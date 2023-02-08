Read full article on original website
Public invited to presentation of 2020 Smith County General Election audit
The public is invited to learn more about findings from an audit that found several issues with the 2020 Smith County General Election. At 6:30 p.m. Monday, Grassroots America: We The People will hold a full public presentation of its audit results and the methodology, processes and documents entered into the public record and distributed this past Tuesday to the Smith County Commissioners Court and to the Smith County Elections Commission.
Students from Tyler's All Saints Episcopal School visit Capitol in tour led by Moran
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Students from Tyler’s All Saints Episcopal School took a trip to the United States Capitol and got a special tour led by a Congressman and East Texas native. U.S. Rep Nathaniel Moran (R-Tyler), of Texas’ first congressional district, said he was proud to welcome the...
District 15-5A Basketball: Lobos spoil Lions' Senior Night
It was not the kind of Senior Night the Lions had hoped for on Friday. The Tyler seniors were honored before the game and there was a festival afterward, but in between it was not a celebration for the home team. Longview played tough defense and held the Lions in...
Region XIV Basketball: Apache Ladies roll to win over Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE — The Apache Ladies broke out to a 9-0 lead and never looked back as Tyler Junior College scored a 79-52 win over the Jacksonville College Lady Jaguars on Peggy & Vernon Harton Court at Curtis Carroll Field House on Saturday. The victory moved TJC to 16-8 overall...
