a business located on Country Club Road.
How to see if your vehicle has a recall
DENVER (KDVR) – “Do Not Drive” warnings have been issued for hundreds of thousands of vehicles from multiple makers, including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Honda, and Acura, due to airbag defects that have resulted in deaths. Earlier this month, Honda issued a “Do Not Drive” warning for select...
Another Tesla driver seen on video napping behind the wheel
(KTLA) – For the second time in a week, a Tesla driver has been captured on video sleeping behind the wheel on a Southern California freeway. The latest video was recorded Thursday on the northbound 5 Freeway near Griffith Park in Los Angeles. A woman driving a red Tesla in the “fast lane” can be seen dozing off.
