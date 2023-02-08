Read full article on original website
Soldiers retrieve an explosive shell discovered at the Gettysburg Civil War SiteAndrei TapalagaGettysburg, PA
Check Out The Avalon Ale House! A Newly Transformed Hanover Institution By 3 Hogs BBQ Owner Matthew TarantinoCrazy For CouponingHanover, PA
As Inflation Costs Rise, Crazy For Couponing Aims To Educate Consumers About The Power Of CouponingCrazy For CouponingHanover, PA
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Exploring Gettysburg | America’s Defining Moment in HistoryEast Coast TravelerGettysburg, PA
Take a look inside Gettysburg’s newest museum, which tells the ‘story of the people’
The room is dark, the floors are shaking, the blinds are broken, there’s the sound of glass shattering, the sound of gunfire, and the sounds of war outside. “We must stay down here, it’s the only safe place in the house,” a man tells his family. And...
Burns highlights nation’s lows during festival
History is a tragedy, not a melodrama, a packed house at Gettysburg’s Majestic Theater learned Saturday morning at The Ken Burns Film Festival. “People are complicated,” Burns said during his first-ever film festival. Burns discussed his work with fellow filmmaker, Gettysburg native and festival director Jake Borritt after...
Main Street Gettysburg is selected to participate in pilot rural small business support program
Gettysburg, PA (February 9, 2023) – Main Street Gettysburg has been selected to participate in a new small business resiliency audit and resources pilot program. In partnership with Main Street America, Pennsylvania Downtown Center, and the PA Department of Community and Economic Development, Main Street Gettysburg will serve an important role in creating new tools to assist rural small business owners in identifying and responding to challenges. Financial support for this project comes from USDA’s Rural Business Development Grants program.
Black Balloon Day will honor loved ones lost to overdose
On the 2023 Black Balloon Day, March 6, the Adams County Overdose Awareness Taskforce (OATF) will be on Lincoln Square in Gettysburg from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to honor those lost to overdose. The event will draw attention to the tens of thousands of annual deaths related to opioid...
The calm after the filming
The Pub & Restaurant on Lincoln Square in Gettysburg was quieter than it has been for a while, as the cast and crew of “A Gettysburg Christmas” has packed up and left town. The movie, which stars Lee Majors, was filmed in and around Gettysburg over the past month.
Gettysburg sophomore competes for Team USA
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — There are a few sports you just have to wonder how people in central Pennsylvania get involved in. With, what can be a long weather, there’s a small window to water ski. However, that doesn’t stop Solie Stenger, a Gettysburg High School sophomore. Her goal is to qualify and compete for Team USA on the U17 team.
Obituary: Yuthud Russell Oberdick
YUTHUD RUSSELL OBERDICK, 79, Gettysburg PAâ¦.. a beloved high school teacher in U.S. and World History at Chantilly High School in Fairfax County, VA for 30 years, died on February 3, 2023 in Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick, Maryland after complications from gall bladder surgery. Yuthud Oberdick...
mocoshow.com
Washingtonian’s 100 “Very Best Restaurants” List Contains Five MoCo Restaurants
Washingtonian Magazine released its list of its 100 “very best restaurants” in the D.C. Metro area, the first since early 2020. The list contains a few restaurants right here in Montgomery County. Below, you’ll see the Montgomery County restaurants listed without having to sift through the ones that may be a little out of the way. On the Washingtonian’s list, the first 25 are ranked and the next 75 are listed alphabetically. Looking for other great local restaurants that may not have made this list? Our very own, Taste MoCo, had hundreds of dishes from MoCo restaurants if you’re interested in “seeing the dish.” See below:
975thefanatic.com
This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania
Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
abc27.com
Showers mainly south of Harrisburg tomorrow
Back to unseasonable warmth next week... TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Calmer. Lo 31. Winds: Light. SUNDAY: Cloudy, Showers South Of Harrisburg. Hi 45. Winds: E 5-10 mph. MONDAY: Clouds & Sun, Mild. Hi 53. Winds: W 5-10 mph. Hope you took advantage of the sunshine and seasonable temps today! Clouds will...
abc27.com
2 alarm fire destroys Adams County barn
FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire destroyed a barn in Adams County on Saturday, Feb. 11. According to Greenmount Fire company, the call came in at 11:42 a.m. to the 1300 block of Bull Frog Road and became a 2-alarm fire. Fire crews were on the scene until approximately 2 p.m.
OnlyInYourState
This Rustic Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking
Have you ever gotten into a rut when it comes to dining out? Maybe you consistently go to the same restaurants over and over again. Even though those go-to spots dish up delicious food, sometimes you need a break from the same-old same-old. Treat yourself – and your taste buds – to an old-fashioned, home-cooked meal at this country restaurant in Pennsylvania that might shoot straight to the top of your list of favorites.
Obituary: Milton ‘Babe’ Moyer
Milton D. âBabeâ Moyer, 95, Carlisle Street, Gettysburg, PA passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Gettysburg Hospital. Born Jersey Shore PA March 19 1927; parents Gordon and Eva Moyer. Graduated from Gettysburg High School class of 1946 and from Lycoming College in 1951.
wfmd.com
New Mayor Chosen In Hagerstown
City Council made that decision on Tuesday. Mayor Tekesha Martinez, Hagerstown. (Photo from City of Hagerstown) Hagerstown, Md (KM) The City of Hagerstown has a new Mayor. During a special session on Tuesday, the City Council picked first-term Councilmember Tekesha Martinez for the post. She replaces Emily Keller who stepped down to accept the job of Special Secretary of Opioid Response in Governor Wes Moore’s Administration.
Valley Health closes three more fitness centers
WINCHESTER, Va. -- Valley Health has announced the permanent closure of three more fitness centers, effective February 1, 2023. In a written statement, the health care system cited “unprecedented financial challenges related to the effects and aftereffects of the pandemic” as the reason for the closures of facilities in Front Royal, Woodstock, and Berkeley Springs, WV. These fitness centers once provided the use of state-of-the-art professional equipment, fitness classes, personal training and massage.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County town ends prohibition on backyard chickens
POOLESVILLE, Md. - A town in Montgomery County will be allowing residents to keep chickens on their property. Poolesville in Montgomery County passed an ordinance this week that reverses the prohibition on being able to keep chickens in your backyard. While the county as a whole allows chickens to be...
fox5dc.com
Catoctin High School track star disqualified from race for celebrating
LANDOVER, Md. - It was a disqualification in Hagerstown that’s been the talk of the running world this week. Last Saturday, Catoctin High School standout Brody Buffington wrapped up the 300-meter regional championship at Hagerstown Community College. The other two racers in the heat were both teammates. Video appears...
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.
