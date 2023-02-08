ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

S.C. man allegedly killed his elderly mother with table leg

truecrimedaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kwkeu_0kh3mpjB00

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old man was arrested in North Carolina after allegedly beating his 82-year-old mother to death with a table leg.

On Monday, Feb. 6, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard, where they found the unresponsive victim.

WYFF-TV reports investigators identified the victim’s son, Bobby Quick, as a suspect. He had reportedly been living with his mother, Frances Quick, for about a week before she was found dead.

A news release obtained by WLOS-TV alleges Quick killed his mother by "striking her multiple times using a table leg" sometime between Friday, Feb. 3, and Monday, Feb. 6.

Quick was reportedly arrested in Asheville, North Carolina, on Tuesday, Feb. 7. He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center as a fugitive and is awaiting extradition back to South Carolina, records show.

Quick’s alleged motive for the fatal beating is still under investigation.

Comments / 23

Teresa Eldred
3d ago

82 yrs old. What could she have possibly done, other than love him. This is heartbreaking. May she rest in peace 💔

