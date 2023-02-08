Read full article on original website
Texas and Oklahoma to pay $100M for early exit from Big 12 to join SECJalyn SmootAustin, TX
The Hornbeck and Penthouse Theater of Shawnee Okla. is MissedLarry E LambertShawnee, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
cherokeephoenix.org
Central Oklahoma Cherokee Alliance community meeting set for Feb. 16
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Central Oklahoma Cherokee Alliance will meet at 6 p.m., Feb. 16 in the BancFirst Community Room at 1111 North Lincoln in Oklahoma City (enter at the west door and look for signage) in Oklahoma City. Dinner will be a BYOBB (Bring Your Own Brown Bag)...
Oklahoma City Food Bank Preparing For SNAP Changes
The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is gearing up for a surge of Oklahomans needing help to feed their families. At the end February, food stamp benefits will be slashed after being bolstered at the start of the pandemic. In March of 2020, the federal government issued a temporary boost...
Local law agencies take polar plunge for a good cause
Hundreds of people from Oklahoma Police departments and law enforcement agencies took the plunge for the Special Olympics of Oklahoma over the weekend.
okcfox.com
What's Going On In The Metro and Beyond
Have some valentine’s day fun at the OKC State Fair Grounds, clown around at Cirque Du Soleil: Corteo, or dance the night away at an 80's themed adult prom!. Here is what's going on in the metro and beyond. If you want to take your fun on the road...
OnlyInYourState
The Mexican Restaurant In Oklahoma Where Every Order Comes With A Free Sopapillas
We are all familiar with the free sopapillas offered at Ted’s Cafe Escondido, but if you’re looking for another place that serves free sopapillas, we’ve got just the place. With three locations in Oklahoma, Alfredo’s Mexican Cafe is a great spot to get traditional Mexican food. The restaurant offers a variety of dishes, from tacos to burritos to enchiladas. But the best part about Alfredo’s is the free sopapillas they offer with every meal. These warm, fluffy, deep-fried pastries are the cherry on top of every meal. Interested in getting your hands on free sopapillas? Keep scrolling to learn more!
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Oklahoma
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Dog Sealed Shut Inside Box Officially Joins Family Who Rescued Him
For a local dog, it's come full circle. He was found sealed shut in a wooden box and left to die. But on Friday, he officially joined the family of the person who rescued him. In late December, Feleciana Ramirez said someone told her an animal was alive inside a wooden dog house that was abandoned in a grassy area near the Oklahoma River in Oklahoma City. The dog house's entrance was sealed shut with a board and screws.
Lawyer recommends district off hook for water break damages
On Thursday, Logan County homeowners met with water board members for the first time since dozens of water heaters in or near the same neighborhood burst or had valve-issues around the same time earlier this week.
Oklahoma Daily
Potential revenue boom hailed by marijuana vote
The legalization of marijuana was nothing but a pipe dream in 2016 when Ward 7 Norman City Councilmember Stephen Holman faced seven drug charges, including a felony. But in October, Gov. Kevin Stitt set a special election for March 7, 2023, for Oklahomans to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana for people 21 and older, which Norman business owners and a cannabis business expert say would increase state revenue and local businesses.
Oklahoma family continues desperate search for answers for sick child with unknown condition
A 7-year-old in Wellston has ongoing health problems and Oklahoma doctors say they’re unsure what’s wrong.
‘We were just being played’: Handful of vendors pull out of Crossroads Mall, ownership unsure of reopening date
Crossroads Mall told KFOR in October their plan was to reopen before Christmas, but now halfway through February and they're unable to lock in a date.
KOCO
Anti-Semitic hate flyers circulate in Oklahoma City neighborhood, organization says
OKLAHOMA CITY — Anti-Semitic hate flyers are circulating in Oklahoma City neighborhoods, a local Jewish organization said. It occurred on the northwest side of OKC. Some members of the Jewish community have walked out on their front porches and seen the fliers. The Jewish Federation said it’s been happening...
Oklahoma football: Mount Rushmore 10 of Sooner GOATS of modern era
When you go about the highly arduous task of not just identifying but ranking the greatest players of all time to wear the Oklahoma football uniform, the problem is where to cut if off. In fact, when you’re talking about a program that is a blue-blood national power like Oklahoma...
One critical after Oklahoma City trailer fire
One person is critical after a trailer fire in Oklahoma City Friday evening.
KOCO
Oklahoma City grocery store aims to help customers fighting inflation
OKLAHOMA CITY — Everyone is feeling the tight squeeze of inflation, especially when it comes to buying food. Now, one Oklahoma City grocery store is taking it upon itself to try and help its customers out. They are lowering prices on dozens of items to either match or beat the prices at other stores.
Four-Star DL Nigel Smith Raves Over Oklahoma Visit
Top 50 player Nigel Smith talks about his Oklahoma visit and breaks down his recruitment.
Purcell Register
News from the City of Purcell
All persons living in McClain County that have a storm shelter should register that shelter with McClain County to help first responders locate those shelters in the event of a damaging storm to provide assistance if needed. There is a link to the registry on the McClain County website at...
Midwest City business owners react to autoped crash Friday night
A serious crash in Midwest City Friday night happened just before 9 p.m. A person was hit by a vehicle at Air Depot and Askew Drive.
Two young children found living in OKC home filled with animal feces and urine
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office served an eviction notice to a family Wednesday morning, but when they looked inside the home, an investigation emerged.
KETV.com
A high school basketball game ended with an unusual 4-2 final score. Here's what happened
WEATHERFORD, Okla. — Two high school boys' basketball teams in Oklahoma finished a game with a 4-2 score on Tuesday after one of the teams implemented a stall strategy. The game was between Weatherford and Anadarko high schools near Oklahoma City, sister station KOCO reported. "Eagles win the offensive...
