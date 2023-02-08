ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consequence

CNET

The Absolute Best Horror Movies on HBO Max

Need a new horror movie to watch? If you're an HBO Max subscriber, you have access to an incredible selection of creepy, spooky, grisly and grimy movies you can watch whenever. The best scary movies on the streaming service range from certified classics like The Exorcist to more recent entries like The Menu and Barbarian.
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix

In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
digitalspy.com

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie, You Hurt My Feelings, has received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. You Hurt My Feelings is the new film by Nicole Holofcener. The picture follows a novelist (Louis-Dreyfus), whose longstanding marriage is suddenly thrown into turmoil when she hears her husband's honest opinion of her new book.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Gladiator’ Sequel Lands 2024 Release Date

Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel has landed a 2024 release date. The action movie will hit theaters Nov. 22, 2024 via Paramount. The project is a follow-up to Scott’s best picture-winning 2000 feature, which followed Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe), a former general who is forced into being a common gladiator under the rule of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), a patricidal self-appointed Emperor of Rome. According to previous reports, the sequel’s story will center on Lucius, the son of Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen, and the nephew of Phoenix’s Commodus. The project is currently untitled. More from The Hollywood ReporterIreland Smashes Oscar...
AOL Corp

Jamie Lee Curtis Makes Major Career Announcement and Fans Are Losing It

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links." Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, just announced a new exciting career move. She revealed on Instagram that she will be a part of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Kay Scarpetta alongside Nicole Kidman. “I couldn't...
wegotthiscovered.com

A bone-chilling new horror movie is coming to make you too afraid to ever visit a carnival again

Over the years, the versatile horror genre has featured a wild variety of different settings. From spooky haunted houses to abandoned psychiatric hospitals, each divine setting attracts a separate group of genre fanatics. Although, as a way to constantly expand the collective catalog and introduce new concepts, a new horror movie has promised to steer away from traditional settings and offer up a stomach-turning extravaganza that will make you completely terrified of clowns, fair snacks, and carnivals.
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Jeff Hephner Boards Benedict Cumberbatch Netflix Series ‘Eric’

EXCLUSIVE: Chicago Fire star Jeff Hephner has boarded Abi Morgan’s Benedict Cumberbatch-starring Netflix UK series Eric. Hephner will play Richard Castillo, a charismatic, affluent politician who works for the Mayor’s Advisory Council on Motion Pictures and Television. He joins a cast featuring Cumberbatch and the likes of Gaby Hoffman, McKinley Belcher III, Dan Fogler and Phoebe Nicholls for the six-parter, which is being produced by Chernobyl indie Sister. Eric follows Vincent Anderson (Cumberbatch), a grief-stricken puppeteer on a leading TV show whose young boy goes missing and who finds solace through his friendship with the titular character, the monster that lives under his son’s bed. The Split scribe Morgan’s Little Chick...
TEXAS STATE
Gizmodo

A New Stephen King Movie Is Shifting to Theaters From Streaming

In what’s becoming a welcome trend, another genre movie that was originally slated to go directly to streaming is coming to theaters first. It happened with Blue Beetle, Smile, and Evil Dead Rise, and now, it’s happening with The Boogeyman. Based on a Stephen King short story from...
ComicBook

Babylon Featurette Highlights the Magic of Margot Robbie (Exclusive)

Of the many things that earned Babylon praise, Margot Robbie's performance as Nellie LaRoy was a standout element, with her work on the project not only impressing her costars, but with the opportunity also offering Robbie the chance to embrace a character she connected with on deeply personal levels. In a new featurette honoring the film's release on home video, you can learn more about Robbie taking on the role of Nellie and the impact the role had on both the actor and her costars. Check out the exclusive featurette above and grab Babylon on Digital HD and Premium VOD on today and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on March 21st.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Toy Story,’ ‘Frozen’ and ‘Zootopia’ Sequels in the Works, Says Bob Iger

Disney is doubling down on its animated franchises. Disney CEO Bob Iger teased that more installments are in the works for Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia. On an earnings call Wednesday, Iger told investors these future films were an example of how “we are leaning into our unrivaled brands.” Throughout the call, he stressed again and again the importance of curating the company’s marquee brands and franchises.More from The Hollywood ReporterThat Was My Idea! How Hollywood Is Avoiding Story Theft ClaimsTom Hanks Reacts to Tim Allen's 'Lightyear' Absence: "I Don't Understand That"Tim Allen Addresses 'Lightyear' Debate: "I Wish There Was a Better...
game-news24.com

Toy Story 5 and More Big Sequels are currently in development at Disney

Bob Iger, current CEO of Walt Disney Company, had a phone call full of news about the Future of Mickey’s House. Although much of it was positive, like the fact that there will be massive layoffs, Iger tried to minimize the overall reaction by stating there’s a large sequel, which is toy story 5 and Frozen 3 and Zootopia 2.
