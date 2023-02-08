Read full article on original website
Sheriff’s office to hold memorial ride for fallen sergeant
Family of woman who died in KPD custody ‘shocked’ to learn of her death
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News is learning more about the woman who died in Knoxville police custody from a family member. On Sunday, KPD officers responded to a call at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center because Lisa, who was recently discharged from the hospital, refused to leave. The officers arrested her for trespassing. While in the back of the car, the 60-year-old woman became unresponsive and died Monday evening at Fort Sanders.
Boy surprised by Loudon Co. officers for birthday
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blake Baker turned 9 years old and had some special guests surprise him for his birthday party on Saturday. Deputies from Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Lenoir City Police Department visited the SnoBiz to wish the boy a happy birthday. LCSO...
Couple takes engagement pictures at UT staple where it all started
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A couple took their engagement pictures where their romance started, Gus’s Good Time Deli. Katie Overton was a senior at the University of Tennessee in 2016 when she went out with her friends to grab a bite to eat on the eve of the first football game of the season.
Kyle speaks to Northview Primary
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Northview Primary in Sevier County has a full broadcasting club. The kids have a chance to make videos about the school. On Friday, I had a chance to visit the school and talk about weather forecasting and how I got a start in broadcasting. Thank you...
Knox Pride Festival to be cancelled if drag show bill becomes law
Knox Pride has responded to the passing of a bill that seeks ban drag shows in specific areas, with the CEO calling it a direct attack against the LGBTQ community.
Blount County and Blount Memorial Hospital trapped in legal battle over property
Blount Memorial Hospital sued Blount County and the Blount County Mayor in Chancery Court. This week, the county responded.
Established Knoxville ophthalmology practice expands its services with a new doctor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb 10, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Drs. Campbell, Cunningham, Taylor & Haun, a leading eye care provider in East Tennessee, recently expanded its team of skilled medical professionals with the addition of General Ophthalmologist Andrew Johnston, M.D., to offer its growing patient base even more options for top-rate eye care.
Knox County middle school students win science competition
8-year-old girl makes cookies & cocoa to benefit local animal shelter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A conversation struck between a hair salon owner and a client during a color session led to a fundraiser for Young-WiIliams Animal Shelter. Emily Cooper, 8, and her friends spent days baking cookies and making hot cocoa all so they could raise money for the animals without a home.
3 Austin-East students surprised with University of Tennessee scholarships
Three seniors at Austin-East Magnet High School were offered scholarships to the University of Tennessee, Knoxville on Wednesday.
Typo made 40 years ago causes Oak Ridge widow to face surprise charge for burial
The widow of a Korean War veteran was distressed to learn there had been a misunderstanding with one of the pre-need funeral arrangements they had taken out.
First Tennessee Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box will open in East Tennessee, according to an announcement made Friday. A Safe Haven Baby Box provides a monitored, safe way for mothers who are unable to raise a child to surrender their baby. Baby Boxes are normally installed...
Blount County DA to pursue max penalties for evading police
Blount County DA to pursue max penalties for evading …. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6...
Parents advocating for ABA Therapy in Knox County Schools
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parents asked Knox County Schools officials to allow a therapy called Applied Behavior Analysis to help students diagnosed with autism. A group of mothers spoke out about KCS blocking ABA therapy from being provided in classrooms at the KCS Board of Education meeting. ABA therapy is...
3 students arrested, adding to the list of threat charges in Knox County
Three students were arrested on charges of threats made against Knox County Schools this week.
Woman dead in Roane County shooting
Roane County says a shooting overnight has left a woman dead a man in custody. Roane County says a shooting overnight has left a woman dead a man in custody. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE...
Woman Killed, Deputies Shot At
Deputies responded to a reported shooting at a home on De Armond Road in Kingston around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Two victims were shot, and one was killed. She was identified by police as 24-year-old Deetta Weaver. Woman Killed, Deputies Shot At. Deputies responded to a reported shooting at a home...
Man shoots at deputies, kills woman in standoff, Roane Co. sheriff says
