Salt Lake City, UT

Bleacher Report

Report: Bryn Forbes Waived by Timberwolves After Trade with Lakers, Jazz

After acquiring Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in a three-team trade that also sent D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers and Russell Westbrook to the Jazz, the Minnesota Timberwolves decided to waive guard Bryn Forbes in order to make space on their roster, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. Forbes,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons, Mitchell, Adebayo Trade Was Discussed by Nets, Heat, Jazz

Prior to going through a massive amount of tumult this season, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly had the chance to avoid at least one headache. According to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, the Nets "had an opportunity to get involved in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes" this past offseason. The deal would have sent Ben Simmons to the Utah Jazz, Mitchell to the Miami Heat and Bam Adebayo to Brooklyn.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Bleacher Report

O.G. Anunoby Rumors: Grizzlies Offered Raptors 3 1st-Round Picks at Trade Deadline

The Toronto Raptors didn't trade O.G. Anunoby before Thursday's deadline, but the Memphis Grizzlies were among the many teams who tried to acquire the forward. "For instance, I've heard Memphis offered three first-round picks for Anunoby," ESPN's Zach Lowe said on The Lowe Post podcast (h/t RealGM). "But Toronto made it clear to these teams, like, 'we want a player, too.' I don't think that sort of player was on the table, at least from their view at least in Memphis."
MEMPHIS, TN
Bleacher Report

Report: Matisse Thybulle to Blazers, Jalen McDaniels to 76ers in 3-Team Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly traded defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers in a three-team deal that includes the Charlotte Hornets. TNT and B/R's Chris Haynes first reported Thybulle was being dealt to Portland. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers will acquire Jalen McDaniels, while the Hornets...
PORTLAND, OR
Bleacher Report

Pistons Fans Confused, Frustrated After James Wiseman Trade with Warriors at Deadline

After one of the wildest NBA trade deadlines in recent memory, one trade in particular has left Detroit Pistons fans flummoxed. The Pistons acquired center James Wiseman from the Golden State Warriors and sent forward Saddiq Bey to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team trade that saw the Warriors wind up with five second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Want 'Premium Reserve' PG, Possible Chris Paul Successor

The Phoenix Suns already made waves by acquiring Kevin Durant, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but they may not be done making trades. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Phoenix has "contacted opposing teams in search of point guard reinforcements" in its desire to find "premium reserve ballhandling options who could even perhaps replace [Chris] Paul in the future."
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Mike Conley Warmed Up with Jazz so Teammates Wouldn't Know He Was Traded to T-Wolves

Mike Conley was a veteran leader for the Utah Jazz, and he did what he could for his teammates even after he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to Sarah Todd of the Deseret News, Conley warmed up with the team ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Timberwolves "in order to create some normalcy for the team and not tip off anyone else about the impending news."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

76ers Rumors: Matisse Thybulle Trade with Mavs Was '95%' Done Before Blazers Deal

The Philadelphia 76ers moved on from Matisse Thybulle on Thursday, sending him to the Portland Trail Blazers in a deal that landed them Jalen McDaniels. But according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers "came close to trading Thybulle to the Dallas Mavericks, according to sources. One source said that deal was "95 percent complete. The only holdup was the Sixers' insistence on receiving a first-round pick as part of the package for Thybulle."
PORTLAND, OR

