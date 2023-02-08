Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Electrical fire at Manitowoc County home remodeled from old church
REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Manitowoc County were dispatched to a structure fire at a home that was remodeled from an old church on Friday evening. According to the Reedsville Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene at 116 North 7th Street just after 5 p.m. on February 10.
Door County Pulse
Spree of Stolen Vehicles in Sturgeon Bay
No suspects have been identified in the four vehicle thefts that have occurred over two days this week within the City of Sturgeon Bay and County of Door. Three of the vehicles were found crashed, according to the Sturgeon Bay Police Department and Door County Sheriff’s Office, which are investigating the thefts.
WBAY Green Bay
Person dead and another injured after shooting on Green Bay’s East side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police were called to the 900 block of Clayton Place around 3:30 a.m. Saturday due to a disturbance that led to a shooting. One person died and another person was injured and taken to a local hospital. Officials have not said if they are looking for a suspect or if they have someone in custody.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman charged with injuring ex-boyfriend, stalking his current girlfriend
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay could be looking at 20+ years in prison after authorities charged her with seven charges including stalking and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ciara VanLanen is facing seven charges stemming from...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Police Department Names New Assistant Chief of Police
The Two Rivers Police Department has named its new Assistant Chief of Police. Detective Lieutenant Melissa Wiesner was named to the position effective February 10th. Wiesner was hired by the Two Rivers Police Department in March of 2002 as a Patrol Officer. Melissa also served the Two Rivers Police Department...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Woman Accused of Stabbing Her Boyfriend
Bail is set at $1,000 cash for a 33-year-old Manitowoc woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute Wednesday afternoon. Charges filed against Rosemary Wences Flores include Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety with a Domestic Violence Enhancer, Possession of Marijuana as a Repeater, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and three counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.
City of Green Bay responds to 'secret recording' accusations
The City of Green Bay is responding to accusations from a state legislator that the mayor's administration authorized secret recordings at City Hall. The city released what it called a "fact sheet" in response to criticism lodged by state Sen. Andre Jacque (R-De Pere).
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - February 10, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Friday February 10, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Electrical fire damages old Reedsville church remodeled into house
On February 10th, 2023 Reedsville Fire Department was dispatched for the report of smoke and flames coming from the steeple of an old church remodeled into a house.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Green Bay, WI
Green Bay is the oldest city in Wisconsin. A French adventurer gave the name "The Green Bay" (La Baye Verte) due to the unusually greenish hue of the surrounding water. It serves as Brown County's administrative center. Green Bay's population was 107,395 as of the 2020 census, making it the...
WBAY Green Bay
Stand-off in Combined Locks is over
Laurie Joyner, Ph.D., is the first woman president in the De Pere college's 125-year history. She was president of St. Xavier University in Chicago since 2017. City council members raised concerns, and the ACLU says audio recording at city hall is extremely problematic.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Turns Into Sweet Street This Weekend
The Two Rivers Main Street Program is sponsoring a Sweet Street Saturday this weekend. According to their website, members of the general public can purchase tickets to visit shops in downtown Two Rivers Saturday to collect a box of sweets. From 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. your map will lead...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Maritime Museum Receives Significant Donation for 28 Boats, 28 Days Campaign
An individual from the lakeshore area made a substantial donation to the Wisconsin Maritime Museum’s 28 Boats, 28 Days Campaign. On February 8th, the museum received a $28,000 check from an anonymous donor for the campaign which aims to raise funds for the dry docking of the World War II submarine USS Cobia.
Door County Pulse
Outdoor Wood Furnaces on the Chopping Block in Sturgeon Bay
A recommendation from Sturgeon Bay’s Community Protection and Services Committee to ban outdoor wood furnaces used to heat homes is heading to the Common Council. Fire Chief Tim Dietman has sought a ban on those types of heaters, which resemble a small outdoor shed or shanty with a wood-burning furnace and chimney, and which pipe hot water into houses.
Door County Pulse
Fish Creek’s Kinsey Property Becoming Residential Rental
The house on the former Kinsey property won’t be vacant for long. During a Feb. 1 board meeting, the town decided to make the Fish Creek house, which it purchased in 2021, a residential rental property. The Gibraltar Town Board’s decision to rent out the historical property at 4148...
Door County Pulse
Primary Election Races: Nasewaupee, Sister Bay Candidates
Feb. 21 is the primary election, April 4 the general election. People all across Door County have stepped up this election season to take a run at public office. Some are asking voters for a chance to continue to serve, but many more for the Feb. 21 primary are new faces with diverse backgrounds and experiences.
whby.com
Green Bay alderman upset by recording devices at City Hall
GREEN BAY, Wis–Those who have done business at Green Bay City Hall recently may have had their conversations recorded. Alderman Christopher Wery claims he just learned of the installation of microphones and recording devices in public places in the building, and demanded that Mayor Eric Genrich stop using them.
doorcountydailynews.com
Ice conditions force Sister Bay to Rock the Rink
Sister Bay is proving that when life gives you lemons, you can still make lemonade no matter the season. The Peninsula Pacers, which organizes the Door County Pond Hockey Tournament, pulled the plug on the event on Thursday after temperatures hit over 40 degrees this week and will get close to it again on Saturday. Crews put in over 100 hours flooding the rinks and making other preparations for the tournament. Still, organizers called off the tournament early to allow the several teams traveling from outside the area to change their travel and lodging arrangements.
wxpr.org
DOJ announces domestic abuse charges in three counties against Vilas County man
A Lac du Flambeau man is facing 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery in three counties. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation announced the charges against Frank Schuman Thursday. The DOJ says the incidents happened over nine months against three different people. Schuman faces charges...
Door County Pulse
Sevastopol School Leaders Learn from an Emergency Drill
Schools have tornado drills and fire drills to train students and staff members about where to go and what to do in case of an emergency. This winter, leaders at a Door County school also learned something from one of those training drills. In Sevastopol, the school recently fielded a...
