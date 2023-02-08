Read full article on original website
Ohio authorities arrest woman already out on bond for previous drug crime
Various Ohio law enforcement agents seized large amounts of drugs as well as cash and a firearm from a Piketon, Ohio, home. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force and Portsmouth Police SWAT Team served a drug-related search warrant at 1311 Smokey Hollow Road in Piketon.
sciotopost.com
Scioto County – Large Amounts of Drugs, Cash, And Guns Recovered in Drug Bust
Ohio Attorney General David Yost, Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Pike County Prosecutor Michael Davis, Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman, Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and New Boston Police Chief Carl Compton announce that on. Friday, February 10, 2023, the Southern Ohio Organized and Major...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Investigation continues into a fire at a residence on Mingo Rd. in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire at a home on Mingo Road in Ross County. The call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers Thursday afternoon. According to the police report obtained by the Guardian, deputies spoke with the resident, who stated that someone was “trying to kill him”, and that they had started the fire at his home.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Former Meigs Co. Sheriff indicted on several felony charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Meigs County Sheriff, Keith Wood, has been indicted on five counts by a grand jury in Meigs County. The indictment was handed down on Wednesday, following allegations that Wood withdrew public funds for personal use. The indictment includes charges of theft in office, telecommunications fraud, misuse of credit cards, and two counts of soliciting or accepting improper compensation.
WTAP
No new update with the search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After the ground search conducted on February 4th, there’s still no word if any of the items found in Mountwood Park are of evidentiary value from Parkersburg police. Detective James Zimmerman says that after the ground search and previous searches by parkersburg police in Mountwood...
WSAZ
Former Ohio Sheriff indicted months after resignation
POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Former Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff Keith Wood has been indicted on charges stemming from his time in office for allegedly withdrawing public funds for personal use. According to an indictment filed in Meigs County Common Pleas Court, a grand jury returned a five-count indictment on Wood.
myfox28columbus.com
Organized & Major Crimes Task Force arrests woman in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Drugs, money, and a firearm were seized from a Piketon property on Friday, and a woman has been arrested. The Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force served a search warrant related to narcotics on that property on Smokey Hollow Road. The task force recovered a firearm and cash, as well as large amounts of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
dayton247now.com
SOFAST lists southern Ohio's most wanted
OHIO (WKEF) -- The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) has released their most wanted list for this week. On the list on Robert Hackney Jr. and Cydney Hackney, both of whom are wanted in Noble County. Robert Hackney Jr., 40, is wanted for Complicity in the Commission of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jackson County man among four new COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON — Four more people were confirmed as COVID-19 deaths Friday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths include an 82-year-old man from Jackson County where the total number of deaths since the pandemic started are 159. Total deaths across the state were at 7,904 on Friday.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Guns and a grenade launcher seized from a Wheelersburg residence
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A call of shots fired in the Wheelersburg area led to the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of multiple firearms including, a grenade launcher. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Lang Slocum in Wheelersburg. Upon arrival, contact was made with multiple residents who said their homes had been struck by gunfire, and the individuals involved had been shooting guns for nearly an hour prior to arrival.
WTAP
2022 crime statistics are in - insight from the Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force has compiled its 2022 statistics. This local task force focuses on organized crime and drug distribution, not lower level street crime. It’s made up of members of the Parkersburg Police Department, the Vienna Police Department, the Williamstown Police...
WOUB
A former Meigs County sheriff is accused of theft and other crimes involving the withdrawal of public funds for personal use
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) – A former Meigs County Sheriff has been indicted by a grand jury on charges related to taking public fund for personal use. Keith Wood faces felony counts of theft in office, telecommunications fraud, and misuse of credit cards and misdemeanor counts of misuse of credit cards and soliciting or accepting improper compensation, according to Ohio Auditor Keith Faber.
sciotopost.com
Pike County – Forest Fire Reported
Jackson County – Emergency crews are being requested to a heavily forested area in Southern Ohio for reports of a out of control forest fire. According to early reports both Pike County and Ross County units have been requested to the area of ST335 and Walker Ridge Road for a fire that 911 operators have reported is, “spreading fast” into the woods.
WDTV
Body of missing contractor recovered from WV facility
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The body of a contractor reported missing exactly a week ago from the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has been recovered, the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Chief confirms. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond at the...
Brush fire reported in Lawrence County, Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Lawrence County, Ohio, dispatchers say there is a brush fire on State Route 522. They say crews from around the area are responding. Dispatchers say no structures are damaged. No injuries are being reported.
WTAP
Around 100 cats have been rescued in Washington County
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Around 100 cats were found in a Washington County residence following an eviction. Officials working to rescue the cats talked about the amazing support from the community. “We initially thought there were 85, and now we’re up to 101,” said Washington County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy...
‘Justice for Laney’ rally held at West Virginia Capitol
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Family and community members gathered on West Virginia Capitol grounds on Thursday to raise awareness about a teenager who was struck and killed by a Cabell County deputy in a cruiser in Huntington. The group, which included Laney Hudson’s mother, says that they’re still looking for answers from authorities regarding Laney’s death. Laney […]
sciotopost.com
Logan Ohio – Two Vehicle Crash Ends with One on Side
Logan – A two vehilce crash occured within the city that looked worse than it ended up as. Around 1:45 pm Logan Police department and Hocking Fire department were dispatched to the scene of a crash located at West Hunter Street and Spring Street in front of Roberts funeral home.
Ironton Tribune
State takes back $16.8M jail fund
There was some jubilation in October 2021, when it was announced that the State of Ohio had approved $16.8 million to fund a new jail in Lawrence County. But, last week, the Lawrence County commissioners learned the state was taking the money back. Commissioner DeAnna Holliday said the move was...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
New police reports allege more misconduct by two Adena doctors
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Allegations of misconduct continue to be reported to law enforcement against doctors at Adena Health System. On Wednesday, the Guardian obtained police reports alleging that two doctors stalked and sexually harassed fellow coworkers. The Guardian reported earlier this month on accusations against Dr. Gustavo Barrazueta....
