Little Rock, AR

KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: It will be a super nice Sunday

SUNDAY: After a cold start temperatures will quickly warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. Skies will be sunny with a light south wind 5-10 mph. MONDAY: Southerly winds increase to 10-15 mph Monday. This will push temperatures into the upper 60s with sunny skies. Beautiful weather to enjoy the outdoors!
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunny Weekend, Stormy Next Week

High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures with highs in the low to mid 50s Saturday and in the low to mid 60s Sunday and Monday. A cold front will move through the Mid South Tuesday with widespread rain and an isolated thunderstorm. Expect lows in the mid 40s and highs in the mid 60s.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Quick snowy burst may hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Friday morning

ARKANSAS, USA — UPDATE: New snowfall totals down below. Winter still has 30+ days left and it's not ready to quit across Arkansas and Oklahoma with another round of possible snow Friday morning and midday. We are tracking a clipper system coming in from the Rockies that will quickly swing across the Ozarks and Ouachitas by the end of the week. It has snow with it now, but will it stay as snow with warmer temperatures in the south?
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: Jefferson’s Mobile Grilling

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Jefferson’s Mobile Grilling stopped by Good Day Arkansas to showcase all it has to offer. The food truck specializes in barbeque and is located at 5200 Asher Avenue. Visit the Jefferson’s Mobile Grilling Facebook page and watch the video for more information.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 0.5-Mile Trail In Arkansas Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall

The Ozarks is a magical place with tons of hidden gems. From gorgeous rock formations to scenic overlooks, and not to mention the majestic waterfalls. And when you think you’ve witnessed them all, there’s always another treasure waiting to be explored. One such gem is High Bank Twin Falls, a stunning, little-known waterfall in Arkansas that is tucked away inside the Ozark National Forest. Grab your boots, and let’s trek this marvelous 0.5-mile trail that has one of the greatest rewards at the end.
ARKANSAS STATE
tourcounsel.com

Pavillion in the Park | Mall in Little Rock, Arkansas

Pavilion in the Park is a mixed-use enclosed mall with upscale shopping located in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tenants include B. Barnett, a local luxury women's boutique; Baumans Fine Men's Clothing, a local upscale men's store; and Trio's Restaurant, a local eatery offering Southern comfort cuisine. Pavilion in the Park was...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Highways shut down due to flooding

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed. According to IDrive Arkansas, seven highways have been closed due to flooding. Here are the following areas that are being impacted:. Highway 115 (Lawrence County) as of 6:24 p.m. Highway 117 (Lawrence...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
KATV

Flash floods in Conway 'worst in years,' officials and homeowners say

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Wednesday's rain has brought flash floods across the state of Arkansas, with the Conway metro area being among the hardest hit. People in the Conway area did what they could to keep the rising waters at bay, putting sandbags at the entrances to their houses and businesses--some to no avail.
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Could climate change and farming endanger Arkansas duck hunting?

ARKANSAS, USA — No other place on the planet offers a more ideal home for wintering waterfowl than Arkansas. Given our near-perfect positioning in the Mississippi Flyway and historically abundant habitat, ducks have been spending their winters in the Natural State for centuries. When ducks seek out a winter...
ARKANSAS STATE
mcnews.online

Charlton Campground moves to reservation system

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Campers looking to reserve a campsite on the Ouachita National Forest will now use the national reservation system to book a site at Charlton Recreation Area on the Caddo-Womble District. “This is a really exciting new step for us and is part of our goal...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
5newsonline.com

UPS driver delivers help, kindness to Arkansas woman in need

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No matter how many miles traveled or deliveries made, you'll never hear Frederick Stephens complain about what he does. "Meeting people," Stephens said. "Talking [and] interacting with people." Because as cliché as it sounds, if you love what you do you never have to work...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bankruptcies through February 7

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, February 7, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Tracey Renee Page, 1371 Columbia 62 W, McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 31. Terry Wayne Kelley and Brenda Ann Kelley, 453 Eades St.,...
ARKANSAS STATE
OnlyInYourState

Arkansas Has A Brand New Family-Friendly Entertainment Center Coming Soon

Are you ready for the “most fun you can have under one roof?” Then brace yourself for the next big thing in Little Rock. Main Event is a family-friendly entertainment center coming soon to Arkansas. This 50,000 square foot facility features arcade games, bowling, laser tag, and of course, a restaurant. Get ready to have a blast at this brand new attraction in Arkansas.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

