Mikal Bridges Had the Saddest Reaction to Being Traded for KD
The 26-year-old, now heading to the Nets, was part of the Suns’ trade package for Kevin Durant.
Anthony Davis Explains Why He Didn't Celebrate LeBron James' All-Time Scoring Record
Anthony Davis clears the air about why he didn't celebrate LeBron James' historic moment.
The Lakers' New Potential Starting Lineup Looks Stacked
The Los Angeles Lakers may not have star names, but they have addressed some of their plaguing concerns, good enough to vault them to the playoffs.
LeBron James' Son Bryce Is Unhappy With The Lakers After Russell Westbrook Got Traded To The Utah Jazz
Bryce James' recent Instagram story proves that he is super unhappy after Russell Westbrook got traded to the Jazz.
Nina Westbrook Fires Back After Russell Gets Called ‘Vampire’ By ESPN
Nina Westbrook has defended her husband Russell Westbrook after ESPN called him a vampire in the wake of his Lakers exit.
Reason Why Warriors Traded James Wiseman Revealed
The Golden State Warriors saved a ton of money by trading Wiseman
Kyrie Irving Writes Message on Shoes for Dallas Debut
Kyrie Irving wrote a message on his Nike shoes before Dallas Mavericks debut.
Draymond Green Says The Phoenix Suns With Kevin Durant Are The Favorites In The Western Conference
Green may sound supremely confident, but there's no denying that Golden State has had a wobbly season so far.
Lakers Fans Can't Believe Malik Beasley Will Be Teammates With Scotty Pippen Jr. After Dating His Mom Larsa In The Past
Malik Beasley will be now be on the same team as Scotty Pippen Jr. after the Lakers acquired him and fans are questioning how it will be since he dated Larsa Pippen.
Proposed trade would send Ben Simmons to Pistons
Could the Detroit Pistons take on Ben Simmons and what many consider to be the worst contract in the NBA if the Brooklyn Nets throw a little bit of sweetener into the deal? With the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline just hours away, there are reports floating around that the Nets are trying to move on from Simmons. There are also reports that Simmons does not have any trade value around the league. Piston Powered of FanSided has put together a trade proposal that would potentially send Simmons to the Pistons.
NBA Fans React To Kawhi Leonard Missing The Game Against The Bucks Due To "Precautionary Reasons"
NBA fans reacted to Kawhi Leonard missing the Bucks game due to "precautionary reasons".
Russell Westbrook Took It Personally After Darvin Ham Called Him Out In Lakers Locker Room
Former Lakers point guard reportedly let loose on Darvin Ham in final Lakers game.
LeBron James Took Two Goats To Dinner Party After Breaking All-Time Scoring Record
LeBron James found an interesting way to celebrate after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.
JJ Redick pushes back on Stephen A. Smith's claims that it's easier for LeBron to score than it was for Jordan
Redick called out Stephen A. for not giving LeBron enough credit after he became the NBA's all-time leading scorer.
Ben Simmons Throws Shade At Kyrie Irving, Says He's Happy To Just Focus On Basketball
Ben Simmons has called out Kyrie Irving by saying he's happy to just be able to focus on basketball and wished Kevin Durant the best while not mentioning Irving.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Reggie Miller’s Shot at Anthony Davis Causes Kevin Harlan to Get Flustered
Harlan was left speechless after Miller dropped a funny one-liner.
NBA Scores: The Nets are already winning without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving
Seeing Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson on the sidelines in Brooklyn shouldn’t feel normal. At least not while the two teams playing in Barclays are the hometown Nets and the Chicago Bulls. But the adjustment period for NBA players is brief and brutal. I suppose it shouldn’t feel all that different to fans, right? Sure, 24 hours ago, Bridges and Johnson played for the Phoenix Suns. But today, they are the newest Nets. As they say, after all, it’s a business.
Nia Long Criticizes Celtics Over Ime Udoka Scandal, Says Team ‘Made a Choice to Make My Family Business Public’
Nia Long has criticized the Boston Celtics over the franchise’s decision to publicly reveal her ex-fiancé Ime Udoka’s affair with a team employee. In a cover story for the Cut, Long offered an update on how she’s doing and said that her focus right now is on her son. “I’m sure I have some things that I’m suppressing, but I have to do that to take care of him first,” she said of her child with Udoka. She then turned her attention to the Celtics’ role in making the extramarital relationship public knowledge.
Joe Harris Throws Shade At Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving While Describing Nets’ New Energy
Joe Harris took a subtle job at Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving while talking about the Brooklyn Nets' new energy.
