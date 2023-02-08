ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, OH

Cleveland.com

Record broken: 68 degrees makes Thursday the warmest early-February day in the last 85 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s official. You’ve likely never experienced a warmer day in Cleveland this early in February. The temperature climbed well above predictions to hit 68 degrees Thursday afternoon, setting a record for the date and also marking the warmest early-February day in the city for as long as records have been kept at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, Ohio

The other day, since it was a cold day - like, a teeth-chattering, whole-body-shivering kind of cold - I was in the mood for a nice hot bowl of soup. As a resident of a westside suburb, I admit I don't often venture to the eastside. I don't particularly like driving, and I try to avoid long car drives as much as possible. Also, have you seen the price of gas nowadays?
WILLOUGHBY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

If you're in the mood for some tasty corned beef, you should check out these local joints in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're craving corned beef, you can't go wrong with this pub in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood. Check out their hot corned beef sandwiches, which include slices of their house-prepared corned beef plus Swiss cheese between toasted slices of rye bread. They also have great Reubens; in addition to Swiss and corned beef, the Reubens come with sauerkraut and Russian dressing. They also offer egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss. Customers also enjoy their corned beef boxty (an Irish potato pancake that's folded over and filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing).
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyInYourState

This Marvelous 0.4-Mile Trail Near Cleveland Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall

Think you’ve done it all in terms of Northeast Ohio hiking? Think again. Even the most seasoned local travel expert has surprises awaiting them in this area, as its diversity knows no bounds. From the concrete jungle of Cleveland’s streets to rural farmland and scenes of suburbia, there’s a plethora of lifestyles here… and they’re surrounded by natural landscapes hiding secrets. Don’t believe it? Well, we’re going to take a visit to a little-known waterfall near Cleveland that is so isolated that it doesn’t even have a name. Take a look:
CLEVELAND, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Four Northwood students charged in fight, teachers assaulted

ELYRIA — Four Northwood Middle School students are facing juvenile charges after a fight that took place Thursday morning in which two teachers were assaulted, Elyria police said Friday. In an email, Elyria police said the fight took place about 11:35 a.m. between four girls in the eighth grade...
ELYRIA, OH
tourcounsel.com

Summit Mall | Shopping mall in Fairlawn, Ohio

Summit Mall is a one-story, 850,000-square-foot (79,000 m2) enclosed shopping mall located at 3265 W. Market Street in the Akron suburb of Fairlawn and with the closing of both Chapel Hill Mall and Rolling Acres Mall, is the only remaining mall in Summit County. Edward J. DeBartolo Sr.'s DeBartolo Corporation...
FAIRLAWN, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

If you're in the Akron area, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you want a tasty burger, you can't go wrong with Lock 15. Check out their Lock 15 burger, which has a beef patty, lettuce, red onion, house pickles, cheddar cheese, and confit tomato aioli between brioche buns. Customers also enjoy the black and blue burger, which is topped with arugula, red wine onions, gorgonzola, and bacon. They also offer a gluten-free bun. If you have room for dessert, check out the carrot cake, chocolate silk pie, or panna cotta.
AKRON, OH

