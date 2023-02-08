ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

Tentative timeline for new LCSD1 elementary school released

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1 has released a tentative timeline and information about its newest addition, Coyote Ridge Elementary. The school, which is located at Powderhouse and Carlson, is slated to open in 2024. It will be open for. fifth- and sixth-grade students in August 2024.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (2/2/23–2/3/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Feb. 2 through Feb. 3. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Stores On Long List Of Bed, Bath & Beyond Closures

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Shoppers were few and far between at the Bed, Bath & Beyond store in Cheyenne late Thursday afternoon, where a storewide discount of 10% has been placed on all merchandise as part of a liquidation for the big-box store. “I’m looking...
WYOMING STATE
whereverfamily.com

10 Exciting Events Coming to Cheyenne, Wyoming, in 2023

Allocate time for family travel in Cheyenne, Wyoming, this year, as the city hosts many festivals and events for visitors of all ages. Here are 10 events happening in Cheyenne in 2023:. This May, Depot Days celebrates the history of the United States’ railroad capital, highlighting local attractions and festivities....
CHEYENNE, WY
The Denver Gazette

Cheyenne Frontier Days airshow canceled after loss of Thunderbirds

The 2023 Wings Over Warren airshow in Cheyenne, Wyo., has been canceled after the loss of its headline act. The 90th Missile Wing announced this summer's airshow will not take place after the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team canceled its appearance. The Thunderbirds determined that performing in Cheyenne "carries too much risk with lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby," F.E. Warren Air Force Base announced. The airshow, which typically takes place during Cheyenne Frontier Days, had been scheduled for July 26. The Thunderbirds have been a staple of Cheyenne Frontier Days since their first demonstration in 1953. The team did not fly in 2020 due to cases of COVID-19 in the flight team. Read more at 9news.com.
CHEYENNE, WY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne evokes thoughts of cowboys, railroads, and the great outdoors for Wyoming visitors. While today's Cheyenne has retained that vibe, it has more to offer!. Cheyenne is Wyoming's capital and largest city. It is also the county seat of Laramie County. Residents named the city after the Cheyenne tribe of...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

City of Cheyenne seeks landowners interested in environmental site assessment

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne is seeking landowners within the West Edge Area who are interested in having a qualified environmental professional complete Phase I and/or Phase II Environmental Site Assessments on their properties. These assessments could help facilitate sale, expansion, or redevelopment and will be completed...
CHEYENNE, WY
police1.com

Wyo. officers use $345K grant to curb recidivism in substance abuse users

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It's frustrating for police to arrest a person for drug charges only to have to arrest the same person the very next day for the same charge. Police in Cheyenne, Wyo., have a new weapon against having to arrest the same people over and over: The Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program (LEAD) consists of a partnership of the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, the Cheyenne Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff's Office and Tyler Technologies.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (2/9/23–2/10/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Greater Cheyenne Greenway to experience temporary closure

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Due to the construction of the new fire station on Converse Avenue, a temporary closure of the Greenway trail, which runs parallel to the construction site, will be closed. As contractors work to install sewer lines, a closure will be set in place from the west...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Safety Concerns Spur Closure of Pedestrian Bridge in Cheyenne

Structural safety concerns have forced the Wyoming Department of Transportation to temporarily close the Western Hills Boulevard pedestrian bridge over Interstate 25 in Cheyenne. WYDOT spokeswoman Andrea Staley says the bridge, which provides a protected crossing for Jessup Elementary School, McCormick Junior High School, and Central High School students, was...
CHEYENNE, WY
Optopolis

DKG 39th Annual Used Book Sale to be held at Frontier Mall

A table of books sits inside the old Big Lots during DKG's 38th Annual Book SalePhoto by- Optopolis. It's once again that time of the year- the time of DKG's Annual Used Book Sale! This is the 39th year of running the sale, and this year, it will be in various spaces in the Frontier Mall. There are also several places throughout the capital city where you can drop off books.
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Elderly man dies in crash on I-80; Laramie trooper injured

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An elderly man succumbed to injuries after crashing his car into a Laramie-based Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper and a large tow truck on Interstate 80 on Saturday afternoon. On Feb. 4 at 2:20 p.m., the trooper and a large tow truck were parked on I-80 at...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Police Identify Theft Suspect in Mere Hours Using Facebook

Followers of the Cheyenne Police Department's Facebook page have come through once again, this time helping to identify a suspect in a trailer theft. The department, at 12:18 p.m. on Thursday, posted a picture of the suspect behind the wheel of a red pear-colored Ram 1500 Crew Cab with two different wheels asking for the public's help in identifying him, and within two hours had a name.
CHEYENNE, WY

