Read full article on original website
Related
Disney Will Not Fight DeSantis Takeover of Special District in Orlando
Disney will not fight a bill that gives Gov. Ron DeSantis broad powers over its Orlando theme parks, after the bill passed both houses of the Florida Legislature this week. The bill establishes a new district to assume the powers held by the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which Disney has controlled since it was created in 1967. The new entity, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, will be run by a five-member board appointed by DeSantis and confirmed by the state Senate. In a statement, Disney said it is “ready to work within this new framework,” indicating that it will not...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Disney Responds to Looming Reedy Creek District Changes
A bill to CHANGE Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID) has nearly been passed by the Florida legislature. The current RCID essentially allowed Disney World to function as its own government for over 50 years. But following Disney’s disagreement with Ron DeSantis over Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill (commonly called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill), the District was set to be dissolved in June of 2023. A new bill was introduced recently that would keep RCID in place but rename the district and significantly change Disney’s level of control. Now, the president of Walt Disney World has something to say about it.
disneyfanatic.com
Dreams of Disney World Airport in Jeopardy with State Takeover
When Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signs the bill that will allow the State Government to take control over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, The Walt Disney Company will lose much more than the ability to hand-pick the people who serve on the governing Board of Supervisors. An “Airport of Tomorrow”...
Action News Jax
As Florida House passes Reedy Creek changes, DeSantis nears takeover of Disney government in Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moved closer to taking over Walt Disney World’s self-governing district Thursday after House Republicans approved legislation meant to punish the company over its opposition to the law critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”
floridapolitics.com
Frank White lands more major endorsements in Senate bid
Momentum continues for Panhandle Republican with backing from Patronis, Associated Industries of Florida. A Panhandle Republican continues to get major endorsements in his state Senate bid. Both Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Associated Industries of Florida are backing former state Rep. Frank White in his thus-far unopposed bid in...
floridapolitics.com
Rick Scott wants ‘better understanding’ of Ron DeSantis’ Disney government changes
Florida’s former Governor would like more details on changes Gov. Ron DeSantis is spearheading on Disney’s unique governance structure. Among his specific questions: what really will change, and how will local governments be protected?. Just hours after the Florida House passed HB-9B, legislation that materially alters the Reedy...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Future of Disney’s Reedy Creek District Is Beginning to Take Shape
We’ve got a huge update on the situation with Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (“RCID”). By way of a very quick background, the RCID was created over 50 years ago and essentially functions as its own county government in Orlando, Florida. For years, it has given Disney (the majority landowner in the District) a huge amount of power over the land on which it operates, allowing Disney to select the Board of Supervisors that make critical decisions over the District’s land. Following Disney’s criticism of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, a bill was passed that will dissolve the RCID in June of 2023 (in what many saw as an act of retaliation). But it seems things with the RCID could soon change in a critical way.
‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’
Quality Journalism for Critical Times I’m wondering what happened to the Florida Legislature. I’ve kept up on happenings in the state Capitol over the years, and usually, lawmakers seemed to have brains and the guts to take action and solve the state’s problems. Now they merely bow down to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and do his bidding. We could save […] The post ‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers moved closer on Wednesday to overhauling the special tax district that oversees Walt Disney World – the latest action by the GOP-controlled Legislature to reign in the entertainment giant’s autonomy in Central Florida after Disney officials spoke out critically on an education law last year. A proposal introduced on Monday that overhauls the district […] The post Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
proclaimerscv.com
Over 50% of LGBTQ Florida Parents are Considering Leaving
According to a recently released survey, over half of Florida families lead by same-sex or gender nonbinary parents are thinking of leaving the state, and 17% have already started the process. Based on a report from the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, among the top sources of...
Florida Senate Passes Previously Amended NIL Bill As It Heads To Governor DeSantis
What The Passing Of This Bill Means For Florida Schools Moving Forward
DeSantis Takes Control Over the Disney’s Special District
Photo byPhoto 115323167 © Mehmet Guvenc | Dreamstime.com. Gov. Ron DeSantis is about to take control over the board of Walt Disney's special district, according to the bill passed on Monday. The move has been made in retaliation for Disney's opinion on the so-called "Don't Say Gay" laws.
Florida bill would allow landlords to charge tenants a monthly non-refundable fee in lieu of a security deposit
“This is just an option to get in the front door initially."
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis announces $2B tax relief plan for Florida families
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in Ocala on Wednesday to announce a tax relief plan for Florida families. DeSantis was joined by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner to highlight their intentions to pass what they are calling the largest tax relief proposal in Florida history to save Florida families $2 billion during the 2023–2024 fiscal year.
How gun commerce has changed in Florida since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Florida since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The Rev. Al Sharpton to lead protest after Florida governor's ban of African American studies course
Rev. Al Sharpton and other civil rights leaders will travel to Tallahassee on Wednesday to protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' attempts to ban the teaching of African American history in Florida public schools.
Gov. DeSantis details plan for expanded sales tax exemptions in Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing at least ten sales tax exemption programs in this year’s budget.
floridapolitics.com
Randi Weingarten slams Ron DeSantis as bully, promises teacher recruitment grants for Florida districts
Leon and Pinellas County schools were awarded funds to attract teachers even in a hostile environment to public educators. The head of Florida’s largest teachers union is arguing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ policies are bullying children, and wants change. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT),...
disneyfoodblog.com
Try a New Disney Springs Restaurant BEFORE It Opens
We’re excited about the new restaurants coming to Disney World. We’ve been watching the construction of the upcoming The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers over at the BoardWalk, but we’ve also been keeping an eye on the construction of the upcoming Summer House on the Lake at Disney Springs. Well, Summer House just opened its first location in Florida — at Orlando International Airport.
As Insurance Carriers Leave Florida, State Legislature Introduces New Insurance Law
Florida's insurance market has not been in good condition for some time. Progressive began opting out of existing policies in 2021, citing the state's massive insurance fraud problems and increasing storm damages. Two others - Southern Fidelity Insurance and Weston Property & Casualty - became insolvent, forcing their customers to find new policies. Seeing the adverse impact business in the state was having on its competitors, United Property & Casualty announced plans to leave three hurricane-prone states, Florida included.
Comments / 0