Read full article on original website
Related
Truth About Cars
Jeep Celebrates 20 Years of Rubicon With Two Anniversary Wrangler Models
The Jeep Wrangler Industrial Complex continues to churn, and for 2023, the automaker’s planning two more. The 2023 Wrangler Rubicon 4xe and Rubicon 392 celebrate 20 years of Rubicon models with exclusive styling and features. The two anniversary models enter production in the first quarter and will reach dealerships later in the second quarter.
Truth About Cars
2023 Chicago Auto Show: 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Revealed; Both Puppies And Indiana Rejoice
Amid a digital backdrop showing stark b-roll scenes from various National Parks, under a cloud of smoke haze and inexplicable soap bubbles, and flanked by a booth filled with rescue puppies, the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek compact crossover was revealed today at the Chicago Auto Show. While this third-generation crossover does not look markedly different from the prior model, perhaps the most notable announcement was that production of some Crosstrek models will be shifted from Japan to the venerable Subaru of Indiana Automotive plant in Lafayette, Indiana.
Truth About Cars
Volkswagen Revamps Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport
For the 2024 model year, Volkswagen is rolling out a raft of changes for its two largest crossovers. In addition to revised looks, there are a number of material and tech improvements inside its cabin. Oh yeah – and it packs an entirely new engine. Engineers have binned the...
Truth About Cars
Hyundai Launching Subscription Service for EVs
Hyundai will begin offering monthly subscriptions to its electric vehicles via the new Evolve+ program. Automakers have dabbled with subscription schemes fairly often over the last few years and we’ve usually come out complaining about how they’re a poor value, often representing the most expensive way to get into an automobile. However, there’s always a chance something like this could fit into your lifestyle, so let’s see what Hyundai is offering.
Truth About Cars
Used Car of the Day: 1969 Ford Fairlane
We're going classic today with this 1969 Ford Fairlane. The seller is asking $15,000 for this car, which has a 429 cubic-inch engine and an automatic transmission. The car has a new front end, a rebuilt transmission, and plenty of updates. There's a lot more at AutoTrader -- the link...
Truth About Cars
QOTD: Star of the Show
Today's QOTD is pretty self-explanatory. What vehicle that debuted here in Chicago caused you to sit up and take notice?. Subaru's Crosstrek? The Toyota Grand Highlander? The Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport?. Maybe it's the minor Jeep news? Or Alfa's new logo? Maybe you were taken by the new...
Truth About Cars
2023 Chicago Auto Show Recap/Gallery: Step in the Right Direction
The Chicago Auto Show has often been a dreary event from a new-vehicle launch perspective. A fun event for consumers, sure, but often overshadowed in terms of vehicle debuts by the shows in Detroit, New York, and Los Angeles. This year felt different. While there were only three automakers that...
Truth About Cars
Used Car of the Day: Please Take This 2014 Jeep Wrangler Off Road
You may have noticed the site has been quiet today, but never fear, content is coming. As you wait for more Chicago Auto Show and news stories, feast your eyes on this fairly pristine 2014 Jeep Wrangler and get it dirty. It has 68,000 miles, the 3.6-liter V6 engine, an...
Comments / 0