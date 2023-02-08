The Portland Trail Blazers are acquiring small forward Matisse Thybulle in a three-team trade with the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets. The Blazers will receive Thybulle while the 76ers acquire power forward Jalen McDaniels and the Hornets collect shooting guard Svi Mykhailiuk and multiple second-round picks. After averaging 21.8 minutes over his first three seasons in Philadelphia, Thybulle's playing time plummeted to 12.1 minutes per game this season. He should play a larger role with the Trail Blazers after Josh Hart was dealt to the New York Knicks, but Thybulle will be competing on the wing for playing time with Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, and fellow trade acquisition Cam Reddish.

