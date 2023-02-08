Read full article on original website
Related
Tim Allen Responds After Disney Officially Announces Toy Story 5 Will Go To Infinity And Beyond
After Disney announced Toy Story 5, Tim Allen responded to playing Buzz Lightyear again.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
CNET
The Absolute Best Horror Movies on HBO Max
Need a new horror movie to watch? If you're an HBO Max subscriber, you have access to an incredible selection of creepy, spooky, grisly and grimy movies you can watch whenever. The best scary movies on the streaming service range from certified classics like The Exorcist to more recent entries like The Menu and Barbarian.
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
digitalspy.com
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie, You Hurt My Feelings, has received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. You Hurt My Feelings is the new film by Nicole Holofcener. The picture follows a novelist (Louis-Dreyfus), whose longstanding marriage is suddenly thrown into turmoil when she hears her husband's honest opinion of her new book.
Titanic Ending Explained: What Happens To Jack, Rose, And The Heart Of The Ocean
Need a refresher on the Titanic ending? Look no further...
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Pratt is already being touted as Zachary Levi’s Shazam replacement in James Gunn’s DCU, because of course he is
And so it begins. In the fallout surrounding what many have taken as an anti-vaccination tweet, many are calling for the replacement of Zachary Levi in the Shazam! franchise. And one of the front-runners to take up the mantle of the World’s Mightiest Mortal is everyone’s favorite voice actor, Chris Pratt.
‘Gladiator’ Sequel Lands 2024 Release Date
Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel has landed a 2024 release date. The action movie will hit theaters Nov. 22, 2024 via Paramount. The project is a follow-up to Scott’s best picture-winning 2000 feature, which followed Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe), a former general who is forced into being a common gladiator under the rule of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), a patricidal self-appointed Emperor of Rome. According to previous reports, the sequel’s story will center on Lucius, the son of Lucilla, played by Connie Nielsen, and the nephew of Phoenix’s Commodus. The project is currently untitled. More from The Hollywood ReporterIreland Smashes Oscar...
AOL Corp
Jamie Lee Curtis Makes Major Career Announcement and Fans Are Losing It
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links." Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, just announced a new exciting career move. She revealed on Instagram that she will be a part of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Kay Scarpetta alongside Nicole Kidman. “I couldn't...
wegotthiscovered.com
A bone-chilling new horror movie is coming to make you too afraid to ever visit a carnival again
Over the years, the versatile horror genre has featured a wild variety of different settings. From spooky haunted houses to abandoned psychiatric hospitals, each divine setting attracts a separate group of genre fanatics. Although, as a way to constantly expand the collective catalog and introduce new concepts, a new horror movie has promised to steer away from traditional settings and offer up a stomach-turning extravaganza that will make you completely terrified of clowns, fair snacks, and carnivals.
‘Chicago Fire’ Star Jeff Hephner Boards Benedict Cumberbatch Netflix Series ‘Eric’
EXCLUSIVE: Chicago Fire star Jeff Hephner has boarded Abi Morgan’s Benedict Cumberbatch-starring Netflix UK series Eric. Hephner will play Richard Castillo, a charismatic, affluent politician who works for the Mayor’s Advisory Council on Motion Pictures and Television. He joins a cast featuring Cumberbatch and the likes of Gaby Hoffman, McKinley Belcher III, Dan Fogler and Phoebe Nicholls for the six-parter, which is being produced by Chernobyl indie Sister. Eric follows Vincent Anderson (Cumberbatch), a grief-stricken puppeteer on a leading TV show whose young boy goes missing and who finds solace through his friendship with the titular character, the monster that lives under his son’s bed. The Split scribe Morgan’s Little Chick...
Gizmodo
A New Stephen King Movie Is Shifting to Theaters From Streaming
In what’s becoming a welcome trend, another genre movie that was originally slated to go directly to streaming is coming to theaters first. It happened with Blue Beetle, Smile, and Evil Dead Rise, and now, it’s happening with The Boogeyman. Based on a Stephen King short story from...
Vin Diesel wants 'Avengers' star Robert Downey Jr. in 'Fast and Furious 11' as a villain 'promoting AI and driverless cars'
Vin Diesel said the character he wants "Avengers" star Robert Downey Jr. to play is working on AI and has the opposite mentality to Dom Toretto.
ComicBook
Babylon Featurette Highlights the Magic of Margot Robbie (Exclusive)
Of the many things that earned Babylon praise, Margot Robbie's performance as Nellie LaRoy was a standout element, with her work on the project not only impressing her costars, but with the opportunity also offering Robbie the chance to embrace a character she connected with on deeply personal levels. In a new featurette honoring the film's release on home video, you can learn more about Robbie taking on the role of Nellie and the impact the role had on both the actor and her costars. Check out the exclusive featurette above and grab Babylon on Digital HD and Premium VOD on today and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on March 21st.
‘Toy Story,’ ‘Frozen’ and ‘Zootopia’ Sequels in the Works, Says Bob Iger
Disney is doubling down on its animated franchises. Disney CEO Bob Iger teased that more installments are in the works for Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia. On an earnings call Wednesday, Iger told investors these future films were an example of how “we are leaning into our unrivaled brands.” Throughout the call, he stressed again and again the importance of curating the company’s marquee brands and franchises.More from The Hollywood ReporterThat Was My Idea! How Hollywood Is Avoiding Story Theft ClaimsTom Hanks Reacts to Tim Allen's 'Lightyear' Absence: "I Don't Understand That"Tim Allen Addresses 'Lightyear' Debate: "I Wish There Was a Better...
Dwayne Johnson Reveals 'Big Problem' In Hairy New Behind-The-Scenes Pic
He promised the monsters in his upcoming action movie "Red One" will be "quite spectacular."
Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, and a Toy Goat Cover Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers”: Watch
Kevin Bacon can buy himself flowers. The actor took to his social media today, along with his wife Kyra Sedgwick, to cover Miley Cyrus’ smash hit “Flowers” — featuring the stylings of a screaming toy goat. For the uninitiated, Bacon has been posting videos of himself...
Dream Wife Announce New Album Social Lubrication, Share “Hot (Don’t Date a Musician)”: Stream
Dream Wife are returning this spring with their new album Social Lubrication, due out via Lucky Number on June 9th. Ahead of its release, the London-based rock trio are today offering some sage advice with the new single “Hot (Don’t Date a Musician).”. Dream Wife — composed of...
game-news24.com
Toy Story 5 and More Big Sequels are currently in development at Disney
Bob Iger, current CEO of Walt Disney Company, had a phone call full of news about the Future of Mickey’s House. Although much of it was positive, like the fact that there will be massive layoffs, Iger tried to minimize the overall reaction by stating there’s a large sequel, which is toy story 5 and Frozen 3 and Zootopia 2.
To infinity and 'Toy Story 5'! Tim Allen confirms return as Buzz Lightyear
Tim Allen said he will reprise his role as Buzz Lightyear for the upcoming Disney and Pixar film 'Toy Story 5.'
Consequence
Chicago, IL
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.https://consequenceofsound.net/
Comments / 0