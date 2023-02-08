Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Tentative timeline for new LCSD1 elementary school released
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1 has released a tentative timeline and information about its newest addition, Coyote Ridge Elementary. The school, which is located at Powderhouse and Carlson, is slated to open in 2024. It will be open for. fifth- and sixth-grade students in August 2024.
capcity.news
Cameron Moyte named Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cameron Moyte, an 11th-grade student at Central High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Feb. 13. She was nominated by the selection committee for setting a great example in both academics and character for...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (2/2/23–2/3/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Feb. 2 through Feb. 3. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Stores On Long List Of Bed, Bath & Beyond Closures
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Shoppers were few and far between at the Bed, Bath & Beyond store in Cheyenne late Thursday afternoon, where a storewide discount of 10% has been placed on all merchandise as part of a liquidation for the big-box store. “I’m looking...
whereverfamily.com
10 Exciting Events Coming to Cheyenne, Wyoming, in 2023
Allocate time for family travel in Cheyenne, Wyoming, this year, as the city hosts many festivals and events for visitors of all ages. Here are 10 events happening in Cheyenne in 2023:. This May, Depot Days celebrates the history of the United States’ railroad capital, highlighting local attractions and festivities....
Cheyenne Frontier Days airshow canceled after loss of Thunderbirds
The 2023 Wings Over Warren airshow in Cheyenne, Wyo., has been canceled after the loss of its headline act. The 90th Missile Wing announced this summer's airshow will not take place after the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team canceled its appearance. The Thunderbirds determined that performing in Cheyenne "carries too much risk with lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby," F.E. Warren Air Force Base announced. The airshow, which typically takes place during Cheyenne Frontier Days, had been scheduled for July 26. The Thunderbirds have been a staple of Cheyenne Frontier Days since their first demonstration in 1953. The team did not fly in 2020 due to cases of COVID-19 in the flight team. Read more at 9news.com.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne evokes thoughts of cowboys, railroads, and the great outdoors for Wyoming visitors. While today's Cheyenne has retained that vibe, it has more to offer!. Cheyenne is Wyoming's capital and largest city. It is also the county seat of Laramie County. Residents named the city after the Cheyenne tribe of...
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne seeks landowners interested in environmental site assessment
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne is seeking landowners within the West Edge Area who are interested in having a qualified environmental professional complete Phase I and/or Phase II Environmental Site Assessments on their properties. These assessments could help facilitate sale, expansion, or redevelopment and will be completed...
police1.com
Wyo. officers use $345K grant to curb recidivism in substance abuse users
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It's frustrating for police to arrest a person for drug charges only to have to arrest the same person the very next day for the same charge. Police in Cheyenne, Wyo., have a new weapon against having to arrest the same people over and over: The Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program (LEAD) consists of a partnership of the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, the Cheyenne Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff's Office and Tyler Technologies.
Wyoming DCI Asks For Info On 20-Year-Old Unsolved Homicide Case
20 years after the body of a 32-year-old Cheyenne woman was found in Colorado, officials with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation say they are continuing to work the case. They are also hoping people with information on the homicide will come forward. That's according to a Wednesday DCI news...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (2/9/23–2/10/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Greater Cheyenne Greenway to experience temporary closure
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Due to the construction of the new fire station on Converse Avenue, a temporary closure of the Greenway trail, which runs parallel to the construction site, will be closed. As contractors work to install sewer lines, a closure will be set in place from the west...
WATCH: Here’s What WHP Troopers Are Dealing With Near Pine Bluffs
Winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of miles of highway in southeast Wyoming, and the Department of Transportation says it could be late this afternoon before crews get things back open. According to a WYDOT District 1 Facebook post, conditions in eastern Laramie County have deteriorated horribly. "Our...
Safety Concerns Spur Closure of Pedestrian Bridge in Cheyenne
Structural safety concerns have forced the Wyoming Department of Transportation to temporarily close the Western Hills Boulevard pedestrian bridge over Interstate 25 in Cheyenne. WYDOT spokeswoman Andrea Staley says the bridge, which provides a protected crossing for Jessup Elementary School, McCormick Junior High School, and Central High School students, was...
1 Dead After Snowmobile Crash in Southeast Wyoming’s Snowy Range
A man is dead following a snowmobile crash in southeast Wyoming's Snowy Range, the Albany County Sheriff's Office says. According to a department Facebook post, first responders were called to the Snowies around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, for a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries. "Upon arrival, first...
DKG 39th Annual Used Book Sale to be held at Frontier Mall
A table of books sits inside the old Big Lots during DKG's 38th Annual Book SalePhoto by- Optopolis. It's once again that time of the year- the time of DKG's Annual Used Book Sale! This is the 39th year of running the sale, and this year, it will be in various spaces in the Frontier Mall. There are also several places throughout the capital city where you can drop off books.
oilcity.news
Elderly man dies in crash on I-80; Laramie trooper injured
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An elderly man succumbed to injuries after crashing his car into a Laramie-based Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper and a large tow truck on Interstate 80 on Saturday afternoon. On Feb. 4 at 2:20 p.m., the trooper and a large tow truck were parked on I-80 at...
Cheyenne Frontier Days Night Shows To Be Announced March 2
Cheyenne Frontier Days Officials say they will be announcing their 2023 night show lineup on March 2. Tickets will go on sale on March 15, according to a news release. But it looks like Zach Bryan will be appearing this year, according to the release:. ''Speaking of tickets... here’s an...
Cheyenne Police Identify Theft Suspect in Mere Hours Using Facebook
Followers of the Cheyenne Police Department's Facebook page have come through once again, this time helping to identify a suspect in a trailer theft. The department, at 12:18 p.m. on Thursday, posted a picture of the suspect behind the wheel of a red pear-colored Ram 1500 Crew Cab with two different wheels asking for the public's help in identifying him, and within two hours had a name.
Body recovered from river in Fort Collins
Poudre Fire is working to recover the body.
