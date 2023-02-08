Read full article on original website
New Jersey Takes Major Steps to Boost Cannabis Industry and Streamline Licensing Process
The NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission votes on key amendments to spur growth and improve licensing for new cannabis business classes, Social Equity and Diversity-owned Businesses, and Impact Zone applicants.
Legal weed regulatory updates could jumpstart New Jersey’s craft cannabis marketplace
You’ve heard of craft beer, but what about craft cannabis? Regulators made significant moves that could light a fire under the cannabis marketplace in New Jersey, giving small and minority-owned businesses a boost in the burgeoning industry.
followsouthjersey.com
Lifelong Learning Accounts Pilot Program Gets $10M For Job Training, Employment Support
SOUTH JERSEY – The Murphy Administration issued a two-year, $10 million pilot program, Lifelong Learning Accounts (LiLA), to enable unemployed and severely underemployed residents in New Jersey to join and thrive in the labor market recently. Funds from the Murphy Administration, the Office of Innovation, and the New Jersey...
NJ eliminates cap on number of licenses to grow marijuana
The state looks to be giving the legal marijuana industry another boost. On Wednesday, the Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted to remove the cap on the number of companies allowed to grow legal weed. Current rules limited New Jersey to 37 total licenses for cultivators, but the state isn’t even close to that number. Just 11 companies grow marijuana for both medical and adult recreational use. Six others grow for the medical market only.
wrnjradio.com
NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission takes actions on applications process and cultivation caps
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission took several significant actions during their public meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8 to spur the continued development of New Jersey’s burgeoning cannabis industry and improve the licensing process. The Commissioners considered proposed amendments to the Commission’s rules to reorder...
Daily Targum
Rutgers Law School launches program for NJ cannabis business owners
Rutgers Law School recently established a certification program for New Jersey cannabis business owners to provide legal guidance for properly maintaining their businesses in an emerging market. The non-J.D. program titled "Certificate in Cannabis Law and Business," is a six-month hybrid course for cannabis license holders and interested entrepreneurs. University...
New Jersey cracks down on cashless merchants, hidden fees
(The Center Square) — New Jersey is cracking down on private merchants who refuse to accept cash as a form of payment and tack on hidden surcharges to credit card payments. Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said his office cited several business owners this month for either charging consumers fees for using credit cards, debit cards or prepaid cards without disclosing them, or refusing to accept cash offered as payment. ...
Nursing shortage and training shortfalls are linked in N.J. Can Rutgers be part of the solution?
Amid a crippling nursing shortage, thousands of potential nursing candidates are turned away each year from training programs throughout New Jersey. The COVID-19 pandemic has exasperated the shortage — with nurses quitting or retiring in droves — but that’s only part of the problem. Another major issue is finding the capacity to educate the sheer number of nursing school candidates who apply each year.
New Jersey claws back $1.3M lost wages from employers
(The Center Square) — New Jersey officials say a multi-agency investigation has recovered $1.3 million in lost wages for workers who were allegedly cheated out of money by their employers. The investigation by the state departments of Labor and Workforce Development, Treasury, and Banking and Insurance and the Attorney General office resulted in penalties being issued to 20 contractors working at 88 Regent Street in Jersey City over allegations they misclassified as independent contractors or paid them off-the-books. ...
New Jersey Takes a Controversial Stand for Affordable Living: Protecting Immigrants' Access to State Benefits
New Jersey Defies Controversial Federal Ruling, Ensures Immigrant Access to State Benefits: A Guide to Understanding the Impact of the Public Charge Final Rule on Access to State and Federal Benefits.
New Jersey races to meet expedited deadline to distribute water assistance — or lose it
Pa. could be a downstream beneficiary of the federal funding if Garden State officials fail to act. The post New Jersey races to meet expedited deadline to distribute water assistance — or lose it appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
New Jersey Authorities Uncover Over $1.3 Million in Back Wages and Penalties in Construction Site Sweep
Joint Effort by NJ Departments of Labor, Treasury, Banking and Insurance, and Office of the Attorney General Results in Assessment of 20 Contractors for Misclassification and Labor Violations.
Is the NJ Weedman finally going mainstream?
For the past few years, NJ Weedman, aka Ed Forchion, has operated his business Weedman's Joint across the street from Trenton City Hall. He would have his trademark State Police-looking big SUV with his logo on it parked right in from of his place. He would run into local cops and they would greet him warmly and even take selfies with him.
SAF Files Amended Complaint Challenging New Jersey Gun Law
The Second Amendment Foundation has filed an amended complaint in its challenge of New Jersey’s revised gun permit law, adding one plaintiff and expanding its scope on so-called “sensitive places.” The case is now known as Koons v. Platkin. SAF and its lawsuit partners are
Four NJ Cities Certified as Film Ready: 175 Films and TV Shows Generate $1.5 Billion for State
Four New Jersey Cities Complete Film Ready New Jersey Program and Join the State's Booming Film Industry as Designated Filming Destinations. The film industry in New Jersey is experiencing a major revival, with 175 feature films and TV shows being shot in the state, generating close to $1.5 billion in spending.
Rack ’em up: The 14 best spots to play pool in NJ
Playing pool is a lot more popular in New Jersey than we thought. We took a call the other day on a completely separate topic and the caller mentioned that she was in a pool league. Within a few minutes, the lines were jammed with people talking about their billiards...
Gov. Murphy ‘SNAPs Up’ Better Benefits for NJ’s Neediest
WOODBRIDGE, NJ — With a quick swish of his pen, Gov. Phil Murphy made sure many of New Jersey’s neediest people, families and senior citizens can keep putting food on their tables. Gov. Murphy – in a midday ceremony at ShopRite of Woodbridge – signed into law A5086, to raise the state’s monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) benefit from $45 to $95 starting March 1st. New Jersey has roughly 64,000 households on SNAP, a program once known as “food stamps.” Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin (D-19 Dist) championed the measure. Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz sponsored a mirror measure in the state Senate....
N.J. counties where homes sold the fastest, and took the longest to sell, over the last 12 months
Homes in New Jersey sold faster last year than they did in at least a decade. The statewide average days on market – the time from when a home is listed until it is under contract – was 34. That’s quicker than in 2021 (37 days) or 2020 (56 days).
$1.3M Owed By Contractors Of Jersey City High-Rise For Labor Violations: State Officials
A multi-agency New Jersey probe resulted in 20 contractors being fined more than $1.3 million in back wages and penalties, state officials said.The contractors were performing construction work at 88 Regent St. in Jersey City.More than 60 investigators, including those from the state Attorney Gener…
NJ may soon allow these gorgeous $50k box homes on your property
As the most densely populated state in the nation, New Jersey is constantly updating its housing laws to try to accommodate everyone. According to current New Jersey law, each municipality needs to designate a percentage of property for affordable housing. Zoning laws vary from municipality to municipality but in some cases, a second dwelling can be built right on your property as long as it meets the requirements of that particular town.
