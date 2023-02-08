The 7th grade Lady Bears saw their season come to a close as they lost a heartbreaker to the Twinsburg Tigers

North Royalton and Hudson always battle out tough games. Earlier in the season Bears came out on top. This past Tuesday, February 7 Hudson got us by 2. Great game despite losing 58-60. Escano lead the offense with 22, Gambino 14, Kandola 10, Lakatos 5, Ghobrial 4 and Kafantaris 3.

NORTH ROYALTON, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO