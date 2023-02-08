ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Police investigate head-on collision in Columbia, Illinois

COLUMBIA, Ill. – Police are investigating a head-on crash Friday evening. The accident occurred at 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Bluff Road and West Sand Bank Road in Columbia, Illinois. According to the police, a white 2010 Ford van was driving in the northbound lane when it crossed over onto the opposite lane and hit a white 2019 Chevy truck head-on.
COLUMBIA, IL
qcnews.com

Catawba County property reevaluations raising eyebrows

As notices went out Friday about the four-year evaluation, county residents are surprised by the rise in rates. County officials are working to respond to the new property values. Catawba County property reevaluations raising eyebrows. As notices went out Friday about the four-year evaluation, county residents are surprised by the...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Two dead, two injured in south Charlotte crash: Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were killed, and two others were injured in a south Charlotte crash Friday, according to Medic. The collision happened near the intersection of Providence Road West and Lancaster Highway; the road was initially closed to clear the wreckage. The road reopened...
CHARLOTTE, NC
madisoncountyjournal.com

Floridians busted for Madison car burglaries

Three Florida suspects have been arrested and charged following a string of auto burglaries in Madison County last week, the authorities said. The charges involve auto burglaries in Madison, Gluckstadt and Livingston. Madison Police Capt, Kevin Newman said the following were arrested:. • Tyrod Lavale Turner, 50, of Fort Lauderdale;
MADISON COUNTY, IL
WBTV

‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More whistleblowers are coming forward to detail allegations of fraud and financial mismanagement at CW Williams Community Health Center. WBTV has been investigating the non-profit clinic that serves west Charlotte since October. At the time, federal investigators had recently opened an investigation into the clinic, multiple sources said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Teacher Suspended After Cursing and Grabbing Student

A North Carolina teacher has been suspended after reportedly cursing and grabbing a student. The video has gone viral after an art teacher at Ashley Park K-8 in Charlotte is shown grabbing the student then pushing him down. The video shows the 11 year being berated by the teacher. According...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Possible rain/ice mix in North Carolina Sunday morning

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are still on tap for a much cooler, wetter weekend ahead! We keep the skies cloudy but primarily quiet today. Showers start to creep in from the south by dinner time. Expect much cooler temperatures with highs in the middle 50s.  Our well-advertised storm arrives tonight into Sunday, bringing some winter […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Death investigation underway in Fort Mill: Deputies

The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m.; traffic was down to one lane at the 2700 block of Doby’s Bridge Road near Doby’s Bridge Presbyterian Church. Death investigation underway in Fort Mill: Deputies. The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m.; traffic was down to one lane at the...
FORT MILL, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy