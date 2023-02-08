Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArkansasEast Coast TravelerFayetteville, AR
ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through ThursdayNational Weather ForceLittle Rock, AR
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From ArkansasTed RiversArkansas State
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: It will be a super nice Sunday
SUNDAY: After a cold start temperatures will quickly warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. Skies will be sunny with a light south wind 5-10 mph. MONDAY: Southerly winds increase to 10-15 mph Monday. This will push temperatures into the upper 60s with sunny skies. Beautiful weather to enjoy the outdoors!
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunny Weekend, Stormy Next Week
High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures with highs in the low to mid 50s Saturday and in the low to mid 60s Sunday and Monday. A cold front will move through the Mid South Tuesday with widespread rain and an isolated thunderstorm. Expect lows in the mid 40s and highs in the mid 60s.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: A few flakes Friday
The last of the heavy rain and thunderstorms moved out Wednesday night. After a nice Thursday, we will see a push of cold air will move in on Friday. The cold air along with a quick-moving system will bring us the chance for snow.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Heavy rain/severe weather risk next week
Our extremely active weather pattern will continue well into the middle of February. The next systems we are watching won't bring any winter weather, but more heavy rain and the potential for severe weather.
houstonherald.com
Weather Service: Light snow is possible tonight into Friday
The National Weather Service said light snow is possible late tonight into Friday. The greatest potential for travel impacts is near the Missouri/Arkansas border. Confidence is still in the medium range, it said.
5newsonline.com
Quick snowy burst may hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Friday morning
ARKANSAS, USA — UPDATE: New snowfall totals down below. Winter still has 30+ days left and it's not ready to quit across Arkansas and Oklahoma with another round of possible snow Friday morning and midday. We are tracking a clipper system coming in from the Rockies that will quickly swing across the Ozarks and Ouachitas by the end of the week. It has snow with it now, but will it stay as snow with warmer temperatures in the south?
FOX Food Spotlight: Jefferson’s Mobile Grilling
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Jefferson’s Mobile Grilling stopped by Good Day Arkansas to showcase all it has to offer. The food truck specializes in barbeque and is located at 5200 Asher Avenue. Visit the Jefferson’s Mobile Grilling Facebook page and watch the video for more information.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 0.5-Mile Trail In Arkansas Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
The Ozarks is a magical place with tons of hidden gems. From gorgeous rock formations to scenic overlooks, and not to mention the majestic waterfalls. And when you think you’ve witnessed them all, there’s always another treasure waiting to be explored. One such gem is High Bank Twin Falls, a stunning, little-known waterfall in Arkansas that is tucked away inside the Ozark National Forest. Grab your boots, and let’s trek this marvelous 0.5-mile trail that has one of the greatest rewards at the end.
tourcounsel.com
Pavillion in the Park | Mall in Little Rock, Arkansas
Pavilion in the Park is a mixed-use enclosed mall with upscale shopping located in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tenants include B. Barnett, a local luxury women's boutique; Baumans Fine Men's Clothing, a local upscale men's store; and Trio's Restaurant, a local eatery offering Southern comfort cuisine. Pavilion in the Park was...
Northwest Arkansas Concerts: The Place To Be For Music Lovers
Are you interested in northwest arkansas concerts? You are in luck…Northwest Arkansas is a bustling and vibrant region that offers a variety of cultural and entertainment options for its residents and visitors. One of the most popular and sought-after forms of entertainment in the area is live music and...
Forget the Lake House, How About a Stunning Arkansas Lake Mansion?
If you are looking for a beautiful lake house set on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs Arkansas then this is it. You're welcome. This house is amazing on the outside and on the inside. This Stunning Arkansas Lake House Has Amazing Views & Movie Theater. As you arrive to the...
Kait 8
Highways shut down due to flooding
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed. According to IDrive Arkansas, seven highways have been closed due to flooding. Here are the following areas that are being impacted:. Highway 115 (Lawrence County) as of 6:24 p.m. Highway 117 (Lawrence...
KATV
Flash floods in Conway 'worst in years,' officials and homeowners say
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Wednesday's rain has brought flash floods across the state of Arkansas, with the Conway metro area being among the hardest hit. People in the Conway area did what they could to keep the rising waters at bay, putting sandbags at the entrances to their houses and businesses--some to no avail.
Could climate change and farming endanger Arkansas duck hunting?
ARKANSAS, USA — No other place on the planet offers a more ideal home for wintering waterfowl than Arkansas. Given our near-perfect positioning in the Mississippi Flyway and historically abundant habitat, ducks have been spending their winters in the Natural State for centuries. When ducks seek out a winter...
Waldo’s Chicken & Beer opens second central Arkansas location
Good news for fans of chicken and beer as a new restaurant opening is set for Little Rock in February.
nwahomepage.com
Razorbacks Recruiting: 2024 rising star talks new Arkansas offer; more 2024, 2025 updates including 5-star to visit UA in March
LITTLE ROCK — Prospect profiles blowing up on a national level is always part of the annual landscape of high school basketball, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have jumped into the Marcus Adams, Jr., sweepstakes by offering the talented 2024 recruit a scholarship earlier this week. Adams (6-8, 200, small...
mcnews.online
Charlton Campground moves to reservation system
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Campers looking to reserve a campsite on the Ouachita National Forest will now use the national reservation system to book a site at Charlton Recreation Area on the Caddo-Womble District. “This is a really exciting new step for us and is part of our goal...
5newsonline.com
UPS driver delivers help, kindness to Arkansas woman in need
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No matter how many miles traveled or deliveries made, you'll never hear Frederick Stephens complain about what he does. "Meeting people," Stephens said. "Talking [and] interacting with people." Because as cliché as it sounds, if you love what you do you never have to work...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies through February 7
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, February 7, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Tracey Renee Page, 1371 Columbia 62 W, McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 31. Terry Wayne Kelley and Brenda Ann Kelley, 453 Eades St.,...
OnlyInYourState
Arkansas Has A Brand New Family-Friendly Entertainment Center Coming Soon
Are you ready for the “most fun you can have under one roof?” Then brace yourself for the next big thing in Little Rock. Main Event is a family-friendly entertainment center coming soon to Arkansas. This 50,000 square foot facility features arcade games, bowling, laser tag, and of course, a restaurant. Get ready to have a blast at this brand new attraction in Arkansas.
Comments