Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An American Lawyer of Japanese Heritage in Utah Left an Impressive and Strong LegacyS. F. MoriUtah State
Tonyburgers Has a Location in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cajun Boil Could Be A Good Place For Dining Out To Celebrate Valentine's DayS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Heat 'Focused on' Kyle Lowry Trade; Clippers Linked amid Westbrook Buzz
The Miami Heat are reportedly hoping to move veteran point guard Kyle Lowry before the 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline on Thursday. According to Anthony Chiang, Barry Jackson and David Wilson of the Miami Herald, the Heat are "focused on" a Lowry trade, and have a potential interested partner lined up in the Los Angeles Clippers.
Bleacher Report
Hornets Rumors: Miles Bridges, PJ Washington Contracts to Be Prioritized in Offseason
The Charlotte Hornets are planning to prioritize new contracts for P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges during the offseason, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Washington will become a restricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, while Bridges remains a restricted free agent having not appeared in a game this season.
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Called 'Amazing' by Luka Dončić in Mavericks Debut After Nets Trade
It has only been one game, but Luka Dončić already likes what he sees from his newest Dallas Mavericks teammate. Dončić called Kyrie Irving "amazing" in an interview with ESPN's Tim MacMahon after Irving had a team-high 24 points in Wednesday's 110-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
Bleacher Report
Report: Bryn Forbes Waived by Timberwolves After Trade with Lakers, Jazz
After acquiring Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in a three-team trade that also sent D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers and Russell Westbrook to the Jazz, the Minnesota Timberwolves decided to waive guard Bryn Forbes in order to make space on their roster, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. Forbes,...
Bleacher Report
NBA Insider Believes Kyrie Irving Will Join LeBron James, Lakers amid Contract Rumors
The Brooklyn Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 deadline, but that doesn't mean the veteran point guard will re-up with the franchise in free agency this summer. Irving has long been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Not Mentioned in Trade Talks, 'Wants to Be' With Team
Anthony Davis has not given any indication he wants to leave the Los Angeles Lakers despite some speculation to the contrary. "I have not heard Anthony Davis' name in any trade talks, but I will tell you this: Anthony Davis wants to be a Laker as far as I am told," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Friday on This Just In.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons, Mitchell, Adebayo Trade Was Discussed by Nets, Heat, Jazz
Prior to going through a massive amount of tumult this season, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly had the chance to avoid at least one headache. According to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, the Nets "had an opportunity to get involved in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes" this past offseason. The deal would have sent Ben Simmons to the Utah Jazz, Mitchell to the Miami Heat and Bam Adebayo to Brooklyn.
Bleacher Report
O.G. Anunoby Rumors: Grizzlies Offered Raptors 3 1st-Round Picks at Trade Deadline
The Toronto Raptors didn't trade O.G. Anunoby before Thursday's deadline, but the Memphis Grizzlies were among the many teams who tried to acquire the forward. "For instance, I've heard Memphis offered three first-round picks for Anunoby," ESPN's Zach Lowe said on The Lowe Post podcast (h/t RealGM). "But Toronto made it clear to these teams, like, 'we want a player, too.' I don't think that sort of player was on the table, at least from their view at least in Memphis."
Bleacher Report
Report: Matisse Thybulle to Blazers, Jalen McDaniels to 76ers in 3-Team Trade
The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly traded defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers in a three-team deal that includes the Charlotte Hornets. TNT and B/R's Chris Haynes first reported Thybulle was being dealt to Portland. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers will acquire Jalen McDaniels, while the Hornets...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Fans Psyched After Debut of Trade Additions vs. Warriors Without LeBron James
The new-look Los Angeles Lakers, which were without LeBron James because of a foot injury, made a statement on Saturday night with a 109-103 win over the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. L.A made a splash at Thursday's trade deadline, acquiring D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley in...
Bleacher Report
Magic Rumors: Terrence Ross Named Contract-Buyout Candidate After NBA Trade Deadline
Orlando Magic wing Terrence Ross is a "potential buyout candidate to keep an eye on," per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Ross is averaging 8.0 points on 43.1 percent shooting (38.1 percent from three-point range) in 22.5 minutes for the Magic. He's played in 42 games with nine starts. The 6'7"...
Bleacher Report
Payton Pritchard Says He Was Hoping for Trade from Celtics at NBA Deadline
Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard wanted a move away from the best team in the NBA at the Feb. 9 trade deadline, he admitted in an interview with Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. "I definitely was expecting and hoping [for a trade]," Pritchard said. "But you know, I [have...
Bleacher Report
Warriors Rumors: Gary Payton II Trade Decision Deadline Sunday After Failed Physical
The Golden State Warriors have until Sunday to decide whether they will execute the trade that brings Gary Payton II back to the Bay Area, according to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. Golden State agreed to acquire Payton in a four-team deal that included the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Portland...
Bleacher Report
Pistons Fans Confused, Frustrated After James Wiseman Trade with Warriors at Deadline
After one of the wildest NBA trade deadlines in recent memory, one trade in particular has left Detroit Pistons fans flummoxed. The Pistons acquired center James Wiseman from the Golden State Warriors and sent forward Saddiq Bey to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team trade that saw the Warriors wind up with five second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Want 'Premium Reserve' PG, Possible Chris Paul Successor
The Phoenix Suns already made waves by acquiring Kevin Durant, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but they may not be done making trades. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Phoenix has "contacted opposing teams in search of point guard reinforcements" in its desire to find "premium reserve ballhandling options who could even perhaps replace [Chris] Paul in the future."
Bleacher Report
Mike Conley Warmed Up with Jazz so Teammates Wouldn't Know He Was Traded to T-Wolves
Mike Conley was a veteran leader for the Utah Jazz, and he did what he could for his teammates even after he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to Sarah Todd of the Deseret News, Conley warmed up with the team ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Timberwolves "in order to create some normalcy for the team and not tip off anyone else about the impending news."
Bleacher Report
76ers Rumors: Matisse Thybulle Trade with Mavs Was '95%' Done Before Blazers Deal
The Philadelphia 76ers moved on from Matisse Thybulle on Thursday, sending him to the Portland Trail Blazers in a deal that landed them Jalen McDaniels. But according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers "came close to trading Thybulle to the Dallas Mavericks, according to sources. One source said that deal was "95 percent complete. The only holdup was the Sixers' insistence on receiving a first-round pick as part of the package for Thybulle."
Bleacher Report
Clippers Rumors: D'Angelo Russell, Kyle Lowry Trade Talks Were Never 'Serious'
Although the Los Angeles Clippers made several good moves at NBA trade deadline Thursday, acquiring Eric Gordon, Bones Hyland and Mason Plumlee, the team was reportedly never in serious talks for either D'Angelo Russell or Kyle Lowry, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN. Several of Lowe's sources confirmed that the...
Comments / 0