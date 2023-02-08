Read full article on original website
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
numberfire.com
James Wiseman expected to start for Pistons
Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman is expected to start after being acquired from the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, according to Marc Spears of ESPN. Wiseman will be taking a starting job from Jalen Duren or Isaiah Stewart after the Warriors shipped him to Detroit at the deadline. Marvin Bagley (fingers) will also have more competition for playing time once he returns.
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent (ankle) probable for Heat's Saturday matchup
Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (ankle) is probable to play in Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Vincent is expected to suit up for the later half of Miami's back-to-back after Miami's guard was listed as probable. In 34.2 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to score 24.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Cam Johnson starting in Brooklyn's Saturday lineup, Cam Thomas to bench
Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson is starting in Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson will join Brooklyn's first unit after Cameron Thomas was sent to the bench. In a matchup against a Sixers' team ranked 12th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Johnson to score 23.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Corey Kispert on Saturday, Deni Avdija to bench
Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. Kispert will make his 31st start after Deni Avdija was given bench duties at home. In 23.5 expected minutes, our models project Kispert to score 16.1 FanDuel points. Kispert's current projection includes 9.7 points, 2.7...
numberfire.com
Patrick Williams (ankle) will play in Bulls' Saturday contest versus Cavaliers
Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (ankle) is active for Saturday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Williams will be available in his usual starting role after the Bulls' third-year forward was given a probable designation. In 27.3 expected minutes, our models project Williams to score 19.2 FanDuel points. Williams' current projection...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Keldon Johnson (ankle) starting in Saturday's lineup, Isaiah Roby to bench
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (ankle) is starting in Saturday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Johnson will join San Antonio's starting lineup after he was forced to miss one game with ankle soreness. In a matchup versus a Hawks' team ranked 16th (40.8) in FanDuel points allowed per game to his position, numberFire's models project Johnson to score 33.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Tre Jones (foot) on Saturday, Blake Wesley to bench
San Antonio Spurs point guard Tre Jones (foot) is starting in Saturday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Jones will start at point guard after the 23-year old was sidelined four games with left foot soreness. In a matchup against a Hawks' team ranked 19th in defensive rating, our models project Jones to score 28.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Clippers' Brandon Boston Jr. starting on Friday in place of inactive Kawhi Leonard (injury management)
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Brandon Boston Jr. is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Boston will get the start on Friday with Kawhi Leonard sidelined due to injury management. Our models expect Boston to play 20.0 minutes against Milwaukee. Boston's Friday projection includes 9.6...
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Blake Wesley at point guard on Friday
San Antonio Spurs point guard Blake Wesley is starting in Friday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Wesley will make his first career start in the NBA after Josh Richardson was traded on Thursday. In 29.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Wesley to score 29.5 FanDuel points. Wesley's projection includes 15.4...
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Jeremy Sochan (back) on Saturday, Keita Bates-Diop to bench
San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan is starting in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. After a four game absence, Sochan will join San Antonio's starting lineup after Keita Bates-Diop was benched on the road. In a matchup against a Hawks' team allowing 47.3 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project Sochan to score 25.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Damion Lee coming off Suns' bench on Friday night
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Damion Lee is not starting in Friday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. Lee will have bench duties on Friday night after Devin Booker was chosen as Phoenix's starting guard. In 25.1 expected minutes, our models project Lee to score 18.2 FanDuel points. Lee's current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Denver's Vlatko Cancar starting for injured Aaron Gordon (rib) on Saturday
Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Cancar will make his fourth start this season after Aaron Gordon was ruled out with a rib injury. In 30.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Cancar to score 25.6 FanDuel points. Cancar's projection includes 13.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers starting Cam Reddish on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers small forward Cam Reddish is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Reddish will make his first start for the Trail Blazers after Gary Payton II was dealt on Thursday. In a matchup versus a Thunder unit ranked 12th in defensive rating, our models project Reddish to score 15.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Hornets starting Mark Williams at center on Friday night
Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams is starting in Friday's lineup against the Boston Celtics. Williams will make his first career start after the Hornets traded Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers at the deadline. In 27.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 30.4 FanDuel points. Williams' Friday...
numberfire.com
Portland's Cam Reddish available for Friday's game versus Thunder
Portland Trail Blazers small forward Cam Reddish is active for Friday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Reddish and Ryan Arcidiacono are available to make their Portland debuts while Kevin Knox and Matisse Thybulle are inactive. In 21.0 expected minutes, our models project Reddish to score 15.8 FanDuel points. Reddish's...
numberfire.com
Utah's Juan Toscano-Anderson available on Saturday
Utah Jazz small forward Juan Toscano-Anderson is available for Saturday's game against the New York Knicks. Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones are eligible to make their Utah debuts while Russell Westbrook will not be available. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 364.9 minutes this season, Toscano-Anderson is averaging 0.62 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (knee) inactive for Denver's Saturday contest
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Murray will miss his fourth straight game with right knee inflammation. Expect Bruce Brown to see an increased role versus a Hornets' team ranked 25th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 476.1...
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers trading for Matisse Thybulle in three-team transaction
The Portland Trail Blazers are acquiring small forward Matisse Thybulle in a three-team trade with the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets. The Blazers will receive Thybulle while the 76ers acquire power forward Jalen McDaniels and the Hornets collect shooting guard Svi Mykhailiuk and multiple second-round picks. After averaging 21.8 minutes over his first three seasons in Philadelphia, Thybulle's playing time plummeted to 12.1 minutes per game this season. He should play a larger role with the Trail Blazers after Josh Hart was dealt to the New York Knicks, but Thybulle will be competing on the wing for playing time with Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, and fellow trade acquisition Cam Reddish.
