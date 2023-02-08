Read full article on original website
Austintown Fitch adds 11-time State Champions to football schedule
This will mark the first ever regular season matchup between the Falcons and Wildcats
Record broken: 68 degrees makes Thursday the warmest early-February day in the last 85 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s official. You’ve likely never experienced a warmer day in Cleveland this early in February. The temperature climbed well above predictions to hit 68 degrees Thursday afternoon, setting a record for the date and also marking the warmest early-February day in the city for as long as records have been kept at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
Cleveland Jewish News
Corky & Lenny’s co-founder Kaden recalled as ‘an icon and a legend’
Among many qualities, Lenny Kaden, a co-founder of Corky & Lenny’s, will be remembered for his love of family, dedication to his community and sense of humor. He died Feb. 5 at age 92. Kaden and Corky Kurland, who died in 2011, opened Corky and Lenny’s restaurant in 1956...
Confederate flag displayed at Akron school
The display included a Confederate Flag background with photos on it.
The other day, since it was a cold day - like, a teeth-chattering, whole-body-shivering kind of cold - I was in the mood for a nice hot bowl of soup. As a resident of a westside suburb, I admit I don't often venture to the eastside. I don't particularly like driving, and I try to avoid long car drives as much as possible. Also, have you seen the price of gas nowadays?
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If you're in the mood for some tasty corned beef, you should check out these local joints in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're craving corned beef, you can't go wrong with this pub in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood. Check out their hot corned beef sandwiches, which include slices of their house-prepared corned beef plus Swiss cheese between toasted slices of rye bread. They also have great Reubens; in addition to Swiss and corned beef, the Reubens come with sauerkraut and Russian dressing. They also offer egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss. Customers also enjoy their corned beef boxty (an Irish potato pancake that's folded over and filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing).
Suspect in murder of Bedford 13-year-old arrested in Georgia
The man suspected of murdering a 13-year-old and injuring a 15-year-old in Bedford last month has been arrested in Georgia.
OnlyInYourState
This Marvelous 0.4-Mile Trail Near Cleveland Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
Think you’ve done it all in terms of Northeast Ohio hiking? Think again. Even the most seasoned local travel expert has surprises awaiting them in this area, as its diversity knows no bounds. From the concrete jungle of Cleveland’s streets to rural farmland and scenes of suburbia, there’s a plethora of lifestyles here… and they’re surrounded by natural landscapes hiding secrets. Don’t believe it? Well, we’re going to take a visit to a little-known waterfall near Cleveland that is so isolated that it doesn’t even have a name. Take a look:
I-Team gets results at Hopkins on human trafficking
The I-Team began investigating what could be done to help. Then we went straight to the acting director of Hopkins Airport.
Cleveland Scene
Photos From Cleveland Vibes' Sushi & Singles at Jade
Cleveland Vibes presented a Valentine's Day social mixer at Jade Steak and Sushi on Flats East Bank. Here's what we saw.
Ten Northeast Ohio movie theaters have closed since the start of the pandemic
Seven years after LeBron James enjoyed the Akron movie premiere of "Trainwreck," the Regal Montrose in Copley Township is slated to close as part of a bankruptcy with parent company Cineworld.
3 more Ohio Bed, Bath & Beyond locations added to closures
Two more Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond locations have been added to the list of stores within the company that are closing.
Chronicle-Telegram
Four Northwood students charged in fight, teachers assaulted
ELYRIA — Four Northwood Middle School students are facing juvenile charges after a fight that took place Thursday morning in which two teachers were assaulted, Elyria police said Friday. In an email, Elyria police said the fight took place about 11:35 a.m. between four girls in the eighth grade...
Now Open: Winking Lizard in the AECOM Building Downtown
The opening comes on the heels of closures at the Galleria and Gateway District
tourcounsel.com
Summit Mall | Shopping mall in Fairlawn, Ohio
Summit Mall is a one-story, 850,000-square-foot (79,000 m2) enclosed shopping mall located at 3265 W. Market Street in the Akron suburb of Fairlawn and with the closing of both Chapel Hill Mall and Rolling Acres Mall, is the only remaining mall in Summit County. Edward J. DeBartolo Sr.'s DeBartolo Corporation...
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
If you're in the Akron area, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you want a tasty burger, you can't go wrong with Lock 15. Check out their Lock 15 burger, which has a beef patty, lettuce, red onion, house pickles, cheddar cheese, and confit tomato aioli between brioche buns. Customers also enjoy the black and blue burger, which is topped with arugula, red wine onions, gorgonzola, and bacon. They also offer a gluten-free bun. If you have room for dessert, check out the carrot cake, chocolate silk pie, or panna cotta.
PHOTOS: 2 seriously injured in fiery crash in Parma
Responders had to use hydraulics to cut a 19-year-old man from his wrecked vehicle after it caught fire Thursday afternoon.
Cleveland tobacco business ready to lawyer up if city passes tobacco ban
The latest tobacco ban proposal by Cleveland city leaders would include a tobacco retail license and the halt of all flavored tobacco product sales, including menthol cigarettes.
Woman fatally shot in Cleveland Wednesday; suspect identified, police say
The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old woman that happened Wednesday in the city's North Collinwood neighborhood.
Unseasonable weather puts ice fishing on hold: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northern Ohio’s ice fishing season should have been buoyed by winter rainbow trout stockings in the ponds and lakes of the the Cleveland Metroparks last Monday. The stockings were right on schedule, but Mother Nature effectively pulled the plug on the ice fishing weather. The...
