FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Man jumps in front of, climbs into moving Rock Hill school bus, deputies say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested Friday morning after authorities said he jumped in front of a moving Rock Hill school bus and climbed through its emergency hatch, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said around 6:25 a.m., Nicolas Trey Hubbard, 30, jumped in front of the bus […]
Charlotte motorcyclist killed in Lancaster County crash, troopers say
A Charlotte motorcyclist was killed in a crash that happened on a Lancaster County highway Thursday, investigators said.
Police investigate head-on collision in Columbia, Illinois
COLUMBIA, Ill. – Police are investigating a head-on crash Friday evening. The accident occurred at 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Bluff Road and West Sand Bank Road in Columbia, Illinois. According to the police, a white 2010 Ford van was driving in the northbound lane when it crossed over onto the opposite lane and hit a white 2019 Chevy truck head-on.
Gaston DA: Ex-trooper’s resignation affecting court cases
The Gaston County District Attorney said a trooper’s resignation has led to dismissals of some of the cases on their docket.
Gaffney Fire Department responds to crash, retrieves passenger from vehicle
The Gaffney Fire Department said that they responded to a crash on Saturday on I-85.
Driver notices body on side of Fort Mill road, official says
A driver noticed a body on the side of the road Thursday in Fort Mill, the York County said.
Catawba County property reevaluations raising eyebrows
As notices went out Friday about the four-year evaluation, county residents are surprised by the rise in rates. County officials are working to respond to the new property values. Catawba County property reevaluations raising eyebrows. As notices went out Friday about the four-year evaluation, county residents are surprised by the...
Man, woman accused in 2021 murder of Lincoln County man: sheriff
Authorities said that on July 13, 2021, two men were training a hunting dog near Smith Farm Road when they found a vehicle in a secluded wooded area. The men called 911 to report the discovery. Man, woman accused in 2021 murder of Lincoln County …. Authorities said that on...
Two dead, two injured in south Charlotte crash: Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were killed, and two others were injured in a south Charlotte crash Friday, according to Medic. The collision happened near the intersection of Providence Road West and Lancaster Highway; the road was initially closed to clear the wreckage. The road reopened...
2 killed, 2 hurt in south Charlotte wreck, MEDIC says
Two people were killed and two were hurt Friday afternoon in a south Charlotte wreck, MEDIC said.
Family remembers father & toddler killed by their South City neighbor, needs community help
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A grieving mother and fiancé is turning to the community for help after the love of her life and baby girl were murdered in the family’s South City home. “I’ve never felt this kind of pain before in my life. It hurt so...
Floridians busted for Madison car burglaries
Three Florida suspects have been arrested and charged following a string of auto burglaries in Madison County last week, the authorities said. The charges involve auto burglaries in Madison, Gluckstadt and Livingston. Madison Police Capt, Kevin Newman said the following were arrested:. • Tyrod Lavale Turner, 50, of Fort Lauderdale;
2nd man charged with murder after man shot to death in vehicle in northeast Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A second suspect was arrested Thursday and charged with the murder of a man found shot to death in a vehicle in northeast Charlotte last month, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers found Deandre Hagler, 21, suffering from a gunshot...
St. Louis police searching for endangered missing man
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an endangered missing man. Mark Corwin, 28, was reported missing on Jan. 21 by his mother after last being seen on Oct. 9, 2022, in the area of Saint Louis University Hospital.
Police investigation reveals woman who died on I-64 in October killed by metal mud flap bracket
ST. LOUIS — A piece of metal that secures a mud flap to a vehicle went through the windshield of a Belleville woman's car last year killing her, St. Louis police said Friday. The new details were released almost four months after the accident happened on westbound Interstate 64...
Elementary school student flashes gun on video chat, threatens 7-year-old classmate
“We received a report that a student may have had a weapon on the bus after school."
‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More whistleblowers are coming forward to detail allegations of fraud and financial mismanagement at CW Williams Community Health Center. WBTV has been investigating the non-profit clinic that serves west Charlotte since October. At the time, federal investigators had recently opened an investigation into the clinic, multiple sources said.
North Carolina Teacher Suspended After Cursing and Grabbing Student
A North Carolina teacher has been suspended after reportedly cursing and grabbing a student. The video has gone viral after an art teacher at Ashley Park K-8 in Charlotte is shown grabbing the student then pushing him down. The video shows the 11 year being berated by the teacher. According...
Possible rain/ice mix in North Carolina Sunday morning
(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are still on tap for a much cooler, wetter weekend ahead! We keep the skies cloudy but primarily quiet today. Showers start to creep in from the south by dinner time. Expect much cooler temperatures with highs in the middle 50s. Our well-advertised storm arrives tonight into Sunday, bringing some winter […]
Death investigation underway in Fort Mill: Deputies
The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m.; traffic was down to one lane at the 2700 block of Doby’s Bridge Road near Doby’s Bridge Presbyterian Church. Death investigation underway in Fort Mill: Deputies. The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m.; traffic was down to one lane at the...
