numberfire.com
Washington's Monte Morris (back) starting on Saturday, Delon Wright to bench
Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris (back) is starting in Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. After sitting one game with back tightness, Morris will start at point guard on Saturday. In 29.3 expected minutes, our models project Morris to score 23.3 FanDuel points. Morris' projection includes 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Pacers obtain Jordan Nwora from Bucks, pair of picks
The Indiana Pacers acquired small forward Jordan Nwora and two second-round picks in a three-team trade with the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. Nwora played consistent minutes earlier in the season when the Bucks were banged up, but he was a DNP-CD each of the last three games. The 24-year-old should have an easier time earning a role for a younger Pacers' team that is more focused on the future. Nwora will likely be competing with Chris Duarte and Bennedict Mathurin for minutes off the bench.
numberfire.com
James Wiseman expected to start for Pistons
Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman is expected to start after being acquired from the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, according to Marc Spears of ESPN. Wiseman will be taking a starting job from Jalen Duren or Isaiah Stewart after the Warriors shipped him to Detroit at the deadline. Marvin Bagley (fingers) will also have more competition for playing time once he returns.
numberfire.com
Net starting Nicolas Claxton (hamstring) at center, Day'Ron Sharpe to bench
Brooklyn Nets power forward Nicolas Claxton (hamstring) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Claxton will make his 52nd start at center this season after he was forced to miss one game with right hamstring tightness. In 34.2 expected minutes against a Sixers' team ranked sixth in defensive rating, our models project Claxton to score 40.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Magic list Gary Harris (adductor) as questionable on Saturday
Orlando Magic shooting guard Gary Harris (adductor) is questionable to play in Saturday's game versus the Miami Heat. Harris' status remains in limbo after Orlando's guard was sidelined one game with adductor soreness. Expect Jalen Suggs to see more minutes on Saturday if Harris is ruled out. Harris' current Saturday...
numberfire.com
Josh Hart available for Knicks on Saturday night
New York Knicks guard Josh Hart is active for Saturday's game versus the Utah Jazz. Hart will make his first appearance for the Knicks after he was traded to New York on Wednesday. In 27.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hart to score 23.7 FanDuel points. Hart's Saturday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Luka Doncic (heel) on Saturday, Reggie Bullock to bench
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (heel) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Sacramento Kings. After a four game absence, Doncic will make his 48th start this season on Saturday night. In 37.1 expected minutes versus a Kings' team ranked 20th (48.5) in FanDuel points allowed to his position, our models project Doncic to score 54.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Lakers starting D'Angelo Russell at point guard on Saturday, Max Christie to bench
Los Angeles Lakers point guard D'Angelo Russell is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Golden State Warriors. Russell will start on Saturday after he was dealt to the Lakers on Wednesday. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Russell to score 35.8 FanDuel points. Russell's Saturday projection includes 18.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves starting Mike Conley on Friday, Jaylen Nowell to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley is starting in Friday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley will make his first start for Minnesota on Friday night after Jaylen Nowell was sent to the bench. In 30.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Conley to score 30.1 FanDuel points. Conley's projection includes 14.0...
numberfire.com
Denver's Vlatko Cancar starting for injured Aaron Gordon (rib) on Saturday
Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Cancar will make his fourth start this season after Aaron Gordon was ruled out with a rib injury. In 30.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Cancar to score 25.6 FanDuel points. Cancar's projection includes 13.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Indiana's Daniel Theis (injury management) out on Saturday
Indiana Pacers power forward Daniel Theis (injury management) is ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Theis will not be active for the second half of Indiana's back-to-back. Expect Isaiah Jackson to see more minutes off the bench. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 639.1 minutes this season,...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (back) active and starting on Friday, Taurean Prince to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Memphis Grizzlies. After a two game absence with back spasms, Anderson will start in Memphis. In 32.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Anderson to score 30.9 FanDuel points. Anderson's Friday projection includes 10.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Denver's Thomas Bryant available on Saturday
Denver Nuggets center Thomas Bryant is active for Saturday's game versus the Charlotte Hornets. Bryant will be available to make his debut with Denver after the sixth year center was traded to the Nuggets. In 13.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bryant to record 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.6...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Aaron Holiday (illness) active for Saturday's game versus Spurs
Atlanta Hawks point guard Aaron Holiday (illness) is available for Saturday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Holiday will be active in a second unit role after the Hawks' guard sat out one game with an illness. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 715.9 minutes this season, Holiday is averaging 0.65...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (knee) inactive for Denver's Saturday contest
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Murray will miss his fourth straight game with right knee inflammation. Expect Bruce Brown to see an increased role versus a Hornets' team ranked 25th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 476.1...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (foot) active for Lakers' Saturday matchup versus Warriors
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (foot) will play in Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Davis will suit up on Saturday night after the Lakers' big man was designated as probable. In 35.5 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 52.7 FanDuel points. Davis' Saturday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince operating in bench role for Timberwolves on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince is not starting in Friday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Prince will have bench responsibilities after Kyle Anderson was chosen as Minnesota's starting forward. In 21.8 expected minutes, our models project Prince to score 17.0 FanDuel points. Prince's Friday projection includes 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Al Horford (knee) not listed on Celtics' Sunday injury report
Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. After a two game absence with right knee swelling, Horford is on track to return on Sunday. In 31.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Horford to score 27.5 FanDuel points. Horford's projection includes 10.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (back) available for Heat's Saturday matchup against Orlando
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (back) is active for Saturday's game versus the Orlando Magic. Herro is available for the later half of Miami's back-to-back despite his probable designation with a lower back contusion. In a matchup versus a Magic team ranked 21st in defensive rating, our models project Herro to score 34.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Nicolas Claxton (hamstring) available on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets power forward Nicolas Claxton (hamstring) will play in Saturday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. After missing one game with a hamstring ailment, Claxton will return on Saturday. In a matchup versus a Philly team allowing 50.9 FanDuel points to his position, our models project Claxton to score 40.3 FanDuel points.
