Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Sheriff’s office to hold memorial ride for fallen sergeant

Tennessee plays two more games on Saturday, beginning at 4 p.m. ET against South Alabama. Blake Baker turned 9 years old and had some special guests for his birthday party. Knox County middle school students win science competition.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Family of woman who died in KPD custody ‘shocked’ to learn of her death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News is learning more about the woman who died in Knoxville police custody from a family member. On Sunday, KPD officers responded to a call at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center because Lisa, who was recently discharged from the hospital, refused to leave. The officers arrested her for trespassing. While in the back of the car, the 60-year-old woman became unresponsive and died Monday evening at Fort Sanders.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Boy surprised by Loudon Co. officers for birthday

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blake Baker turned 9 years old and had some special guests surprise him for his birthday party on Saturday. Deputies from Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Lenoir City Police Department visited the SnoBiz to wish the boy a happy birthday. LCSO...
LENOIR CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Couple takes engagement pictures at UT staple where it all started

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A couple took their engagement pictures where their romance started, Gus’s Good Time Deli. Katie Overton was a senior at the University of Tennessee in 2016 when she went out with her friends to grab a bite to eat on the eve of the first football game of the season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Kyle speaks to Northview Primary

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Northview Primary in Sevier County has a full broadcasting club. The kids have a chance to make videos about the school. On Friday, I had a chance to visit the school and talk about weather forecasting and how I got a start in broadcasting. Thank you...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
californianewswire.com

Established Knoxville ophthalmology practice expands its services with a new doctor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb 10, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Drs. Campbell, Cunningham, Taylor & Haun, a leading eye care provider in East Tennessee, recently expanded its team of skilled medical professionals with the addition of General Ophthalmologist Andrew Johnston, M.D., to offer its growing patient base even more options for top-rate eye care.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox County middle school students win science competition

Knox County middle school students win science competition
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

8-year-old girl makes cookies & cocoa to benefit local animal shelter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A conversation struck between a hair salon owner and a client during a color session led to a fundraiser for Young-WiIliams Animal Shelter. Emily Cooper, 8, and her friends spent days baking cookies and making hot cocoa all so they could raise money for the animals without a home.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

First Tennessee Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box will open in East Tennessee, according to an announcement made Friday. A Safe Haven Baby Box provides a monitored, safe way for mothers who are unable to raise a child to surrender their baby. Baby Boxes are normally installed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Parents advocating for ABA Therapy in Knox County Schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parents asked Knox County Schools officials to allow a therapy called Applied Behavior Analysis to help students diagnosed with autism. A group of mothers spoke out about KCS blocking ABA therapy from being provided in classrooms at the KCS Board of Education meeting. ABA therapy is...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Woman dead in Roane County shooting

Roane County says a shooting overnight has left a woman dead a man in custody. Roane County says a shooting overnight has left a woman dead a man in custody. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Woman Killed, Deputies Shot At

Deputies responded to a reported shooting at a home on De Armond Road in Kingston around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Two victims were shot, and one was killed. She was identified by police as 24-year-old Deetta Weaver. Woman Killed, Deputies Shot At. Deputies responded to a reported shooting at a home...
KINGSTON, TN

