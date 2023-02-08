Read full article on original website
An engineer laid off after over 16 years at Google says 'faceless' tech giants see staff as '100% disposable'
Justin Moore, an engineering manager, said he found out he'd been laid off via an automated account deactivation and received no other communication.
Elon Musk Takes a Nasty Shot at Jeff Bezos
Tesla's CEO has just taken an opportunity to mock the founder of Amazon, who is his rival in the race to conquer space.
Gmail creator warns Google is 'only a year or two away from total disruption' because of AI like ChatGPT
Gmail creator Paul Buchheit says AI chatbots like ChatGPT will destroy Google in the same way that the search engine killed The Yellow Pages.
Google employees are internally mocking the company's Bard AI chatbot announcement, calling it 'rushed' and 'botched' in series of memes, report says
Staffers are reportedly criticizing Google CEO Sundar Pichai and top execs after they gave a short preview of the company's ChatGPT competitor.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
Laist.com
Google's New AI Chatbot Made A $100 Billion Mistake In A Demo Ad
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Google's...
An ex-Twitter employee says the company’s mission to make people’s lives better ‘went to garbage’ after Elon Musk took over
A former Twitter manager is among the many employees taking legal action against the social media company for alleged fraud and breach of contract.
Futurism
Microsoft Appears to Have Accidentally Launched New Bing With ChatGPT Functionality
After reports that Microsoft had plans to integrate OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot into its Bing search engine, we may have now gotten an unintentional sneak peek. According to The Verge, it appears an early version of the chatbot integration accidentally went live on Bing, before disappearing almost as quickly as it cropped up.
Yahoo cutting 20% of workforce, adding to growing layoff woes
Yahoo, Inc. announced Thursday it is cutting more than a fifth of its workforce, becoming the latest tech firm to announce layoffs as part of a growing trend.
Twitter went down because an employee accidentally deleted data, and there was nobody left on the team responsible due to Elon Musk's cuts, report says
Twitter's team responsible for tweet limits left in November, when Elon Musk sent a midnight ultimatum telling staff to work "extremely hardcore."
Google's CEO Under Fire From Employees After 'Botched' AI Product Demo
Google employees are reportedly not holding back their feelings as they blast CEO Sundar Pichai over the Bard launch and company's recent layoffs.
Meet OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who learned to code at 8 and is a doomsday prepper with a stash of gold, guns, and gas masks
Sam Altman is the CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, the buzzy AI firm he cofounded with Elon Musk. He's also Silicon Valley royalty, and a prepper.
Thousands of people who ordered tiny homes from hot startup Boxabl have paid cash but are still waiting
Elon Musk got his home, but Boxabl faces a huge backlog with many orders left unfulfilled and customers asking for their down payments back.
Google’s VP of Labs and former co-CEO of Salesforce are starting a new AI company
The AI news keeps on coming today. Clay Bavor, Google’s Vice President of Labs, and Bret Taylor, the former co-CEO of Salesforce, have announced that they are starting a new AI company. The two took to LinkedIn today to make the announcement, confirming that Bavor was leaving the tech giant after an 18-year career.
Amazon employees are already using ChatGPT for software coding. They also found the AI chatbot can answer tricky AWS customer questions and write cloud training materials.
Amazon employees are quickly discovering ChatGPT's vast potential as a work assistant, even for relatively technical tasks.
We tried the AI-powered version of Microsoft Bing. Its huge, user-friendly search box and detailed responses make it so much better than Google.
Insider gave the search engine Bing a try after Microsoft announced the integration of an AI language tool it said is more powerful than ChatGPT.
Microsoft under fire for hosting private Sting concert for its execs in Davos the night before announcing mass layoffs
The tech giant’s party in the exclusive Swiss ski resort was labeled “seriously bad executive symbolism.”
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says he hopes Google is ready to compete when it comes to A.I. search: ‘I want people to know that we made them dance’
Satya Nadella is well aware of the challenge lying ahead as he looks to upset Google’s search engine dominance.
teslarati.com
Former Tesla AI Director Andrej Karpathy rejoins OpenAI
Former Tesla AI Director Andrej Karpathy has announced that he is rejoining OpenAI, an artificial intelligence startup co-founded by Elon Musk in 2015. Karpathy shared his move to rejoin OpenAI on his personal Twitter account. “Some personal news: I am joining OpenAI (again :)). Like many others both in/out of...
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Bing model ‘more powerful’ than ChatGPT
Right on the heels of Google announcing Artificial Intelligence chatbot Bard, Microsoft has beefed up its search engine Bing with the latest AI sensation, OpenAI's ChatGPT. "Search has remained the same since the last major inflection," Microsoft corporate VP Yusuf Mehdi said at the event on Tuesday announcing the update, adding that "the user experience is the same as 20 years ago."
