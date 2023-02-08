ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Variety

Disney Will Not Fight DeSantis Takeover of Special District in Orlando

Disney will not fight a bill that gives Gov. Ron DeSantis broad powers over its Orlando theme parks, after the bill passed both houses of the Florida Legislature this week. The bill establishes a new district to assume the powers held by the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which Disney has controlled since it was created in 1967. The new entity, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, will be run by a five-member board appointed by DeSantis and confirmed by the state Senate. In a statement, Disney said it is “ready to work within this new framework,” indicating that it will not...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Disney Responds to Looming Reedy Creek District Changes

A bill to CHANGE Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID) has nearly been passed by the Florida legislature. The current RCID essentially allowed Disney World to function as its own government for over 50 years. But following Disney’s disagreement with Ron DeSantis over Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill (commonly called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill), the District was set to be dissolved in June of 2023. A new bill was introduced recently that would keep RCID in place but rename the district and significantly change Disney’s level of control. Now, the president of Walt Disney World has something to say about it.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfanatic.com

Dreams of Disney World Airport in Jeopardy with State Takeover

When Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signs the bill that will allow the State Government to take control over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, The Walt Disney Company will lose much more than the ability to hand-pick the people who serve on the governing Board of Supervisors. An “Airport of Tomorrow”...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Frank White lands more major endorsements in Senate bid

Momentum continues for Panhandle Republican with backing from Patronis, Associated Industries of Florida. A Panhandle Republican continues to get major endorsements in his state Senate bid. Both Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Associated Industries of Florida are backing former state Rep. Frank White in his thus-far unopposed bid in...
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

The Future of Disney’s Reedy Creek District Is Beginning to Take Shape

We’ve got a huge update on the situation with Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (“RCID”). By way of a very quick background, the RCID was created over 50 years ago and essentially functions as its own county government in Orlando, Florida. For years, it has given Disney (the majority landowner in the District) a huge amount of power over the land on which it operates, allowing Disney to select the Board of Supervisors that make critical decisions over the District’s land. Following Disney’s criticism of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, a bill was passed that will dissolve the RCID in June of 2023 (in what many saw as an act of retaliation). But it seems things with the RCID could soon change in a critical way.
ORLANDO, FL
Florida Phoenix

‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times I’m wondering what happened to the Florida Legislature. I’ve kept up on happenings in the state Capitol over the years, and usually, lawmakers seemed to have brains and the guts to take action and solve the state’s problems. Now they merely bow down to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and do his bidding. We could save […] The post ‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers moved closer on Wednesday to overhauling the special tax district that oversees Walt Disney World – the latest action by the GOP-controlled Legislature to reign in the entertainment giant’s autonomy in Central Florida after Disney officials spoke out critically on an education law last year. A proposal introduced on Monday that overhauls the district […] The post Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Over 50% of LGBTQ Florida Parents are Considering Leaving

According to a recently released survey, over half of Florida families lead by same-sex or gender nonbinary parents are thinking of leaving the state, and 17% have already started the process. Based on a report from the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, among the top sources of...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis announces $2B tax relief plan for Florida families

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in Ocala on Wednesday to announce a tax relief plan for Florida families. DeSantis was joined by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner to highlight their intentions to pass what they are calling the largest tax relief proposal in Florida history to save Florida families $2 billion during the 2023–2024 fiscal year.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Try a New Disney Springs Restaurant BEFORE It Opens

We’re excited about the new restaurants coming to Disney World. We’ve been watching the construction of the upcoming The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers over at the BoardWalk, but we’ve also been keeping an eye on the construction of the upcoming Summer House on the Lake at Disney Springs. Well, Summer House just opened its first location in Florida — at Orlando International Airport.
ORLANDO, FL
PSki17

As Insurance Carriers Leave Florida, State Legislature Introduces New Insurance Law

Florida's insurance market has not been in good condition for some time. Progressive began opting out of existing policies in 2021, citing the state's massive insurance fraud problems and increasing storm damages. Two others - Southern Fidelity Insurance and Weston Property & Casualty - became insolvent, forcing their customers to find new policies. Seeing the adverse impact business in the state was having on its competitors, United Property & Casualty announced plans to leave three hurricane-prone states, Florida included.
FLORIDA STATE

