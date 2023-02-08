ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tecumseh, OK

okcfox.com

Have some valentine’s day fun at the OKC State Fair Grounds, clown around at Cirque Du Soleil: Corteo, or dance the night away at an 80's themed adult prom!. Here is what's going on in the metro and beyond. If you want to take your fun on the road...
SHAWNEE, OK
OnlyInYourState

The Mexican Restaurant In Oklahoma Where Every Order Comes With A Free Sopapillas

We are all familiar with the free sopapillas offered at Ted’s Cafe Escondido, but if you’re looking for another place that serves free sopapillas, we’ve got just the place. With three locations in Oklahoma, Alfredo’s Mexican Cafe is a great spot to get traditional Mexican food. The restaurant offers a variety of dishes, from tacos to burritos to enchiladas. But the best part about Alfredo’s is the free sopapillas they offer with every meal. These warm, fluffy, deep-fried pastries are the cherry on top of every meal. Interested in getting your hands on free sopapillas? Keep scrolling to learn more!
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Dog Sealed Shut Inside Box Officially Joins Family Who Rescued Him

For a local dog, it's come full circle. He was found sealed shut in a wooden box and left to die. But on Friday, he officially joined the family of the person who rescued him. In late December, Feleciana Ramirez said someone told her an animal was alive inside a wooden dog house that was abandoned in a grassy area near the Oklahoma River in Oklahoma City. The dog house's entrance was sealed shut with a board and screws.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Potential revenue boom hailed by marijuana vote

The legalization of marijuana was nothing but a pipe dream in 2016 when Ward 7 Norman City Councilmember Stephen Holman faced seven drug charges, including a felony. But in October, Gov. Kevin Stitt set a special election for March 7, 2023, for Oklahomans to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana for people 21 and older, which Norman business owners and a cannabis business expert say would increase state revenue and local businesses.
NORMAN, OK
Purcell Register

News from the City of Purcell

All persons living in McClain County that have a storm shelter should register that shelter with McClain County to help first responders locate those shelters in the event of a damaging storm to provide assistance if needed. There is a link to the registry on the McClain County website at...
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK

