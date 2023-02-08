Read full article on original website
nova.edu
Watch the Fastest Fish in the World Hunt its Prey – For the First Time
NSU Research Video Shows Sailfish’s Point of View and Reveals New Hunting Behavior. FORT LAUDERDALE/DAVIE, Fla. – To say studying sailfish is challenging is an understatement. These fish, often described as the “fastest fish in the world,” exhibit some remarkable traits as they make their way through the oceans in search of their next meal.
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Florida Stadium Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
Abandoned Florida. Some of the best hidden gem locations throughout The Sunshine State sit abandoned, being slowly reclaimed by nature. These once-thriving attractions are now left to decay but still holding onto the history that once was. The Miami Marine Stadium was built in 1963 and was a premier place in the popular city. But today, the stadium sits in near-ruins, washed in graffiti, with nature slowly creeping in.
Weekend cool front is dragging its way to South Florida... so when will the cold air arrive?
As if right on cue for 2023, another cool front arrives in South Florida for the weekend, as has been the case for much of January and February. This one originally was expected to reach South Florida on Friday and clear out the muggy, cloudy skies for a beautiful Saturday and Sunday. ...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Florida Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
The next time you happen to be in the small city of Davie, Florida, we recommend taking a short detour over to Rob’s Family BBQ. This unassuming spot in South Florida has some of the most mouthwatering barbecue around, and you might have just driven by at first glance. With an emphasis on slow-cooked meat perfectly prepared and a down-home family-style dining area, once you visit this hidden gem BBQ spot in Florida, you might never want to leave.
In two Florida cities, half of all home buyers pay with cash
In the early days of the pandemic, about 20% of homebuyers bought their new house with cash (defined as having no mortgage information on the deed). Cut to October 2022, and that figure has increased to a whopping 31.9%, close to one-third.
Two Wawa stores open in PBC; free coffee for 10 days at new West Palm, Lake Worth locations
The food and fuel retailer Wawa has been a hit in Palm Beach County, and Thursday it opened new locations in West Palm Beach and suburban Lake Worth Beach. As is customary at all Wawa grand openings, there will be free coffee and promotional fuel pricing at the two locations — 2307 45th St. in West Palm Beach and 4530 Lantana Road near Lake Worth Beach — until Feb. 19.
gamblingnews.com
Florida Man Walks Away with $1.2M Blackjack Jackpot
The Lake Worth resident received an unexpected birthday present as he won the top progressive prize at Super4 Blackjack. This windfall marks the second high-profile win at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek in recent months, serving as a testament to the growing popularity of progressive jackpots across all games. The Winner...
Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 each toward recertification
MIAMI - A shocking assessment for one condominium in Miami this week.Owners are being asked to pay $175,000 each towards their 40-year recertification. This is a story we have been hearing more and more across South Florida. Residents say something isn't adding up and they are putting the blame on their homeowners' association. "I'm in shock in disbelief," said Christian Murray. Murray has lived in the Palm Bay Yacht Club condos since 2016. Now he and many other residents are worried if they'd be able to keep their homes. Background The building needs its 40 year recertification, meaning, an engineer...
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest pinpointed every state's best place to grab a slice of pizza.
Gigantic store chain opens another new location in Florida
A major store chain with hundreds of locations recently opened another new spot in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the fast-growing convenience store and gas station chain Wawa opened a new Florida location in Lake Worth, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
hopculture.com
Could Field of Beers in Jupiter, FL be the Most Unique Beer Fest on the Planet?
After ten years working in the beer industry and a lifetime of living as a beer enthusiast, it is hard for me to name a beerfest that is truly unique. It is even more difficult to think of a beer fest that leaves such a lasting impression, one I mark on my calendar and look forward to every year. It’s even odder to find a fest casually called “my favorite” by so many patrons and brewers.
OnlyInYourState
The Unassuming Florida Restaurant That Serves The Best Fried Chicken You’ve Ever Tried
Looking for a quick meal in Florida that will satisfy all your seafood and chicken cravings in one fell swoop? If you answered yes, it’s time to head over to Bud’s Chicken & Seafood in Florida. With six locations throughout South Florida, you’ll have your pick of which one to frequent. You can’t go wrong, no matter which locale you choose. Some guests have said this is the best fried chicken in Florida.
'Not your father's Boca:' Goodbye Del Boca Vista, hello Midtown Boca
There's an appetite for new sights, new restaurants and new concepts in Boca Raton. In Midtown Boca, major change is happening to cater to a younger city.
cbs12.com
Man killed by Brightline train in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after being hit by a northbound Brightline train. According to a PIO with the City of Boca Raton, it happened on Feb. 7 at 1 W Hidden Valley Blvd. The city said several witnesses were on scene and it appeared...
Glass Mansion in Jupiter, Florida, Has a Private Dock With Room for a 70-Foot Yacht
The five-bedroom home is in the high-end Admirals Cove enclave, with a pool and spa, a rooftop platform, a wine vault and a covered outdoor kitchen
8 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL - No matter where you stay - on the beach or in town - Fort Lauderdale offers plenty of great places to eat, from casual beach bars to elegant fine dining establishments. No matter what style of eater you are after, Fort Lauderdale will surely please your palate.
Police: 2 killed when high-speed commuter train hits SUV in Florida
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two people are dead after their SUV was struck by a high-speed commuter train in South Florida, authorities said. The crash occurred Wednesday night in Delray Beach, south of West Palm Beach. Witnesses told police the vehicle was on the tracks when it was hit by the southbound Brightline train, officials said. […]
Crumbling seawalls, rising seas: Fort Lauderdale crackdown on way
Own waterfront property with a failing seawall out back? This story’s for you. Maybe your seawall is cracked or crumbling. Or maybe it’s just so low that water floods your property — and your neighbors’ — at high tide. If you’ve been putting off getting a new one because of the hassle and cost, you’ll soon have good reason to escalate it to the top of your to-do list. Here’s the scoop: Fort ...
tourcounsel.com
Festival Marketplace | Shopping mall in Pompano Beach, Florida
Festival Flea Market Mall is an indoor flea market mall located in Pompano Beach, Florida. The established flea market used to be a Pompano outlet mall prior to its transformation into a flea market. Festival Flea Market Mall is now a private company established in 1991 and incorporated in Florida. Current estimates show this company employs a staff of approximately 50 to 99 employees.
Rescuers Revive Toddler After Near Drowning In West Boca Raton
CPR ADMINISTERED. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A rushed response by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue professionals averted tragedy early Saturday morning when a toddler was pulled from a swimming pool in West Boca Raton. Rescuers performed CPR and saved the toddler’s life. The […]
