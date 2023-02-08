ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Proposed trade would send Ben Simmons to Pistons

Could the Detroit Pistons take on Ben Simmons and what many consider to be the worst contract in the NBA if the Brooklyn Nets throw a little bit of sweetener into the deal? With the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline just hours away, there are reports floating around that the Nets are trying to move on from Simmons. There are also reports that Simmons does not have any trade value around the league. Piston Powered of FanSided has put together a trade proposal that would potentially send Simmons to the Pistons.
NBA Scores: The Nets are already winning without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

Seeing Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson on the sidelines in Brooklyn shouldn’t feel normal. At least not while the two teams playing in Barclays are the hometown Nets and the Chicago Bulls. But the adjustment period for NBA players is brief and brutal. I suppose it shouldn’t feel all that different to fans, right? Sure, 24 hours ago, Bridges and Johnson played for the Phoenix Suns. But today, they are the newest Nets. As they say, after all, it’s a business.
Nia Long Criticizes Celtics Over Ime Udoka Scandal, Says Team ‘Made a Choice to Make My Family Business Public’

Nia Long has criticized the Boston Celtics over the franchise’s decision to publicly reveal her ex-fiancé Ime Udoka’s affair with a team employee. In a cover story for the Cut, Long offered an update on how she’s doing and said that her focus right now is on her son. “I’m sure I have some things that I’m suppressing, but I have to do that to take care of him first,” she said of her child with Udoka. She then turned her attention to the Celtics’ role in making the extramarital relationship public knowledge.
