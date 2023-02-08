ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Door County Pulse

Spree of Stolen Vehicles in Sturgeon Bay

No suspects have been identified in the four vehicle thefts that have occurred over two days this week within the City of Sturgeon Bay and County of Door. Three of the vehicles were found crashed, according to the Sturgeon Bay Police Department and Door County Sheriff’s Office, which are investigating the thefts.
STURGEON BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Person dead and another injured after shooting on Green Bay’s East side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police were called to the 900 block of Clayton Place around 3:30 a.m. Saturday due to a disturbance that led to a shooting. One person died and another person was injured and taken to a local hospital. Officials have not said if they are looking for a suspect or if they have someone in custody.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Police Department Names New Assistant Chief of Police

The Two Rivers Police Department has named its new Assistant Chief of Police. Detective Lieutenant Melissa Wiesner was named to the position effective February 10th. Wiesner was hired by the Two Rivers Police Department in March of 2002 as a Patrol Officer. Melissa also served the Two Rivers Police Department...
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Woman Accused of Stabbing Her Boyfriend

Bail is set at $1,000 cash for a 33-year-old Manitowoc woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute Wednesday afternoon. Charges filed against Rosemary Wences Flores include Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety with a Domestic Violence Enhancer, Possession of Marijuana as a Repeater, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and three counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.
MANITOWOC, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - February 10, 2023

Brown County Arrest Records - Friday February 10, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Green Bay, WI

Green Bay is the oldest city in Wisconsin. A French adventurer gave the name "The Green Bay" (La Baye Verte) due to the unusually greenish hue of the surrounding water. It serves as Brown County's administrative center. Green Bay's population was 107,395 as of the 2020 census, making it the...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Stand-off in Combined Locks is over

Laurie Joyner, Ph.D., is the first woman president in the De Pere college's 125-year history. She was president of St. Xavier University in Chicago since 2017. City council members raised concerns, and the ACLU says audio recording at city hall is extremely problematic.
DE PERE, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Turns Into Sweet Street This Weekend

The Two Rivers Main Street Program is sponsoring a Sweet Street Saturday this weekend. According to their website, members of the general public can purchase tickets to visit shops in downtown Two Rivers Saturday to collect a box of sweets. From 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. your map will lead...
TWO RIVERS, WI
Door County Pulse

Outdoor Wood Furnaces on the Chopping Block in Sturgeon Bay

A recommendation from Sturgeon Bay’s Community Protection and Services Committee to ban outdoor wood furnaces used to heat homes is heading to the Common Council. Fire Chief Tim Dietman has sought a ban on those types of heaters, which resemble a small outdoor shed or shanty with a wood-burning furnace and chimney, and which pipe hot water into houses.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Fish Creek’s Kinsey Property Becoming Residential Rental

The house on the former Kinsey property won’t be vacant for long. During a Feb. 1 board meeting, the town decided to make the Fish Creek house, which it purchased in 2021, a residential rental property. The Gibraltar Town Board’s decision to rent out the historical property at 4148...
FISH CREEK, WI
Door County Pulse

Primary Election Races: Nasewaupee, Sister Bay Candidates

Feb. 21 is the primary election, April 4 the general election. People all across Door County have stepped up this election season to take a run at public office. Some are asking voters for a chance to continue to serve, but many more for the Feb. 21 primary are new faces with diverse backgrounds and experiences.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Green Bay alderman upset by recording devices at City Hall

GREEN BAY, Wis–Those who have done business at Green Bay City Hall recently may have had their conversations recorded. Alderman Christopher Wery claims he just learned of the installation of microphones and recording devices in public places in the building, and demanded that Mayor Eric Genrich stop using them.
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Ice conditions force Sister Bay to Rock the Rink

Sister Bay is proving that when life gives you lemons, you can still make lemonade no matter the season. The Peninsula Pacers, which organizes the Door County Pond Hockey Tournament, pulled the plug on the event on Thursday after temperatures hit over 40 degrees this week and will get close to it again on Saturday. Crews put in over 100 hours flooding the rinks and making other preparations for the tournament. Still, organizers called off the tournament early to allow the several teams traveling from outside the area to change their travel and lodging arrangements.
SISTER BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Sevastopol School Leaders Learn from an Emergency Drill

Schools have tornado drills and fire drills to train students and staff members about where to go and what to do in case of an emergency. This winter, leaders at a Door County school also learned something from one of those training drills. In Sevastopol, the school recently fielded a...
DOOR COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy