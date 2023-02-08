Read full article on original website
Factbox-Chinese tech firms working on ChatGPT-style technology
BEIJING, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The global buzz around Microsoft chatbot ChatGPT has spread to China, shoring up stocks in artificial intelligence (AI) related firms and prompting a flurry of local companies to announce rival projects.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
TechCrunch
Democratizing good privacy and compliance practices
Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. Just because you’re a startup doesn’t mean you can be careless with the data you’re handling, but enterprise-grade...
CoinDesk
DeFi Giant MakerDAO Integrates Blockchain Data Provider Chainlink for DAI Stablecoin
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. MakerDAO, one of the largest decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, successfully onboarded blockchain data provider Chainlink’s smart contract automation into its Keeper system that maintains the stability of Maker’s DAI stablecoin, Chainlink Labs said Thursday.
Zoho Unveils Unified Communications Platform, Launches New Collaboration Tech
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today unveiled its unified communications platform, Trident, as well as strengthened collaboration technologies to offer businesses easier ways to communicate across channels, reduce tool-ambiguity, and improve an organization’s overall digital adoption. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005114/en/ A look at all the main updates for Zoho Workplace. (Graphic: Business Wire)
European telecoms' advertising venture against Big Tech wins EU antitrust nod
BRUSSELS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), Orange (ORAN.PA), Telefonica (TEF.MC) and Vodafone (VOD.L) on Friday secured unconditional EU antitrust approval for their advertising joint venture to take on Big Tech.
PC Magazine
Collaborate More Effectively with 50% Off This PDF Editor
Whether it's a housing contract, application form, or school textbook, there's no escaping PDFs. For the most part, that's a good thing: This filetype is secure and universally accepted, after all. But when it comes time to edit that document, you need a reliable PDF editor, and even in a crowded field, PDF Expert stands out as one of the most versatile.
AST SpaceMobile Announces Collaboration with Zain KSA
MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network designed to be accessible directly by standard mobile phones, today announced a non-binding memorandum of understanding (“MoU”) with Zain KSA (“Zain”), a leading telecommunications (“telecom”) operator and a digital service provider in Saudi Arabia. The signing took place at the international LEAP 2023 Tech Conference in Riyadh. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005743/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
PC Magazine
Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 80 External SSD Review
As you might surmise from its name, the Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 80 External SSD, aka VP80ES (starts at $289.99 for 480GB; $359.99 for 960GB as tested), is all about protecting your data from snoopers and intruders. Its XTS-AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption is essentially uncrackable, and the VP80ES provides other security features to protect against drive tampering, too. This makes it suitable for personal use, but it suffers from a lack of ruggedness features, an inability to store more than two user profiles, and some missing security certifications that the Editors' Choice-winning iStorage DiskAshur M2 offers.
Startups race for communications support
Engineering talent has flooded the market due to big tech layoffs, and startup founders plan to snatch it up. Why it matters: These new companies will need smart communicators to help them build their brand, explain their purpose, recruit top talent and bring in business. "Almost every one of the...
Puny Asus Mini-ITX motherboard has a chipset on a stick
A clever solution to squeezing AMD's dual-chip X670 chipset onto a teensy motherboard.
Engadget
Meta reportedly plans more job cuts
An announcement could come as early as next month. Facebook parent company Meta reportedly plans to further reduce its headcount in the coming weeks. According to the , work at the tech giant has slowed to a crawl while it plots a new round of job cuts. Meta is likely to announce the restructuring after it has completed staff performance reviews sometime in March. In November, the company laid off or about 13 percent of its global workforce. Those cuts were the largest in Meta’s nearly 20-year history, affecting every organization within the company. Meta did not immediately to Engadget’s comment request. The Times did not report on the potential scale of the restructuring.
PC Magazine
Pentagon Staffers Found Installing Dating Apps, Games on Government Phones
Smartphones issued by the Pentagon are routinely loaded up with dating apps, games, and possibly TikTok, posing a potential national security risk, according to a US government report. The findings come from the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General, which was spotted by Gizmodo. On Thursday, the agency released...
